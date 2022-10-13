Pay-Per-Mile Car Insurance: A Guide (Updated 2022)

Who should use pay-per-mile car insurance?

Since pay-per-mile car insurance uses a policyholder’s actual mileage to come up with their premium, it makes sense for a select group of people. If you’re retired or work from home, pay-per-mile car insurance can be a good fit. Also, if you live in an urban area with access to public transportation and only drive on occasion, it should definitely be on your radar.

In addition, if you’re a college student or stay-at-home parent or only drive short distances for personal reasons, pay-per-mile car insurance might save you money. You should avoid this type of insurance policy if you have a long commute to work, go on road trips frequently, or drive many miles for personal and/or professional reasons.

According to Mile Auto, you’re likely overpaying for auto insurance if you drive less than 10,000 miles annually. Nationwide states that its pay-per-mile insurance program is beneficial if you drive less than 8,000 miles per year, while Metromile says the same for those who drive less than 10,000 miles every year.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes