Cheapest Car Insurance by Driving Record (2022)

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Good and Bad Driving Records

Need to lower your car insurance premiums even further? There are a few things you can do to drive down the cost of your insurance.

Take Advantage of Discounts

Many discounts are available for drivers who fit different profiles. For example, buying your car insurance and renters insurance from the same place can help you save on both. Explore the discounts that different insurers offer to see what your final price would be.

Rethink Collision Claims

Collision coverage, part of a full-coverage car insurance policy, is for repairing damage to your vehicle when you collide with another object, like a wall, pole, or another vehicle. But these claims can dramatically increase your premiums.

Depending on how much the damage costs to fix, you could pay more in higher premiums than you would pay out of pocket to fix the damage. Claims stay on your record for three to five years, so crunch the numbers before filing a collision claim.

Improve Your Credit Score

Dealing with bad credit? Repairing your credit will save you money in so many ways, including lower loan interest rates and lower credit card fees. It will also lower your car insurance premiums because insurers believe drivers with poor credit are riskier to insure than people with higher scores. Check your credit score online to see what’s negatively affecting your score.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Getting quotes from multiple insurers is one of the best things you can do to save money on car insurance. Use Insurify to get free quotes from all the top insurers, then see who offers the best deal.

