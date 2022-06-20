4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Cheap Low-Mileage Car Insurance in 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterLow Mileage
Car InsurancedelimiterLow Mileage

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
JJ Starr
Insurance Writer
J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 20, 2022

Being a low-mileage driver comes with a ton of perks—less wear and tear on your vehicle, lower fuel costs, and a smaller carbon footprint. But did you know that you can also get more affordable car insurance when you drive less?

Ready for low rates right now? Head over to the Insurify rate-comparison tool and find cheap insurance with no hassle. Fill out one brief form to get low-mileage quotes from top insurers in your area. It's the easiest way to pay less for car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Most insurance companies define low-mileage as someone who drives fewer than 7,500 miles per year – however, this definition can vary between insurers.

  • Telematics programs save low-mileage drivers up to 40 percent on auto insurance.

  • Many insurers offer low-mileage discounts, and some insurance providers even offer pay-per-mile programs.

Best Car Insurance Companies for Low-Mileage Drivers

What is considered low mileage for car insurance?

Most insurance providers consider drivers who put fewer than 7,500 miles on their car per year low-mileage drivers. However, some insurance companies will consider drivers with any annual mileage of fewer than 13,000 miles to qualify for a low-mileage discount.

After reviewing thousands of quotes, we found that the best car insurance for low-mileage drivers were not necessarily the most well-known insurers. Smaller companies, like First Chicago, offered the cheapest car insurance rates based on usage.

Below are the five cheapest insurers, on average, for low-mileage drivers.

Insurance CompanyMonthly Quote for Low-Mileage Drivers
Amigo USA$97
National General$133
Travelers$143
Elephant$143
Clearcover$157
Progressive$169
Kemper$185
Nationwide$185
Dairyland$210
Bristol West$220
Liberty Mutual$222
The General$253
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

What is a low-mileage driver?

Most insurance companies define a low-mileage driver as one who drives fewer than 7,500 miles a year. However, different insurers set the threshold for “low mileage” differently. Some companies consider any annual mileage of fewer than 13,000 miles as “low-mileage” driving. Be sure to check what mileage your insurer requires for the low-mileage discount.

What is low-mileage car insurance?

You can take advantage of lower rates based on your mileage in two ways. The first is through a discount, which offers a percentage off your quoted rate. The second is by purchasing a pay-per-mile car insurance policy. This is sometimes called “usage-based insurance.”

Some companies, like Metromile, specialize in low-mileage policies. Other companies offer low-mileage policies alongside regular policies. For example, Nationwide offers SmartMiles car insurance. More on this later.

How can I drive less?

Are you on the cusp of a low-mileage discount, and you want to put fewer miles on your car? There are a few common strategies to get your mileage under 7,500 miles per year. You can use public transportation or a rideshare service to get where you need to go. You could also walk or ride a bike, which gives you the added benefit of exercise.

You can arrange for carpooling with coworkers or classmates. Or you can opt to work from home more often if your job allows you to. When running errands, group your tasks together and try to do them all at once.

These tips may not turn a high-mileage driver into a low-mileage driver, but they can still reduce the number of miles you drive. Remember, driving less has a ton of benefits:

  • You lower your maintenance costs.

  • You lower your fuel costs.

  • You pollute less.

  • You reduce local traffic.

  • You lengthen the life of your vehicle.

  • You slow vehicle depreciation by keeping the odometer low.

  • You lower your chances of traffic accidents.

  • You save money with lower insurance premiums.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance Discounts for Low-Mileage Drivers

Many companies offer steep discounts to low-mileage drivers. That’s because people who drive less are less likely to get into a car accident or other scenario that results in a car insurance claim. In other words, low-mileage drivers pose a lower risk to an insurance company.

Low-mileage discounts range from 5 percent to as much as 25 percent, depending on the company. Most companies will qualify you as a low-mileage driver through the use of a telematics program—more on this in the next section.

Beyond low-mileage car insurance discounts is pay-per-mile insurance. This is a type of insurance policy that bases its rate on the number of miles you drive your car. Several insurance companies specialize in policies for people who drive less than the average driver. With these companies, the less you drive, the less you pay.

Companies that specialize in pay-per-mile insurance include:

Generally speaking, pay-per-mile insurance is worth it if you drive fewer than 26 miles per week.

It’s also important to note that these companies will need to monitor your car through the use of an app or plug-in device. Some people may not be comfortable agreeing to surveillance by their insurer.

All About Telematics Programs

Across the car insurance industry, telematics programs are one of the best ways to get lower rates. Participating in telematics is also a great way to help you become a better motorist.

Telematics programs monitor your driving behavior through the use of a mobile app or installed device. Drivers with low-risk behavior, such as driving less, receive a discount. The better the driver, the better the discount.

The trade-off for using a telematics program is privacy. You’re agreeing to be monitored by your insurance company—where you drive, when you drive, how you drive. But for many, the savings are worth it.

