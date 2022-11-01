4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Milewise is a pay-per-mile car insurance product from the insurance provider Allstate. It caters to low-mileage drivers who want the protection of an auto insurance policy but also have a lifestyle of not driving often. Insurance rates differ from the national average of a traditional policy because it’s based on daily mileage. Drivers pay a per-mile rate on top of a low base rate.
Milewise in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Milewise per month depends on how many miles you drive.
Milewise is good for infrequent drivers, like retirees and remote workers who want the protection of auto insurance coverage.
Milewise isn't the best option for people who drive to work daily with long commutes or who go on road trips frequently.
Milewise Industry Rankings and Scorecard
As it is a newer product, there is less information on Milewise’s industry rankings, customer reviews, and average car insurance rates. However, Milewise is a trustworthy product that works similarly to other per-mile auto insurance plans, like Metromile or SmartMiles, but with the benefits of Allstate, an established company with good financial strength ratings.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Milewise Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|85 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|810 out of 1,000
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more complaints than expected
Milewise Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Insurance premiums vary from person to person, as each individual has their own unique driving history. Normally, fewer collisions on your driving record mean paying less. Even in the case of per-mile auto insurance that doesn’t have a standard monthly rate, Milewise considers traditional factors, like your driving record, when determining your daily base and per-mile rates.
For less frequent drivers, the less miles you drive, the less time you spend on the road. The less time on the road, the less likely you are to get into an accident or cause damage. Even with uncommon driving behaviors, pay-per-mile auto insurance costs can be factored similarly when compared to other traditional policies. Speak with an Allstate agent if you have any questions.
|Driver Profile
|Milewise Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$56
|$77
|DUI
|$102
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$82
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$70
|$104
Milewise Car Insurance Quotes by State
Usually, car insurance companies will take your state and even your ZIP code into account when calculating how much you pay for your policy. Urban areas, like state capitals, tend to have more congestion and risk than suburban areas. Similarly, the cost of a Milewise auto policy varies nationwide, with policyholders paying different base and per-mile rates based on location.
It’s important to note that miles are recorded using a telematics device that you connect to your car. The device records details when you drive, including your location, mileage, speed, the time of day, and driving behaviors, like hard braking. This information is used to determine your costs, while safe driving information is used to provide you with feedback on your driving habits.
Also, be aware that Milewise isn’t available in every state. Only residents of the following states have access to the Allstate product. The table below shows the average quote for the standard Allstate car insurance product. Note that Milewise quotes will be far less on average for low-mileage drivers.
|State
|Allstate Average Monthly Premium
|Arizona
|$79
|Delaware
|$107
|Idaho
|$25
|Illinois
|$39
|Indiana
|$28
|Maryland
|$57
|Massachusetts
|$100
|New Jersey
|$183
|Ohio
|$33
|Oregon
|$57
|Pennsylvania
|$36
|Texas
|$40
|Virginia
|$41
|Washington
|$42
|Washington, D.C.
|$104
|West Virginia
|$68
Milewise Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Milewise, like other pay-per-mile auto insurance policies, is a great option for those who drive less than the average number of miles, around 13,500 per year. This product also sits within Allstate, a trustworthy company with a good financial strength and similar reputation to other insurance giants like GEICO and Progressive, so you know you’re getting a good quality policy.
Pros
People who drive less than 13,500 miles annually
Several discounts available
Good financial strength ratings
Cons
Not the right option for people who drive a lot
Not available in all states
Milewise Car Insurance Discounts
While there can be many money-saving opportunities for per-mile auto insurance policies, it is important to note that some savings are reserved for standard policyholders. However, Milewise customers are eligible for most discounts available for Allstate’s traditional policies. Keep reading to find out what discounts you can get, despite having a non-traditional auto policy.
Driver-Based Discounts
Similarly to the criteria used to determine the premiums for a traditional auto policy, Allstate will determine your daily base rate and per-mile rate using typical factors like your driving record, location, age, gender, occupation, and credit score. Milewise offers discounts to young policyholders who show proof of a good grades. If you drive a new car, your rates will be lower.
Policy-Based Discounts
Since Milewise is not like your average, traditional auto insurance policy, it doesn’t have access to some of the same discounts offered on those policies. For example, Milewise policyholders aren’t eligible for any payment discounts, like the full-pay discount, since you pay as you go and keep a debit or credit card on file. When insurance works differently, discounts are different too.
Bundling Discounts
It is unclear whether Milewise offers bundling discounts with its per-mile auto insurance product, Also, Milewise policyholders can’t get Drivewise, Allstate’s product that monitors their driving habits in order to adjust their premium, but Milewise’s telematics device does something similar.
Milewise Car Insurance Coverage Options
While Allstate is a well-known insurance company that is used throughout the United States, Milewise is only offered in 16 states. Its competitor, Metromile, operates in more states, but Milewise coverage can generally be trusted immediately, as Allstate has superb financial strength, so policyholders know that they would be covered in case they needed it.
Some online reviews state the Milewise is only financially beneficial for someone who drives 25 miles or less each day. Its daily maximum cap is 150 miles per day, so be sure to monitor your driving habits and really consider whether your future driving needs would benefit from a pay-per-mile policy or if a flat-rate insurance option is better for you.
Regular Bill Deductions
Unlike its competitors, Milewise takes a more immediate approach to payment that leaves no surprises on a monthly bill. Rather than pulling an unknown amount of funds from your account at unexpected times, Milewise bills at regular intervals and sets a lower number of daily miles—150 miles each day—than its competitor, Metromile, which maxes out at 250 miles.
Accurate Mile Measurement
In order to participate in this per-mile policy properly, you will receive in the mail from Allstate a telematics device that you easily install into the Onboard Diagnostic (OBD-II) port in your car. Cars must be 1996 model year or newer. The device records your driving behaviors. The last factor replaces the need for the Drivewise product.
Tech Troubleshooting Support
If your telematics device isn’t working properly, Allstate offers its well-rated customer service support to its Milewise customers as well. This service helps troubleshoot what may be wrong with the device and can remotely run diagnostics. Policyholders have the option to rely on the Milewise app for data while troubleshooting their device for more convenient support.
Milewise App
If you want to keep an eye on how many miles you’ve driven, perhaps to monitor costs or to not exceeding the daily maximum of 150 miles per day, the Allstate Milewise app makes it easy to keep track. The app can be downloaded and installed on your mobile phone when the device is plugged in. Most policyholders find this app useful, as it offers important billing information.
Milewise Car Insurance Reputation
Is Milewise car insurance good?
Milewise is a good option for low-mileage drivers. Premiums vary based on the number of miles policyholders drive.
While Milewise is a relatively newer product that is not yet used on a larger scale, the current data shows early signs of success for its specific clientele. If you drive very few miles compared to the average driver, it is likely that you will reap the benefits of the savings and coverage. Some reviews have named it the best pay-per-mile car insurance policy in the market.
Currently, Milewise is the only auto insurance product that allows policyholders to pay as they go on an immediate basis, making it easier to track their spending and monitor budgets. While the product is new to some insurers, it offers much more transparency in billing compared to other per-mile programs. Keep reading for more benefits and special offerings from Milewise!
Milewise Customer Service
Since Milewise is relatively newer than other per-mile programs, it still needs some time to build a reputation. However, policyholders can contact the same customer service branch as traditional policyholders who are also under the Allstate parent company. When in need, policyholders can call their Allstate agent or the regular Customer Care Team.
Milewise Claims Filing Process
Similarly to Milewise customer service, there isn’t much information available yet on the claims-filing process. However, some reviews have named it as the best pay-per-mile car insurance policy in the market, so it might be safe to assume that Milewise services, including filing claims, operate under the same ease and speed of traditional auto policies under Allstate.
Milewise: Is it right for you?
There’s no one-size-fits-all model that works for car insurance. Each individual has their own preferences, driving needs, and unique background that their auto insurance policy needs to be tailored to. Insurify makes it easy to compare quotes from hundreds of companies and does the work to customize what you need so you make sure you’re buying the right policy for your life.
Frequently Asked Questions
Milewise is still a relatively newer product when compared to other per-mile insurance policies, so there aren’t as many reviews on it, unfortunately. However, out of the reviews that do exist, some policyholders have ranked it as the best pay-per-mile car insurance policy on the market. It also sits under the larger company of Allstate, which is ranked very highly in the industry.
The average monthly cost of Milewise car insurance really varies from person to person. As a more specific type of policy that can really be customized to fit different lifestyles—from that of remote workers to stay-at-home parents to retirees—it is difficult to gauge an average cost. Policyholders can expect to pay a very low base rate, in addition to a per-mile rate, each day.
Since Milewise doesn’t operate like a traditional auto insurance policy, it doesn’t have the same discount possibilities as one, either. However, it does benefit from some of the same discounts provided by Allstate, regardless of the type of policy, like an antilock brake discount, anti-theft device discount, multi-policy discount, new car discount, good student discount, and more.
Opting for a pay-per-mile auto insurance policy might already be a solution to saving money. Another easy way to get cheap car insurance, no matter the type of policy, is by using Insurify. This is a simple yet effective way to get quality coverage without breaking the bank! In a matter of minutes and all for free, you can compare quotes from hundreds of companies in the market.
