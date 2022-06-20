Best Cheap Low-Mileage Car Insurance in 2022

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Low-Mileage Drivers

Even though car insurance is already inexpensive for low-mileage drivers, there’s no reason not to get a lower rate if you can. Companies use a range of rating factors to determine your monthly rate. These include:

Local claim rates and crime rates

Local climate

Your driving history

Your occupation and education level

Your credit score

How long you’ve been driving

How long you’ve been continuously insured

Understanding how insurance companies rate your risk is the key to getting a lower rate. Below are our best tips for getting even lower premiums.

Ensure Your Policy Covers What You Need and Nothing More

Doing a quick audit of your auto insurance policy can save you a ton of money. Review the types of insurance coverage you have—liability, collision, comprehensive, etc. Make cuts to anything you don’t need. For example, if you have an older vehicle, you may not need full-coverage car insurance.

You can also raise your deductible(s). The higher your deductible, the lower your car insurance premium. Just be sure that you keep enough in your savings to cover the deductible in the event of a claim.

Take Advantage of All Discounts, Not Just Low Mileage

When it comes to discount programs, you don’t have to choose. Stack as many discounts as you can. The more you stack, the cheaper the rate. Unsure if you got everything you’re entitled to? Speak with your insurance agent. They should help you take advantage of anything you’ve missed.

Practice Safe Driving Habits

When you drive safely, you’re less likely to get into an at-fault accident. When you obey traffic laws, you’re less likely to get a ticket. Safe drivers with clean driving records get low rates. And if you are practicing safe driving habits, sign up for a telematics program. You can lower your rate significantly when you show your insurer how well you drive.

Don’t Forget About Your Credit Score

In most states, insurance companies can use your credit score to determine your risk. People with lower scores are deemed higher-risk than those with good credit. Staying on top of your credit score is an important way to keep rates low.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Comparing rates before you buy is the only way to know for certain you’ve got the cheapest rate possible. This task is easy and confidential when you use Insurify to compare rates. Plus, you can adjust insurance options—like coverage limits and deductibles—to get an even clearer picture of your insurance costs.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance