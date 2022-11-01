Milewise Car Insurance Coverage Options

While Allstate is a well-known insurance company that is used throughout the United States, Milewise is only offered in 16 states. Its competitor, Metromile, operates in more states, but Milewise coverage can generally be trusted immediately, as Allstate has superb financial strength, so policyholders know that they would be covered in case they needed it.

Some online reviews state the Milewise is only financially beneficial for someone who drives 25 miles or less each day. Its daily maximum cap is 150 miles per day, so be sure to monitor your driving habits and really consider whether your future driving needs would benefit from a pay-per-mile policy or if a flat-rate insurance option is better for you.

Regular Bill Deductions

Unlike its competitors, Milewise takes a more immediate approach to payment that leaves no surprises on a monthly bill. Rather than pulling an unknown amount of funds from your account at unexpected times, Milewise bills at regular intervals and sets a lower number of daily miles—150 miles each day—than its competitor, Metromile, which maxes out at 250 miles.

Accurate Mile Measurement

In order to participate in this per-mile policy properly, you will receive in the mail from Allstate a telematics device that you easily install into the Onboard Diagnostic (OBD-II) port in your car. Cars must be 1996 model year or newer. The device records your driving behaviors. The last factor replaces the need for the Drivewise product.

Tech Troubleshooting Support

If your telematics device isn’t working properly, Allstate offers its well-rated customer service support to its Milewise customers as well. This service helps troubleshoot what may be wrong with the device and can remotely run diagnostics. Policyholders have the option to rely on the Milewise app for data while troubleshooting their device for more convenient support.

Milewise App

If you want to keep an eye on how many miles you’ve driven, perhaps to monitor costs or to not exceeding the daily maximum of 150 miles per day, the Allstate Milewise app makes it easy to keep track. The app can be downloaded and installed on your mobile phone when the device is plugged in. Most policyholders find this app useful, as it offers important billing information.

