How Does Usage-Based Insurance Work?

Usage-based car insurance bases premiums on a driver’s habits behind the wheel. It relies on devices that measure driving behavior, when and where you drive, how far you drive, and other factors.
Also referred to as pay-as-you-drive, pay-how-you-drive, or telematics insurance, UBI rewards drivers who allow their insurer to collect their driving data in real time in exchange for the opportunity to receive discounted rates. You might benefit from UBI if you’re a careful, defensive driver — especially if you’d otherwise be considered high-risk because of your age or inexperience behind the wheel.
UBI is a rapidly growing market, and nine out of the top 10 private consumer auto insurance companies have usage-based programs, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[1]
Quick Facts
Usage-based insurance ties your premiums to your actual driving.
Also known as “pay-as-you-drive,” UBI is gaining popularity, with many top insurers now offering it.
UBI can be good for people who don’t drive a lot or who are defensive drivers with clean driving records.
How usage-based insurance works
UBI uses technology to objectively measure a variety of driving behaviors. The insurer uses the resulting data to determine how risky you are to insure and then calculates your premiums accordingly.
The precise data collected varies by insurer and may be subject to state regulations, but auto insurance companies commonly look at these factors:
How far you drive
How frequently you drive
How fast you drive
How you accelerate and brake
How fast you take turns
How you use your phone while driving
Traffic congestion and other hazards along the routes you travel
Weather and other environmental factors
The technology used to measure your driving habits and other risk factors is called telematics, and it can take one of two forms: an installed device or a phone app.
Installed device
Some cars have built-in telematics, such as OnStar or ConnectedDrive, that collect data. Your insurer might be able to connect to these systems to access the information.
Cars that don’t have a pre-installed device can use a small telematics dongle that plugs into the onboard diagnostic port, also called the OBD-II port, which is usually located at the base of the steering column or under the dashboard. The dongle records data from your car’s computer system and sensors, similar to how black box flight-data recorders collect data from airplanes.
Progressive’s Snapshot plug-in device is one example of a telematics dongle.[2] After a specific monitoring period, Progressive takes the device back and analyzes the data to determine whether the driver is eligible for a discount.
Phone app
Telematics smartphone apps eliminate the need for a separate device. The apps use your phone’s GPS and sensors to track times, locations, distances, turns, acceleration, braking, speed, and even phone use — the latter of which might be problematic if you talk on the phone while driving.
Types of usage-based insurance
The two types of usage-based insurance are pay-how-you-drive insurance and pay-as-you-go insurance. While both involve the use of data to assess risk and calculate insurance rates, they differ in the specific types of data they measure.
Pay-how-you-drive insurance
Pay-how-you-drive insurance calculates rates based on your driving skill and behaviors — whether you drive the speed limit, how smoothly or aggressively you accelerate and brake, how fast you take turns, and other factors you control. It may also look at when you drive — for example, rush hour, when roads are likely to be congested, versus off hours, when fewer drivers share the road.
Pay-how-you-drive insurance can save you money if you’re a careful driver. An additional benefit is that you can use the feedback to improve your skills, if necessary, and further reduce your premium.
Here’s a look at pay-how-you-drive programs from a number of auto insurance companies.
Begins after 14th day of enrollment and continues through policy term
Hours driven
Location
Time of day
Passenger/driver
Phone use
Braking
Pay-as-you-go insurance
Pay-as-you-go insurance bases your premiums on how many miles you drive over a given period. Because that figure varies from one period to the next, so do your premiums. That means you’ll pay less when you drive less, which can save you money.
Hugo Car Insurance is one example of a pay-as-you-go auto insurance company. It offers a Flex plan with on-demand coverage that you can stop and start whenever you want. The only stipulation is that you purchase at least three days’ worth at a time. However, you don’t have to use the coverage on consecutive days — you can save your days to use on the days you drive.
How much you can save with usage-based insurance
The good news is that UBI programs often don’t increase your rates based on the driving data collected upon entering a program, so you stand to save if you enroll. How much you save varies by program.
