GEICO Car Insurance Coverage Options

GEICO has a variety of car insurance options and policies to offer drivers, even if they want to settle for their state’s minimum coverage requirements. The specialized policies focus on the details of liability coverage (both bodily injury and property damage liability), comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, medical coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and even more.

The best amount of coverage to purchase per driver really depends on the individual, considering factors like experience, driving and accident history, age, climate, location, marital status, and more. These decisions around individual policy choices and insurance providers can be made easier with Insurify’s helpful information and comparison tools.

Emergency Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance can be requested online, by phone, or through the GEICO mobile app for $14+ a year for each car. This emergency road service includes towing services, tire changes, lockout services, vehicle winching, battery jump starts, and fuel delivery. When you make roadside assistance requests on the mobile app, GEICO employees can locate your car through GPS.

Windshield and Glass Replacement

For those with comprehensive coverage, GEICO typically offers free glass coverage and windshield replacement or repair. This applies if the glass damage was caused by a type of incident already covered under the comprehensive coverage policy. It’s also important to understand this may vary depending on the deductible in place for the policy.

Accident Forgiveness

Believe it or not, GEICO offers accident forgiveness for some policyholders with clean driving records spanning over a set amount of time in most states, excluding California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Even drivers new to GEICO that meet necessary driving history requirements can purchase accident forgiveness as part of their auto insurance coverage.