Telematics Discount by Company

CompanyProgram NameDiscount
AllstateDrivewiseUp to 40 percent
FarmersSignalUp to 15 percent
GEICODrive EasyUp to 20 percent
Liberty MutualRightTrackUp to 30 percent
NationwideSmartRideUp to 40 percent
State FarmSafe & SaveUp to 30 percent

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Low-Mileage Drivers

Even though car insurance is already inexpensive for low-mileage drivers, there’s no reason not to get a lower rate if you can. Companies use a range of rating factors to determine your monthly rate. These include:

  • Local claim rates and crime rates

  • Local climate

  • Your driving history

  • Your occupation and education level

  • Your credit score

  • How long you’ve been driving

  • How long you’ve been continuously insured

Understanding how insurance companies rate your risk is the key to getting a lower rate. Below are our best tips for getting even lower premiums.

Ensure Your Policy Covers What You Need and Nothing More

Doing a quick audit of your auto insurance policy can save you a ton of money. Review the types of insurance coverage you have—liability, collision, comprehensive, etc. Make cuts to anything you don’t need. For example, if you have an older vehicle, you may not need full-coverage car insurance.

You can also raise your deductible(s). The higher your deductible, the lower your car insurance premium. Just be sure that you keep enough in your savings to cover the deductible in the event of a claim.

Take Advantage of All Discounts, Not Just Low Mileage

When it comes to discount programs, you don’t have to choose. Stack as many discounts as you can. The more you stack, the cheaper the rate. Unsure if you got everything you’re entitled to? Speak with your insurance agent. They should help you take advantage of anything you’ve missed.

Practice Safe Driving Habits

When you drive safely, you’re less likely to get into an at-fault accident. When you obey traffic laws, you’re less likely to get a ticket. Safe drivers with clean driving records get low rates. And if you are practicing safe driving habits, sign up for a telematics program. You can lower your rate significantly when you show your insurer how well you drive.

Don’t Forget About Your Credit Score

In most states, insurance companies can use your credit score to determine your risk. People with lower scores are deemed higher-risk than those with good credit. Staying on top of your credit score is an important way to keep rates low.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Comparing rates before you buy is the only way to know for certain you’ve got the cheapest rate possible. This task is easy and confidential when you use Insurify to compare rates. Plus, you can adjust insurance options—like coverage limits and deductibles—to get an even clearer picture of your insurance costs.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Low-Mileage Drivers

Where you live has a big effect on your car insurance rate. If you live in areas with fewer drivers on the road, low claim rates, and good road conditions, you’ll find yourself with a better rate than the national average. In states with low auto insurance rates to begin with, costs get even lower for low-mileage drivers.

Here are the states with the cheapest rates for low-mileage drivers:

StateCheapest Monthly Quote for Low Mileage
New Hampshire$95
Hawaii$104
Idaho$110
Vermont$110
Indiana$112
North Carolina$112
Ohio$112
Illinois$116
Wisconsin$117
Maine$119
Iowa$127
New Mexico$129
Tennessee$129
Montana$130
South Dakota$132
Massachusetts$134
Alaska$136
North Dakota$136
Nebraska$137
Wyoming$139
Alabama$140
Utah$141
West Virginia$142
Minnesota$143
Oregon$144
Pennsylvania$146
Kansas$147
Virginia$147
Oklahoma$156
California$159
Arkansas$164
Arizona$166
Washington$168
Mississippi$173
Washington, D.C.$186
Missouri$188
Colorado$197
Texas$207
Kentucky$219
Connecticut$223
Maryland$229
New Jersey$232
Florida$239
South Carolina$239
Delaware$250
Rhode Island$250
Georgia$251
Nevada$269
Louisiana$282
Michigan$289
New York$335
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Low-Mileage Drivers Can Save on Car Insurance

Low-mileage drivers get a ton of benefits, including low rates. But that doesn’t mean they can’t save even more by using a few tips. First, ensure you set your insurance program to cover just what you need, no more and no less. Next, raise your deductible as high as you can reasonably afford. Then, take advantage of other discounts you’re entitled to—there’s no reason to miss even one.

Finally, compare your rate with Insurify. One confidential form lets you compare car insurance rates from the best insurance companies in your area. It’s the easy, fast, and free way to always know you’re getting the best rate.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Generally speaking, a low-mileage driver drives fewer than 7,500 miles a year. Some insurance companies may consider anyone driving fewer than 12,000 miles a year a low-mileage driver.

  • Low-mileage drivers should look for companies that offer low-mileage discounts or low-mileage policies. They should also compare low-mileage car insurance quotes from top companies before they buy and at least every six months after that. They can do this easily (and for free!) with the Insurify rate-comparison tool.

  • The easiest way to find the best low-mileage car insurance rate is by using Insurify. Fill out one form, and uncover six or more accurate auto insurance quotes from top companies in your area. Plus, it’s confidential: Insurify uses AI to get your rates without sharing any of your information. Save your profile and turn on notifications to receive an email any time there’s a rate drop.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

Popular articles

JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterLow Mileage