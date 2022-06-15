Cheapest Car Insurance by Driving Record (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
The best way to keep your insurance costs down is to have a clean driving history. But what should you do if you already have car accidents, DUI convictions, traffic violations (such as speeding tickets), or other reckless driving incidents in your past?
If you have a poor driving record, you already know that these types of violations can lead to higher rates. But don’t fret—you can still find cheap car insurance even if you have driving violations. Compare car insurance quotes with Insurify, an easy-to-use tool that brings you quotes from all the top auto insurance companies so you can find car insurance rates that work for you.
Quick Facts
Drivers with violations on their record – such as DUIs, speeding tickets, or at-fault accidents – will pay more for car insurance than drivers with a clean record.
The cheapest insurer we found for drivers with bad records is Metromile, with average premiums of $104 per month.
The cheapest insurer we found for drivers with good records is Metromile, with average premiums of $99 per month.
How Your Driving Record Affects Car Insurance Quotes
Will a bad driving record drive up my insurance costs?
Although violations in your driving history will increase your monthly premiums, there are always ways you can save if you have a bad driving record. Many insurance companies will provide a discount if you enroll in a safe driving course, or if you install safety features in your car.
Your driving record has a major impact on the cost of your auto insurance policy. Insurance providers charge people who they believe are high-risk drivers more money for a car insurance policy—in other words, people who they expect will cost them more through insurance payouts because of collision insurance claims or damages to other motorists in an at-fault accident.
Drivers who have previous infractions and moving violations are viewed as higher-risk and are more likely to be involved in future accidents because of their driving habits. That’s why they’re charged higher car insurance rates or, in some cases, forced to rely on high-risk auto insurance developed specifically for bad drivers, including those with drivers license points.
However, it’s important to know that not all traffic violations and accidents are treated equally. Usually, the more severe the incident was, the more your car insurance costs will increase. Also, insurers usually only factor in accidents and traffic violations from the past three years. A DUI will remain on your record and affect your car insurance rates for much longer.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Bad Driving Records
Believe it or not, it is possible to find affordable auto insurance rates even if your bad driving record has you stuck needing high-risk car insurance. These are the low auto insurance quotes we found for people with bad driving records.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Bad Driving Records
|Nationwide
|$208
|AssuranceAmerica
|$238
|Kemper
|$255
|Bristol West
|$263
|Dairyland
|$274
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Good Driving Records
You can save even more money on car insurance coverage options if you have a clean driving record. See how much you can save on auto insurance coverage with these quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Bad Driving Records
|Metromile
|$99
|Farmers
|$106
|Travelers
|$147
|Clearcover
|$154
|Elephant
|$155
Best Car Insurance Discounts for Drivers with Clean Records
There are many car insurance discounts available for people who boast a clean driving record. One of the most common ones is a safe driver discount, which rewards drivers for not getting in accidents and not committing moving violations. Many insurance companies offer some form of this discount.
Taking a defensive driving course can help lower your car insurance costs, and you also may pick up tips that help you become a better driver, lowering your risk for accidents. Additionally, look into accident forgiveness programs from different auto insurance companies.
Vehicle safety savings are available if you have certain safety features in your car, like airbags and antilock brakes. Installing anti-theft devices may also qualify you for a discount from some companies. GEICO and The General are two of many companies that reward driving a safer car.
Loyalty-based discounts include buying multiple policies from the same company (for example, buying your homeowners and auto insurance from the same place), insuring multiple cars with the same company, and maintaining continuous insurance. Nearly all insurers have some form of a multi-policy or multi-car discount for loyal customers.
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Good and Bad Driving Records
Need to lower your car insurance premiums even further? There are a few things you can do to drive down the cost of your insurance.
Take Advantage of Discounts
Many discounts are available for drivers who fit different profiles. For example, buying your car insurance and renters insurance from the same place can help you save on both. Explore the discounts that different insurers offer to see what your final price would be.
Rethink Collision Claims
Collision coverage, part of a full-coverage car insurance policy, is for repairing damage to your vehicle when you collide with another object, like a wall, pole, or another vehicle. But these claims can dramatically increase your premiums.
Depending on how much the damage costs to fix, you could pay more in higher premiums than you would pay out of pocket to fix the damage. Claims stay on your record for three to five years, so crunch the numbers before filing a collision claim.
Improve Your Credit Score
Dealing with bad credit? Repairing your credit will save you money in so many ways, including lower loan interest rates and lower credit card fees. It will also lower your car insurance premiums because insurers believe drivers with poor credit are riskier to insure than people with higher scores. Check your credit score online to see what’s negatively affecting your score.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Getting quotes from multiple insurers is one of the best things you can do to save money on car insurance. Use Insurify to get free quotes from all the top insurers, then see who offers the best deal.
Cheap Car Insurance Is Possible for All Driving Records
No matter what kind of driving record you have, it’s possible to find very cheap car insurance. Try Insurify today to find cheap car insurance rates from top insurers and find the policy that works for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. There are a few things you can do to lower your costs, even if you have a bad driving record. They include taking a defensive driving course, buying a car with better safety features, and avoiding any more accidents and violations.
Most insurers offer some form of a good driver discount, where you can save money on your insurance premiums by avoiding accidents and violations. Check your insurance to see if you’re currently receiving this discount and talk to an insurance agent to have your account adjusted if you don’t see it.
Compare, compare, compare! Look at lots of different insurers to see who offers the best rates for good coverage. Try Insurify to help you compare insurance companies and find the best deal for you.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.