Program
Potential Savings
Availability
Allstate Drivewise
Varies by state
All states except California
American Family Insurance KnowYourDrive
10% for signing up
2% to 20% after initial policy term
Flexes throughout term based on driving behavior
All states served by American Family except Utah
Farmers Signal
5% for signing up
Up to 15% on policy renewals
All states except Florida, Hawaii, New York, and South Carolina;
Signal is available in California but discount is not
Liberty Mutual RightTrack
10% for signing up
Up to 30%
All states, but program differs slightly in Illinois, Ohio, and New York
Nationwide Insurance SmartRide
15% for signing up
Up to 40%
Open to all Nationwide customers but program criteria differ in California and North Carolina
Progressive Insurance Snapshot
Varies by state
Average savings amount to $156 per year
All 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Root Insurance
Up to 30%
Available in all states except Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; other states coming soon
Travelers Insurance IntelliDrive
Up to 30%
All states, but program offerings and details may differ
Safeco RightTrack
Up to 30%
Available in most states; contact a Safeco agent for availability and program information
State Farm Drive Safe & Save
Up to 30%
Not available in California, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island
USAA SafePilot
Up to 10% for signing up
Up to 30% at renewal
Available in select states; contact a USAA agent for availability information
Advantages of usage-based insurance
Usage-based insurance has a number of benefits that make it a good choice for many drivers:
Safe driving habits can earn you a significant discount on your premiums.
Insurance premiums are based on driving — not risk classes such as age, education, or experience — so you have control over how much you pay.
Some plans include crash detection, which not only senses when you’ve had a crash but also helps you get emergency assistance and file a claim.
Disadvantages of usage-based insurance
UBI has some disadvantages you should consider before you sign up:
The UBI device or app tracks where you go, when you drive, and how you use your phone. Some drivers might be uncomfortable sharing that private data.
With some programs, the evaluation could increase your rate if your driving habits are risky.
Premiums can change during your policy term, which makes budgeting difficult.
Usage-based insurance FAQs
UBI is a new concept for many drivers, so there’s a good chance you have questions about this type of insurance and whether it’s a good fit for you.
What’s the difference between usage-based insurance and pay-per-mile insurance?
Pay-per-mile insurance is a type of usage-based insurance because the insurer bases your rates on your driving rather than on risk factors, such as age and driving experience. Specifically, it looks at how much you drive and adjusts your rate accordingly, increasing it when you drive more and decreasing it when you drive less.
How can you save on car insurance if you have a good driving record?
Insurance companies give customers a number of ways to leverage their good driving record for savings. In addition to UBI programs that discount premiums for customers who practice safe driving habits, insurers typically offer good driver discounts for those who have clean driving records. Shop around to make sure your insurer offers UBI discounts in addition to, and not instead of, other discounts you qualify for.
Can your rates increase with usage-based insurance?
Some auto insurance companies increase rates based on data they collect for UBI, but many don’t. However, even if your company doesn’t increase rates after the initial evaluation period, you might see an increase if your driving habits change from one evaluation period to the next. That’s of particular concern if you pay as you drive. Switching from remote work to working on-site, or moving to a location that results in a longer commute, could increase your rates.
Can you still get a good driver discount if you don’t participate in a usage-based insurance program?
That could depend on your insurance company, but typically, yes. Many insurance companies offer good driver discounts outside of UBI programs.
Is usage-based insurance cheaper?
Usage-based insurance can be cheaper for some customers. If you drive infrequently, for example, and you’re a cautious driver who’s careful not to exceed speed limits and avoids aggressive acceleration, braking, and cornering, you might save money with a UBI policy. UBI can also save you money if you’re in a risk class that typically pays high premiums, such as a young driver.
What is telematics, and how does it work?
Telematics is the technology behind UBI that tracks your driving behavior. Whether it consists of a built-in device (such as OnStar), a plug-in dongle, or a smartphone app, telematics measures where, when, and how far you drive, as well as your speed, braking, acceleration, cornering, and phone use. Exact activities measured vary by insurer and program.
