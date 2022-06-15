Compare Car Insurance by Coverage (Rates, Discounts 2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
There’s no question that shopping for car insurance is one of the most confusing and least exciting tasks of adulthood. A car insurance policy has so many moving parts. How do you know if you have enough coverage? What deductible should you choose? Are you overpaying? It’s a nightmare.
Insurify can turn that nightmare into a dream come true. You can access personalized quotes from the best insurance companies out there, and even adjust your coverage options in real-time. It’s all free, takes only a few minutes, and saves millions of people money. Compare auto insurance quotes with Insurify today.
Quick Facts
Liability-only car insurance coverage is the cheapest coverage on average, with premiums as low as $59 per month.
Drivers will usually pay the most for full-coverage car insurance, with average premiums at about $150 per month.
Insurance comparison sites, like Insurify, are a quick and easy way to compare quotes from multiple providers in the same place to find the cheapest coverage.
Average Monthly Cost Car Insurance Quotes by Coverage Type
How much insurance coverage do I need?
Figuring out what type of car insurance you need can be tricky and will differ between drivers. The type and level of coverage you should buy will depend on your state minimum requirements, how you primarily use your car, and what kinds of events you want to be covered for by your insurance.
Different types of insurance coverage come with different levels of premiums. When you’re building your auto insurance policy, you’ll want to know how each choice is going to affect your bottom line. Check out the top insurance quotes we found at Insurify for each coverage type.
Cheapest Quotes for Full-Coverage Car Insurance
Full-coverage car insurance consists of liability insurance (required by almost all states), comprehensive insurance (for damage from weather, theft, and vandalism), and collision coverage. If you have all three, that’s full coverage. See where to get it the cheapest:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Full Coverage
|Nationwide
|$186
|Liberty Mutual
|$284
|Bristol West
|$272
Cheapest Quotes for Temporary Car Insurance
Drivers who don’t already have liability insurance but need to drive for a period shorter than six months are in the market for temporary (also called short-term) car insurance. It’s hard to find super cheap rates for a car insurance policy with temporary coverage, but here are a few:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Temporary Car Insurance
|Amigo USA
|$116
|Kemper
|$134
|Travelers
|$154
Cheapest Quotes for Gap Insurance
Lenders require you to have gap coverage while your new car is worth less than your outstanding loan payments. It’s often required for leased cars, and usually, you only need it for a year or two. Here’s where to get gap insurance coverage for cheap:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Gap Insurance
|Elephant
|$214
|Clearcover
|$215
|Safeco
|$226
Cheapest Quotes for Liability Coverage
Without it, it’s just not auto insurance! Drivers in just about every state are required to have minimum liability coverage, including bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. Here are the best rates out there for liability coverage:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Liability Coverage
|National General
|$111
|Dairyland
|$149
|Mercury
|$184
How to Identify the Coverage Types You Need
So now you know how much you should expect to pay for each type of coverage on your car insurance policy, it’s time to figure out which ones you actually need.
Liability Coverage
First up: liability coverage. Everyone needs bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage in case you’re in a car accident that’s your fault. Liability insurance pays for medical bills and repairs to people’s cars and property that you damage. It also covers lost wages if someone is too hurt to work and pays legal fees if you’re sued further.
How much liability insurance should you get? When choosing your liability coverage limits, think about how much you own in terms of assets. You should at least be insured for the value of those assets; otherwise, one car accident could wipe out all you have. If you have a low net worth, the state minimum could be sufficient.
In Florida, you’re not required to have bodily injury liability insurance—so given that you can’t expect to have your medical bills covered even if you’re hurt in a car accident and not at fault, you’ll want medical payments coverage, also called MedPay. Without deductibles or copays, MedPay helps cover treatment that your health insurance won’t cover.
Uninsured or Underinsured Motorist Coverage
“Wait a second,” you’re saying. “What if the other guy doesn’t have any insurance, and it’s his fault?” Well, you better believe they have an insurance policy for just that situation. It’s called underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. It’s really smart to make sure any auto insurance policy you buy has underinsured and/or uninsured motorist coverage.
Full Coverage
Let’s say your lender says you need full coverage. That means that in addition to liability coverage, you need collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage may pay for damage to your car and your body if you’re involved in a collision—even if it’s with an inanimate object, like a road sign—regardless of fault.
Comprehensive insurance reimburses damage from weather, vandalism, and other “acts of God'' that usually don’t occur while you’re driving. It will also cover you if your car is stolen. The majority of policyholders choose to carry full coverage, which is all three (liability, comprehensive, and collision).
For comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, you have to choose deductibles. These are usually $500 or $1,000, and while opting for a higher deductible can score you a lower insurance premium, it’s not always worth it.
Umbrella Policies
For those of us lucky enough to have a high net worth, an umbrella policy can expand both your liability limits and policy limits on comprehensive coverage and collision insurance so that a car accident protects all of your assets, including an expensive or new car.
Towing and roadside assistance are great optional coverages if you live in a rural area or drive an old car that’s prone to breaking down.
Gap Coverage
New car or lease? If you have a new vehicle and your outstanding loan payments are worth more than the actual cash value of the car itself, your lender will probably require you to purchase additional coverage called gap insurance. Then, if you suffer a total loss event, your gap insurance coverage pays the difference between your car’s value and the money you owe on it.
If you’re often driving a rental car, lots of auto insurance policies offer rental reimbursement—so look out for that if you travel often for business or like to rent cars for long trips or on vacation.
Temporary Insuranace
Not looking for this much commitment? Maybe you need temporary liability car insurance to drive someone’s car for a limited period of time since you’re not a car owner yourself and don’t have auto insurance to begin with. This is the only way to get an auto insurance policy that lasts shorter than six months.
Phew! Wow, that was a lot to cover! But hopefully, you’ve written down the types of coverage you know you need so you are prepared to select an insurance policy.
The Best and Cheapest Car Insurance Coverage
It’s time-consuming and tedious to find the right car insurance for your car, budget, location, driving record, and comfort level. But you don’t have to do it alone. Let Insurify’s auto insurance comparison tool help you find what you’re looking for. Instantly, you’ll have a list of bona fide quotes from the best companies in your area. For free!
Frequently Asked Questions
Selecting the right auto insurance coverage is a complicated decision that balances your net worth, whether you have a new car, the minimum requirements in your state, how many policyholders are on the account, and what your lender requires of you. An insurance agent is always a good person to talk to if you’re not sure.
Car insurance requirements vary by state. In New Hampshire and Virginia, there’s no requirement at all! But every other state requires you to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. Some states, like New York, also require you to carry personal injury protection, which covers medical expenses regardless of fault, and uninsured motorist (UIM) coverage.
Whether you opt for full coverage or minimum coverage, finding the lowest insurance premium is your top priority. But how can you make time to search every insurance company out there to see which has the best policies and cheapest rates? The answer is to let Insurify do the work for you—for free. Millions of people have saved money by comparing prices with this tool.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.