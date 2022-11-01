Infinity Car Insurance Coverage Options

No two drivers are alike, and your auto insurance company should let you customize your policy to your needs. You can choose basic liability (bodily injury, property damage liability) or increase your protection by including comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, or full coverage.

Infinity offers several car insurance coverage options like rideshare insurance, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement to get you the protection you need to feel safe on the road. Your insurance agent can help you personalize your policy.

Rideshare Insurance

Not all auto insurance companies offer rideshare insurance. With the rise in popularity of Lyft and Uber, it’s a necessary coverage for some drivers. There’s no need for commercial auto—Infinity has rideshare insurance as an available add-on endorsement to personal auto policies.

Roadside Assistance Programs

Infinity has two options to get peace of mind with roadside assistance. You can add Sign and Drive coverage to your policy or opt for the Infinity DriverClub. With Sign and Drive, you can get help with a dead battery, flat tire, towing, and more. The DriverClub offers similar services but has free membership if you never use the service. Otherwise, it’s a set price of $59.99.

Rental Reimbursement Coverage

Adding rental reimbursement coverage to your Infinity policy can come in handy if you need to rent a car while your vehicle is in a repair shop. It’ll increase your cost a bit per month—but compared to the cost of renting a car, you’ll likely save big over the long run.

