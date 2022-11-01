State Farm Drive Safe & Save (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
With State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program, drivers save money by driving safely. Using GPS technology, State Farm tracks the driving behavior of participating policyholders. When drivers demonstrate good driving habits, they save on their auto insurance premiums. Whether the Drive Safe & Save program works for you depends on your car insurance needs.
To help determine whether a telematics program fits your insurance needs, first determine which insurance provider offers the most appealing coverage and rates for you. Compare quotes from providers in your area to see which works best for you and find the cheapest insurance rates.
Quick Facts
Users of State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save save 5% on premiums just for signing up.
The Drive Safe & Save program uses GPS technology to track users’ driving habits.
Rates for program users will never increase due to unsafe driving.
Safe Drivers Can Save
What’s State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program?
This special program from State Farm offers drivers with clean records and safe driving habits discounts of up to 5 percent on their insurance premiums.
The State Farm Drive Safe & Save program provides users with a simple way to save on their monthly premiums by practicing safe driving habits. State Farm tracks the driving of participating policyholders using GPS technology through the insurance program’s mobile app and a Bluetooth beacon sent to enrolled users to attach to their rearview mirrors.
Users can begin enrollment by texting “SAVE” to 78836 for a prompt to download the Drive Safe & Save mobile app. Registering for the discount program earns participants a 5% initial discount. Additional discounts of up to 30% and 50% are earned by avoiding bad habits like distracted driving, quick acceleration, speeding, sharp turns, fast cornering, and hard braking.
Policy periods typically last for around six months, and State Farm will adjust insurance discounts at the end of each period. Importantly, participants in the program will always earn some form of a discount, and poor driving habits won’t penalize participants. But the safer the policyholder’s driving, the greater the savings they’ll receive.
Telematics Time
Many people in certain professions are still working from home. Because State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program tracks annual mileage, those without a daily rush-hour commute to and from work may benefit from a low-mileage discount. The less a person drives, the smaller the chance of an accident.
The program rewards safe drivers for their good driving, tracked through the mobile app and a Bluetooth beacon. At the end of each policy period, State Farm allows policyholders to record their odometer reading to provide an accurately recorded mileage. If your driving record aligns with this program, prepare to receive an auto insurance discount.
State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save Reviews: Here’s what drivers are saying…
According to online reviews of the State Farm Drive Safe & Save program, customers tend to hold positive views of the program and the Drive Safe & Save app available on mobile devices. The mobile app has a 4.6-star rating in the App store and a 4-star rating in the Google Play store. As with many diagnostics apps, users appreciate some aspects while noting some room for improvement.
Common complaints center around lower driving scores related to distracted driving, including phone use for navigation apps, which is often necessary. Additionally, the app’s tracking may deplete the driver’s phone battery—due to the use of both Bluetooth and location services. Benefits, of course, include the initial and earned discounts.
Drive Safe & Save Costs and Discounts
As previously mentioned, everyone who signs up for the Drive Safe & Save program automatically earns a 5% initial discount simply for enrolling. State Farm touts Drive Safe & Save discounts of up to 30% for most policyholders while stating that some could earn up to 50%, depending on their state and coverage.
Ultimately, the earned discount will be determined at the end of each policy period by calculating driving data around speed limits, times of day driven, acceleration, distracted driving, and more. Whether State Farm and its telematics program work for you depends on your personal insurance needs.
How to Cancel State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save
State Farm Drive Safe & Save Contact Information
|Customer Service Phone Number
|1 (800) 782-8332
|Claims Service Phone Number
|1 (800) 732-5246
|Roadside Assistance Phone Number
|1 (877) 627-5757
|Headquarters Address
One State Farm Plaza
Bloomington, Illinois 61710
|Website URL
|statefarm.com
Many insurance companies provide quality coverage options for drivers to choose from. Whether State Farm—and the Drive Safe & Save program—works for a driver’s individual insurance needs depends completely on their driving habits and desired coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
The State Farm Drive Safe & Save telematics program utilizes a mobile app alongside the provided Bluetooth beacon to track the driving habits of participating policyholders. Drivers with an OnStar system connected to their vehicle won’t need a Bluetooth beacon to participate in the telematics program.
The data tracked includes behavior around acceleration, speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, times of day driven, sharp turns, and more. The safer drivers are, the more their insurance policy premiums decrease as a result of their recorded driving habits. Drivers earn anywhere from 5% to 50% in discounted insurance premiums.
The telematics program records and analyzes the driving characteristics of participating policyholders to determine discounts on their premiums. Policyholders with low mileage and non-risky driving behavior will likely reap the benefits of this program—with discounts calculated at the end of each policy period.
No, participating policyholders will never be penalized for the driving habits recorded by the program. The worst-case scenario is that a driver will simply earn fewer discounts on their premiums, but rates won’t be increased due to the program. Participants even earn an initial 5% in discounts simply for signing up. This program works best for consistently safe drivers.
The cost of insurance policies from various providers fluctuates over time, meaning a policy that worked for you in the past may not be as affordable now. Drivers should consider the factors that influence their insurance rates, including their city and state, driving records and habits, credit history, marital status, vehicle type, desired coverage, and much more.
State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save telematics program provides one way for drivers to earn affordable rates on their auto coverage, but it may not work for everyone. Compare rates from different companies to find which will work best for you and your budget.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.