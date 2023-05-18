Best Car Insurance for Good Drivers in 2023

The cheapest car insurance companies for good drivers

If you have a good driving record, you’ll want to check out Auto-Owners for cheap car insurance. The average full-coverage policy costs 35% less than the next-closest option, Travelers. Here are some other insurers that offer cheap car insurance for good drivers.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote for Good Drivers Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Auto-Owners $110 4.1 Travelers $169 4.3 State Farm $172 4.4 GEICO $175 4.3 Nationwide $182 4.1 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners Average Monthly Cost: $110 Insurify Quality Score: 4.1

Auto-Owners focuses on people who love cars and drive them safely. It’s one of a few companies that offer insurance coverage for car enthusiasts who own classic or modified cars. It also offers discounts for drivers with a “favorable loss history,” as well as other common discounts like having certain safety features or bundling insurance policies.

However, while Auto-Owners generally has good ratings and reviews, it ranks below average in customer satisfaction, according to a 2022 J.D. Power survey.[2]

Pros A++ (Superior) A.M. Best rating [3]

Offers coverage for classic and modified cars

Lower-than-average volume of customer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index Cons Available in only 26 states

Rideshare coverage not available

Quotes available only through independent agents

Travelers

Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $169 Insurify Quality Score: 4.3

If you’re making the switch to an electric car or hybrid, Travelers is a good option because of the discounts it offers. While Travelers has a lower-than-average volume of customer complaints lodged against it with the NAIC, it unfortunately also features low overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction scores from J.D. Power.[4]

If you drive your car for a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft, you may want to consider another company, since Travelers only offers rideshare coverage in Colorado and Illinois. Similarly, while Travelers does offer discounts for bundling policies, the discount is relatively limited, at just 13%.

Pros A++ (Superior) A.M. Best rating [5]

Offers discounts for EVs and hybrids

Fewer-than-average customer complaints on the NAIC complaint index Cons Smaller bundling discount than some other insurers

Limited rideshare coverage

Poor auto claims and overall satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power

State Farm

State Farm Average Monthly Cost: $172 Insurify Quality Score: 4.4

State Farm is the largest private car insurance company in the United States, covering almost 17% of all vehicles on the road.[6] Yet despite its size, State Farm still has a lower-than-average volume of customer complaints and a higher-than-average J.D. Power score.[7]

State Farm also offers many common discounts, such as for bundling policies and being accident-free.

Pros Offers rideshare coverage

A++ (Superior) A.M. Best rating [8]

High customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power Cons Gap insurance not available

Higher-than-average rates for bad credit

Not available in Massachusetts or Rhode Island

GEICO

GEICO Average Monthly Cost: $175 Insurify Quality Score: 4.3

GEICO, famous for its signature gecko mascot, is also noted for offering many great discounts. Available discounts include going five years without an accident (savings of up to 22%), having certain safety features in your car (savings of up to 23%), or for being a member of the military (savings of up to 15%).

On the opposite end, GEICO doesn’t offer gap coverage or rideshare insurance. If you need to speak to someone in person — such as if you have a problem with your claim — the company only operates a relatively small network of agents.

Pros Many great discount options available

A++ (Superior) A.M. Best rating [9]

Above-average claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power[2] Cons Limited network of agents

Gap insurance not available

Rideshare coverage not available

Nationwide

Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $182 Insurify Quality Score: 4.1

If you only use your car occasionally, check out Nationwide’s Vanishing Deductible program, which lowers your deductible by $100 per year, down to a minimum of $500. It’s available as an optional rider on your policy, for a fee. Nationwide’s SmartMiles program also offers an option to pay a monthly fee based on how much you actually drive.

Nationwide doesn’t offer rideshare coverage, though. And it also received very low ratings from J.D. Power for overall customer satisfaction and for claims satisfaction.[2]

Pros Vanishing Deductible program

Mileage-based pricing option

Low volume of customer complaints on the NAIC complaint index Cons Rideshare coverage not available

Low customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

Very poor claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this information, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.