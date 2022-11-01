4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
A USAA company established in 2019 out of San Francisco, Noblr offers direct-to-consumer auto insurance using artificial intelligence to determine costs month-to-month depending on the user’s driving habits. On average, Noblr customers pay $171 per month for car insurance. Read on to determine if Noblr car insurance is the best provider for your needs.
Noblr in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Noblr is $171 per month.
Noblr is good for rewarding safe drivers with lower rates, infrequent drivers, and individuals who appreciate tech-forward companies.
Noblr isn't the best option for drivers who appreciate the consistency of the same flat monthly rate, drivers with poor driving history, and people inexperienced in dealing with mobile apps.
Noblr Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Noblr’s newness in the industry means the company has not yet been reviewed by major reports and ratings from companies like J.D. Power, A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch. Available feedback and reviews from customers tend to skew positively, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports less complaints than average.
|Industry Ranking
|Noblr Rating
|Better Business Bureau
|A-
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Fewer complaints than average
Noblr Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Using the telematics-centric Noblr app, the company tracks the driving habits of their drivers, tracking mileage, smoothness, focus, road choice, and time of day. People with consistently good driving habits pay less month-to-month than drivers with any past driving violations and current poor driving habits. You’ll find average rates for Noblr policyholders in the chart below.
|Driver Profile
|Noblr Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$180
|$77
|DUI
|$272
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$221
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$190
|$104
Noblr Car Insurance Quotes by State
Noblr currently only offers coverage in eight states. Car insurance policies often fluctuate based on the state and city of the policyholder. Population density, climate, crime rates, and more justify these location-based fluctuations.
|State
|Noblr Average Monthly Premium
|Arizona
|$162
|Colorado
|$159
|Louisiana
|$280
|Maryland
|$180
|New Mexico
|$151
|Ohio
|$113
|Pennsylvania
|$189
|Texas
|$132
Noblr Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Noblr auto insurance works best for infrequent or good drivers, who benefit from safer driving, low mileage, and more. Policyholders valuing high-quality telematics appreciate the Noblr app for its thoroughness and efficiency. Be sure to keep in mind your insurance needs, desired car insurance rates, and driving habits when comparing the pros and cons of insurance providers.
Pros
Safe drivers score lower rates through mobile tracking
Perks for low-mileage drivers
Noblr has a high-quality telematics mobile app
Cons
Higher than average monthly rates
Drivers with poor driving habits will see increases month-to-month
Noblr Car Insurance Discounts
Insurance premiums are calculated in two parts by combining fixed and variable rates, and motorists with safe driving habits pay less on a month-to-month basis. Beyond the sliding scale’s opportunity for continually cheap monthly rates, Noblr offers policy-based discounts related to the purchasing practices of policyholders.
Driver-Based Discounts
The business model of Noblr centers around tracking its policyholders’ driving habits in real time. Using tools on the driver’s phone, Noblr measures acceleration and smoothness, interaction with a phone while driving, safety of routes, and when exactly a driver is hitting the road. Drivers who meet desired results and safe driving habits benefit from lower monthly rates.
Policy-Based Discounts
Noblr offers a few different policy-based discounts for its policyholders. Noblr Rewards are available for customers who purchase a policy the same day they receive a quote, pay in full for the fixed part of their premium, or renew a policy after six months. And, per the Noblr Promise, customers’ monthly costs will not exceed the initial maximum specified for the first six months.
Bundling Discounts
At this time, Noblr does not offer any opportunities for policyholders to benefit from multi-policy or bundling discounts. A unique policy, the Noblr Referral Program, rewards people with a $25 Amazon gift card for every referred friend who completes an online quote. Purchasing a Noblr policy is not required to participate in the program, and users can earn up to $1,000 for Amazon.
Noblr Car Insurance Coverage Options
Noblr offers a number of insurance coverages, including general insurance offerings and more specialized coverage. Uniquely, all Noblr coverage automatically includes uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage, roadside assistance, and personal injury protection. In the eight states covered by Noblr, available policies may vary depending on state laws and regulations.
Noblr distinguishes coverage options in three categories: humans, cars, and money. Offerings include medical payments, personal injury protection, uninsured bodily injury protection, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured property damage protection, rental car coverage, roadside assistance, bodily injury coverage, and property damage coverage.
Mobile App
Available in the app store for both Android and Apple products, the Noblr mobile app includes the standard features to access account information, file claims, and call roadside assistance. Additionally, the telematics functionality tracks driving behavior of policyholders in order to calculate the variable rates month-to-month. The Noblr app has everything you need.
Roadside Assistance
Noblr includes roadside assistance as part of every six-month insurance policy, covering up to three incidents. Customers can contact roadside assistance by phone at 1 (415) 896-6256 or through the app 24/7. Available services include assistance with car lock-outs, jump starts, towing, delivering gas, and more. Roadside assistance gives customers support when they need it.
Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Bodily Injury Coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury insurance provides coverage for medical bills in the event of an uninsured or underinsured motorist causing an accident. Similarly, cases of hit-and-runs often fall under this coverage as well, despite not having the other driver’s information. This coverage is automatic with Noblr, so customers who don’t want it must opt-out.
Personal Injury Protection
Personal injury protection provides coverage for customer medical bills that result from an accident—regardless of fault. This protection often covers a large percentage of lost wages and other complications in the aftermath of an accident-related injury. Again, this coverage is automatic with Noblr, so customers must call to opt out if they don’t want it.
Noblr Car Insurance Reputation
Is Noblr car insurance good?
Noblr car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Noblr is $171.
Co-founders Gary Tolman and Jason Foucher created Noblr with a business model of reciprocal exchange and high-quality technology to provide customers with great car insurance coverage and customer service. In the eight states covered through Noblr car insurance, customers choose from standard insurance offerings when deciding on the best policy for their needs.
Noblr Customer Service
Due to Noblr’s relative newness in the car insurance scene, available reviews remain fairly limited. Satisfied and complimentary customers tend to focus on how the variable rates reward drivers with lower costs for safe driving and the convenience provided through the mobile app. Complaints, on the other hand, tend to center on when variable pricing leads to higher costs.
Noblr Claims Filing Process
The Noblr website (www.noblr.com) provides limited information on the claims-filing process, but it seems to be fairly straightforward for policyholders who need to file a claim. Noblr has customers file claims through their Noblr mobile app and manages the entire process from start to finish. Customers can contact Noblr representatives online, through the app, or by phone.
Noblr: Is it right for you?
Each insurance customer carries their own set of insurance needs, in addition to their personal and driving histories. Whether or not Noblr works for you depends on your values and desired insurance coverage and rates. Using a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify helps users remove the guesswork and compare quotes from a number of providers in a matter of minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Noblr car insurance provides great rates and coverage for safe drivers who benefit from having their driving habits tracked, but drivers with spotty driving records face higher monthly costs. Customers who value tech-enabled products benefit from Noblr’s high-quality app, as well. Noblr only offers coverage in a limited eight states, so some will not be eligible for coverage.
Monthly premiums at Noblr include a fixed rate and a variable rate that depends on the policyholder’s driving habits that are tracked through the Noblr mobile app. Good drivers reap the benefit of lower rates for using safe driving routes, not driving late at night, utilizing smooth acceleration, and more. On average, Noblr policyholders pay $171 for their monthly premiums.
Noblr primarily offers driver-based and policy-based discounts, with no current options for bundling discounts. Customers earn lower rates based on how their driving habits impact the variable rates portion of the monthly premium. Policy-based discounts include the Noblr Promise and Noblr Rewards related to how customers purchase their insurance policies.
