How Does Usage-Based Insurance Work?

How usage-based insurance works

UBI uses technology to objectively measure a variety of driving behaviors. The insurer uses the resulting data to determine how risky you are to insure and then calculates your premiums accordingly.

The precise data collected varies by insurer and may be subject to state regulations, but auto insurance companies commonly look at these factors:

How far you drive

How frequently you drive

How fast you drive

How you accelerate and brake

How fast you take turns

How you use your phone while driving

Traffic congestion and other hazards along the routes you travel

Weather and other environmental factors

The technology used to measure your driving habits and other risk factors is called telematics, and it can take one of two forms: an installed device or a phone app.

Installed device

Some cars have built-in telematics, such as OnStar or ConnectedDrive, that collect data. Your insurer might be able to connect to these systems to access the information.

Cars that don’t have a pre-installed device can use a small telematics dongle that plugs into the onboard diagnostic port, also called the OBD-II port, which is usually located at the base of the steering column or under the dashboard. The dongle records data from your car’s computer system and sensors, similar to how black box flight-data recorders collect data from airplanes.

Progressive’s Snapshot plug-in device is one example of a telematics dongle.[2] After a specific monitoring period, Progressive takes the device back and analyzes the data to determine whether the driver is eligible for a discount.

Learn More: Telematics Car Insurance: What to Know

Phone app

Telematics smartphone apps eliminate the need for a separate device. The apps use your phone’s GPS and sensors to track times, locations, distances, turns, acceleration, braking, speed, and even phone use — the latter of which might be problematic if you talk on the phone while driving.