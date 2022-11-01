How to Compare Car Insurance Rates (2022) - Insurify

Step 1: Decide On Your Car Insurance Coverage

Car insurance quotes can vary widely based on the type of coverages you select when you’re getting a quote. For example, one company may throw in Roadside Assistance for an extra $15 a month, while another charges an extra $25. Before you begin comparing quotes, make sure you have an idea of the kind of coverage you need, and how much you’re willing to pay for it.

To help you figure out what kind of car insurance coverage is best for you, we’ve put together a list of essentials and add-ons.

Liability Coverage

Liability coverage helps you pay for damages you cause to another person or property in the event of a car accident in which you are at fault. There are two types of liability car insurance: property damage liability coverage and bodily injury liability coverage.

Property damage liability kicks in when you cause damage to another person’s property in an at-fault car accident. For example, if you accidentally rear-end another person’s car, this coverage will cover repairs to that person’s car.

Bodily injury liability kicks in when you cause injuries to another person in the course of an at-fault car accident. For example, if you accidentally rear-end another person’s car and they get whiplash, this coverage will cover that person’s ensuing hospital bills.

Here’s a list of the cheapest liability car insurance quotes, according to Insurify’s internal database of over 40 million car insurance quotes:

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $54.00 USH&C $59.00 Farmers $65.00 21st Century $76.00 Anchor $76.00 Amigo USA $76.00 First Chicago $79.00 MetLife $82.00 Acuity $83.00 Kemper Preferred $85.00 TSC Direct $90.00 Aspire General $97.00 Sun Coast $97.00 Workmen's $103.00 Motion Auto $108.00

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Bear in mind, your personal liability car insurance quote may differ due to your location and your state’s minimum required liability limits, as well as personal factors such as your driving record and age. Compare personalized car insurance quotes with Insurify today, to check out how much top insurance companies would charge you.

Liability Limits and State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements

Liability coverage is required in most states, and you may be subject to hefty penalties and fines if you’re caught driving without it. Check out the minimum car insurance required in your state to make sure you’re adequately covered while on the road.

When viewing your liability coverage options, you’ll usually see the minimum liability limits required by your state. These limits are typically expressed in the form XX/XX/XX. These numbers, in thousands, represent the maximum payout your insurance company will provide for one person injured in a car accident, the maximum payout for all injuries in an accident, and the maximum payout for property damage in an accident, respectively.

When picking your car insurance policy, you have the option to go with the minimum liability limits required by your state, or you have the option to purchase higher liability limits. Higher liability limits will increase the payout your insurance company will be responsible for and lower your financial burden in the event of an accident. However, higher liability limits will increase your monthly auto insurance rates.

Check out the cheapest car insurance provider in your state:

State Insurance Company Monthly Cost Alaska Midvale Home & Auto $96 Alabama National General $64 Arkansas Progressive $69 Arizona Metromile $45 California Metromile $61 Colorado Sun Coast $87 Connecticut Kemper Preferred $81 D.C. Travelers $93 Delaware Midvale Home & Auto $131 Florida AssuranceAmericaEconomy $100 Georgia Progressive $87 Hawaii Farmers $60 Iowa Travelers $54 Idaho Travelers $43 Illinois USH&C $26 Indiana Progressive $54 Kansas Travelers $73 Kentucky Progressive $90 Louisiana National General $119 Massachusetts Travelers $38 Maryland Travelers $108 Maine Kemper Preferred $43 Michigan Safeco $120 Minnesota Kemper Preferred $73 Missouri Travelers $73 Mississippi National General $60 Montana Travelers $62 North Carolina Direct Auto $38 North Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $70 Nebraska Travelers $57 New Hampshire Travelers $55 New Jersey Plymouth Rock $107 New Mexico Travelers $72 Nevada Sun Coast $97 New York TSC Direct $83 Ohio Travelers $51 Oklahoma Progressive $71 Oregon Mile Auto $62 Pennsylvania Metromile $50 Rhode Island Safeco $97 South Carolina Kemper Preferred $75 South Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $75 Tennessee National General $57 Texas Progressive $75 Utah Sun Coast $57 Virginia Metromile $38 Vermont Travelers $56 Washington Progressive $81 Wisconsin Travelers $56 West Virginia Progressive $69 Wyoming Safeco $64

Car Insurance Coverage Required in Some States

In addition to basic liability coverage, some states may require you to also have personal injury protection and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage.

