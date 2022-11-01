State Farm Drive Safe & Save (2022)

Safe Drivers Can Save

What’s State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program? This special program from State Farm offers drivers with clean records and safe driving habits discounts of up to 5 percent on their insurance premiums.

The State Farm Drive Safe & Save program provides users with a simple way to save on their monthly premiums by practicing safe driving habits. State Farm tracks the driving of participating policyholders using GPS technology through the insurance program’s mobile app and a Bluetooth beacon sent to enrolled users to attach to their rearview mirrors.

Users can begin enrollment by texting “SAVE” to 78836 for a prompt to download the Drive Safe & Save mobile app. Registering for the discount program earns participants a 5% initial discount. Additional discounts of up to 30% and 50% are earned by avoiding bad habits like distracted driving, quick acceleration, speeding, sharp turns, fast cornering, and hard braking.

Policy periods typically last for around six months, and State Farm will adjust insurance discounts at the end of each period. Importantly, participants in the program will always earn some form of a discount, and poor driving habits won’t penalize participants. But the safer the policyholder’s driving, the greater the savings they’ll receive.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Telematics Time

Many people in certain professions are still working from home. Because State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program tracks annual mileage, those without a daily rush-hour commute to and from work may benefit from a low-mileage discount. The less a person drives, the smaller the chance of an accident.

The program rewards safe drivers for their good driving, tracked through the mobile app and a Bluetooth beacon. At the end of each policy period, State Farm allows policyholders to record their odometer reading to provide an accurately recorded mileage. If your driving record aligns with this program, prepare to receive an auto insurance discount.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes