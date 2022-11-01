4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
GEICO is one of the nation’s most well-known providers of auto insurance but is it right for you? We’re here to help you figure that out. Insurify crunched the numbers and found that GEICO’s national average monthly quote is $52. See how GEICO fares as an auto insurance company with information on insurance coverage, average rates, premiums, and more on this page.
Not sure which insurance provider best fits your needs yet? No problem. Insurify has a convenient car insurance comparison tool to help you compare providers on your phone, tablet, or laptop from the comfort of your own home. On this page, we’ve laid out how GEICO fares against a handful of top providers, accounting for various driving profiles. Happy comparing!
GEICO in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with GEICO is $52 per month.
GEICO is good for individuals with clean driving records and those who value loyalty and other discounts.
GEICO isn't the best option for drivers without a clean driving record and those looking for a telematics app that is well-developed in all states.
GEICO Industry Rankings and Scorecard
GEICO’s Insurify Composite Score, as calculated by Insurify’s data scientists, is 88 out of 100. Users can compare this rating to that of other car insurance companies, in addition to the individual industry rankings that are included in the Insurify Composite Score calculation.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|GEICO Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|88 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|867 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A++
|Standard & Poors
|AA+
|Moody’s
|Aa1
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
GEICO Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
GEICO calculates car insurance quotes based on a number of factors, depending on insurance policies and driving records. Driving violations often dramatically increase insurance premiums, especially if they are frequent or severe. DUIs, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets all impact car insurance rates for both new and existing customers, as seen in the chart provided below.
|Driver Profile
|GEICO Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$46
|$77
|DUI
|$94
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$72
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$56
|$104
GEICO Car Insurance Quotes by State
In the same way prices of homeowners or renters insurance rise and fall depending on the area, car insurance costs fluctuate based on location as well to reflect factors like population density, climate and weather, crime rates, and more. Rates for a GEICO policy will inevitably vary by state and even between cities within each state.
|State
|GEICO Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$48
|Alaska
|$31
|Arizona
|$45
|Arkansas
|$41
|California
|$52
|Colorado
|$46
|Connecticut
|$72
|Delaware
|$82
|Florida
|$92
|Georgia
|$77
|Hawaii
|$31
|Idaho
|$33
|Illinois
|$50
|Indiana
|$33
|Iowa
|$27
|Kansas
|$33
|Kentucky
|$88
|Louisiana
|$90
|Maine
|$40
|Maryland
|$56
|Massachusetts
|$68
|Michigan
|$84
|Minnesota
|$59
|Mississippi
|$60
|Missouri
|$46
|Montana
|$39
|Nebraska
|$34
|Nevada
|$61
|New Hampshire
|$37
|New Jersey
|$59
|New Mexico
|$48
|New York
|$67
|North Carolina
|$47
|North Dakota
|$45
|Ohio
|$37
|Oklahoma
|$45
|Oregon
|$63
|Pennsylvania
|$60
|Rhode Island
|$99
|South Carolina
|$71
|South Dakota
|$34
|Tennessee
|$38
|Texas
|$43
|Utah
|$51
|Vermont
|$32
|Virginia
|$37
|Washington
|$53
|Washington, D.C.
|$78
|West Virginia
|$47
|Wisconsin
|$32
|Wyoming
|$24
GEICO Car Insurance Pros and Cons
GEICO is best for individuals with clean driving records free of any driving violations, including DUIs, at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and failures to stop. These customers will appreciate low rates, often with added discounts in a number of different categories. When deciding on which insurance provider to choose, take a look at all of the important pros and cons.
Pros
Clean driving records are rewarded with low rates and extra discounts
Good students, federal employees, and military personnel have discounts
Cons
High-risk drivers pay a penalty
Telematics app is not available in all 50 states
GEICO Car Insurance Discounts
GEICO offers a number of driver-based, policy-based, and bundling auto insurance discounts to decrease costs. These include GEICO’s multi-policy discounts and discounts for antilock brakes, anti-theft systems, seat belt usage, daytime running lights, and educational or defensive driving courses. Unsurprisingly, good drivers are often rewarded with the best discounts.
Driver-Based Discounts
Driver-based discounts for good driving, seat belt usage, defensive driving and educational driver’s courses, and multiple vehicles exist. Discounts are also available for good students, members of some organizations, people facing emergency deployment, the military, and federal employees. In fact, GEICO was originally named Government Employees Insurance Company.
Policy-Based Discounts
Vehicle equipment discounts are available for airbags, antilock brakes, anti-theft systems, daytime running lights, and new vehicle discounts. Other customer loyalty discounts also become available for many policyholders over time for the various types of insurance.
Bundling Discounts
The more insurance products, policies, and vehicles a driver has insured with GEICO, the greater their overall discounts will be. Multi-vehicle discounts up to 25 percent are available for drivers who insure more than one vehicle. Discounts will also be awarded to people with at least one other GEICO policy, bundling with renters, condo, mobile home, or homeowners insurance.
GEICO Car Insurance Coverage Options
GEICO has a variety of car insurance options and policies to offer drivers, even if they want to settle for their state’s minimum coverage requirements. The specialized policies focus on the details of liability coverage (both bodily injury and property damage liability), comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, medical coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and even more.
The best amount of coverage to purchase per driver really depends on the individual, considering factors like experience, driving and accident history, age, climate, location, marital status, and more. These decisions around individual policy choices and insurance providers can be made easier with Insurify’s helpful information and comparison tools.