Personal Injury Protection

Personal Injury Protection is a type of auto insurance coverage that covers any bodily injury you and your family members sustain in an accident, regardless of who is at fault and regardless of whose vehicle you’re occupying. This coverage kicks in before your health insurance does.

In addition to covering any resulting medical bills, PIP also covers any income you lost because of the accident and funeral expenses in case the accident proves fatal. If you sustain injuries that prevent you from performing day-to-day tasks like mowing your lawn or cleaning your house, PIP coverage will also cover the expenses incurred for hiring someone like a gardener or a housekeeper.

PIP coverage is required in the following states: Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Washington D.C.

Uninsured or Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured or Underinsured motorist coverage kicks in when you get into an accident with a driver who is at fault but doesn’t have car insurance or doesn’t have enough liability coverage to cover your medical bills or repairs to your vehicle. This type of coverage also kicks in when you’re the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

For example, if you get into a car accident where the other driver is at fault but doesn’t have liability limits that are high enough to cover the resulting property damage or medical bills, your insurance company will take care of that financial burden instead.

Several states require drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage, including Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C..

In addition to the states listed above, Virginia, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire also require drivers to purchase uninsured motorist coverage, but only under certain circumstances.

The cost of uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage depends on the percentage of uninsured motorists in your state. As a result, the cost of adding this coverage to your policy can vary from state to state.

Optional Car Insurance Coverages

Here are some optional car insurance coverages you may choose to add to your basic car insurance policy for more robust coverage:

Medical Payments Coverage

Medical Payments Coverage, or Med Pay, is an optional insurance coverage similar to Personal Injury Protection. Med Pay typically covers all medical bills resulting from an accident you’re involved in, regardless of who was at fault.

Med Pay kicks in before your health insurance does, which can be very beneficial if you have a high co-pay or deductible for your health insurance. However, your Med Pay coverage is by no means a substitute for health insurance, as the coverage wouldn’t be enough to cover significant medical expenses.

For example, if you have to have surgery as a result of injuries from a car accident, your health insurance may require you to pay a $3,000 deductible before it kicks in to cover the rest. In this case, you could use your Med Pay coverage to help pay the deductible.

Unlike Personal Injury Protection, Med Pay doesn’t cover lost wages or expenses related to hiring help for tasks you can no longer perform due to an accident. For example, if you hired a gardener to mow your lawn because injuries from a car accident render you unable to do so yourself, PIP would cover that expense, but Med Pay would not.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage covers property damage in any instance where your car collides with another vehicle or object (such as a fence or a tree). While liability coverage covers property damage you cause to other parties, collision coverage covers damage to your own vehicle in an at-fault accident.

Additionally, collision coverage also covers damages your vehicle sustains in a single-vehicle accident, such as rolling or falling over. Collision coverage does not, however, cover your medical expenses or damages you cause to another vehicle

Collision coverage, along with comprehensive coverage and basic liability coverage, makes up part of a full-coverage car insurance policy.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage covers property damage to your vehicle in any instance that is not a collision. For this reason, comprehensive coverage is sometimes referred to as “other than collision” coverage.

Broadly, comprehensive coverage covers damages your vehicle sustains due to:

Weather-related instances such as floods, fire, and hail

Acts of God, such as a tree branch falling on your parked car

Vandalism

Theft

Riots

Contact with animals

Check out car insurance quotes for a full-coverage car insurance policy from America’s top car insurance companies:

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $101 Farmers $122 Kemper Preferred $147 MetLife $149 Acuity $150 Motion Auto $153 Amigo USA $155 TSC Direct $158 Mile Auto $164 21st Century $165 Travelers $166 USH&C $166 Anchor $168 Verti $177 Clearcover $178

Set the Same Coverage Levels When Comparing Car Insurance Quotes

Since the coverage you pick heavily affects your car insurance quote, make sure you set uniform coverage levels when comparing car insurance quotes. This can be hard to do if you’re using multiple sites to compare car insurance, especially since each insurance company has a different form.

However, if you use an insurance quote comparison website like Insurify, you can easily set uniform coverage levels to ensure an apples-to-apples comparison between different insurance companies.