Noblr Car Insurance Coverage Options

Noblr offers a number of insurance coverages, including general insurance offerings and more specialized coverage. Uniquely, all Noblr coverage automatically includes uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage, roadside assistance, and personal injury protection. In the eight states covered by Noblr, available policies may vary depending on state laws and regulations.

Noblr distinguishes coverage options in three categories: humans, cars, and money. Offerings include medical payments, personal injury protection, uninsured bodily injury protection, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured property damage protection, rental car coverage, roadside assistance, bodily injury coverage, and property damage coverage.

Mobile App

Available in the app store for both Android and Apple products, the Noblr mobile app includes the standard features to access account information, file claims, and call roadside assistance. Additionally, the telematics functionality tracks driving behavior of policyholders in order to calculate the variable rates month-to-month. The Noblr app has everything you need.

Roadside Assistance

Noblr includes roadside assistance as part of every six-month insurance policy, covering up to three incidents. Customers can contact roadside assistance by phone at 1 (415) 896-6256 or through the app 24/7. Available services include assistance with car lock-outs, jump starts, towing, delivering gas, and more. Roadside assistance gives customers support when they need it.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Bodily Injury Coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury insurance provides coverage for medical bills in the event of an uninsured or underinsured motorist causing an accident. Similarly, cases of hit-and-runs often fall under this coverage as well, despite not having the other driver’s information. This coverage is automatic with Noblr, so customers who don’t want it must opt-out.

Personal Injury Protection

Personal injury protection provides coverage for customer medical bills that result from an accident—regardless of fault. This protection often covers a large percentage of lost wages and other complications in the aftermath of an accident-related injury. Again, this coverage is automatic with Noblr, so customers must call to opt out if they don’t want it.