Emergency Roadside Assistance
Roadside assistance can be requested online, by phone, or through the GEICO mobile app for $14+ a year for each car. This emergency road service includes towing services, tire changes, lockout services, vehicle winching, battery jump starts, and fuel delivery. When you make roadside assistance requests on the mobile app, GEICO employees can locate your car through GPS.
Windshield and Glass Replacement
For those with comprehensive coverage, GEICO typically offers free glass coverage and windshield replacement or repair. This applies if the glass damage was caused by a type of incident already covered under the comprehensive coverage policy. It’s also important to understand this may vary depending on the deductible in place for the policy.
Accident Forgiveness
Believe it or not, GEICO offers accident forgiveness for some policyholders with clean driving records spanning over a set amount of time in most states, excluding California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Even drivers new to GEICO that meet necessary driving history requirements can purchase accident forgiveness as part of their auto insurance coverage.
GEICO Car Insurance Reputation
Is GEICO car insurance good?
GEICO car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with GEICO is $52.
Car insurance coverage options with GEICO include state minimum requirements, liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, medical coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage. Specialized services include rideshare insurance, emergency roadside assistance, windshield and glass replacement, accident forgiveness, and rental car coverage.
In partnership with upwards of 30 other companies, GEICO also offers policies for other vehicles, including motorcycle, RV, ATV, boat, personal watercraft, snowmobile, collector car, and commercial auto insurance. Business, medical malpractice, flood, travel, overseas, homeowners, renters, mobile home, condo, jewelry, pet, and life insurance are offered as well.
GEICO Customer Service
Longtime customers tend to be more satisfied with the customer service and insurance agents than new customers or those dealing with increased rates. In the 2022 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Rating for large insurers, GEICO ranked behind Liberty Mutual, State Farm, and Allstate and ahead of Farmers, Travelers, and Progressive, with a rating of 869 out of 1,000.
GEICO Claims Filing Process
Claims can be filed with all necessary information and detailed photos online, by phone, or on the mobile app—where you can access insurance ID cards. The process of damage evaluation, temporary car rentals, and repairs for those who filed a claim can be completed at a GEICO Auto Repair Xpress facility after the claims process. Estimates can be compared elsewhere.
GEICO: Is it right for you?
Insurify knows that the myriad of factors to consider before choosing an insurance provider or type of coverage can be overwhelming. Whether GEICO is the right fit for you completely depends on you and your insurance needs. Using car insurance comparison tools like Insurify can help you compare quotes from different providers in a matter of minutes. Give it a try today!
Best GEICO Alternatives
Current GEICO customers may look to switch providers due to increased premiums after an accident or other incident. But whatever the reason, alternative coverage options with affordable prices exist. Find similar competitors below and use the Insurify quote-comparison tool to select a new insurer that suits your insurance needs. We’ll give you the information you need.
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual gives customers access to quality safe driver telematics discounts with the RightTrack program, earning customers as much as 30 percent in discounts. Other discounts reward multi-policy bundling and more. Even so, Liberty Mutual scored below-average in J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and average monthly premiums skew on the pricier side.
Clearcover
Clearcover provides customers with a high-quality, accessible mobile app for policy management and automatically includes eligible discounts, resulting in fairly low rates. Despite being awarded an Insurify Composite Score of 97, Clearcover auto insurance is only available in 20 states and does not provide other insurance products.
Nationwide
Nationwide offers customers security thanks to its strong financial ratings and above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction. Those with bad credit scores find lower rates with Nationwide than elsewhere, and the company offers many discounts for customers for safe driving, low mileage, and more. Nationwide scored an overall Insurify Composite Score of 89 out of 100.
How to Save on Your New Car Insurance Policy
For new and existing insurance customers, shopping around for car insurance saves individuals money in the long run. Look into bundling, discounts, insurer telematics, state minimum coverage, or setting higher deductibles to save, and compare quotes from top providers with Insurify’s quote-comparison tool today.
Frequently Asked Questions
In comparison to other insurance providers, GEICO does offer fairly low, affordable rates for its policyholders. On the flip side, rates do tend to increase significantly if a driver gets some kind of driving violation. So, if you have a clean driving record, GEICO is great for low rates. But those with violations already recorded should maybe look to other providers for cheaper rates.
The cost of GEICO car insurance per month will vary depending on the individual. The policies and coverage purchased, the driver’s profile, driving record, state, and city all play a role in influencing the final monthly premium. For example, young drivers or drivers with driving violations pay more. On average, the cost of car insurance with GEICO is $52 per month.
GEICO offers numerous discounts for its policyholders. Driver-based discounts are linked to good driving records, practices, and prevention measures. Good students, military personnel, federal employees, and select organization and company members also benefit. Policy-based and bundling discounts are also available for drivers with multiple vehicles and other GEICO policies.
For many American drivers, GEICO really is the cheapest car insurance company in the United States, on average. The average cost of a state-minimum policy from GEICO is far below the national average. GEICO is a great option for drivers who want to save money, but remember that your age, driving history, credit score, and other factors will affect what you pay.
Every provider or local agent will try to claim they have the lowest rates. Comparing quotes for a number of companies is a much better practice than expecting one specific company to always have superior rates. Because costs typically fluctuate over time, comparing quotes with a comparison tool like Insurify helps ensure that you get the best rates whenever you need them.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.