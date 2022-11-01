4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
You deserve the best rates for your car insurance, but it can be hard to find. With Infinity auto insurance, the average driver pays $300 per month. While cost is important, consider other factors like types of products and discounts available. Infinity offers coverage to high-risk drivers in California. Infinity offers auto coverage elsewhere through its parent company, Kemper.
Read this Infinity auto insurance review to help you find the best rates for your budget. And to help make sure you’re not paying too much, use Insurify to compare quotes from the top car insurance companies.
Infinity in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Infinity is $272 per month.
Infinity is good for high-risk drivers looking for more affordable rates and a roadside assistance program.
Infinity isn't the best option for drivers who value excellent customer service.
Infinity Industry Rankings and Scorecard
According to J.D. Power studies, Infinity auto insurance services rank below average in claims and customer satisfaction. However, Infinity is a Kemper company, and Kemper auto has an excellent financial strength rating by A.M. Best.
|Industry Ranking
|Infinity Rating
|A.M Best
|A
|NAIC Rating
|More complaints than average
Infinity Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Driving history plays a significant role in how much you pay for auto insurance. Your insurance rates go up when you have a DUI, tickets, or at-fault accidents on your driving record. Infinity premiums are lower than the national average in most of these cases, so you’ll generally pay much less for your auto insurance policy.
|Driver Profile
|Infinity Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$68
|$77
|DUI
|$100
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$121
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$90
|$104
Infinity Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live can impact your car insurance quote. For example, if you live in an urban area, your rates will generally be higher than someone who lives in a rural area. The same is true if you live in a high-crime area—you may have to pay more for your insurance compared to someone living. Infinity is only available to drivers in California.
|State
|Infinity Average Monthly Premium
|California
|$300
Infinity Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Your car insurance quote can vary from company to company, even if you opt for the same coverage and policy limits. That’s one reason why it’s essential to shop around. If you’re thinking about a policy with Infinity, compare the pros and cons to see if it’s right for you.
Pros
Website available in Spanish
Policies available for high-risk drivers
Cons
Large amount of customer complaints
Drivers outside of California
Infinity Car Insurance Discounts
Infinity has several discounts to help you save money on your car insurance. The more discounts you qualify for, the cheaper your policy can be. The Infinity website claims policyholders save up to $679 through policy discounts—that’s over $3,000 in possible savings over the next five years.
Driver-Based Discounts
When you practice safe driving habits, your auto insurance company takes notice. Infinity policies offer safe driver discounts if you don’t have any accidents on your record. This can save you up to 25 percent for having a good driving history.
Policy-Based Discounts
Many motorists choose to make payments monthly. If that’s you, consider signing up for automatic paperless electronic payments with Infinity to save every month. Want to save even more? Infinity offers a discount of up to 15 percent through its paid-in-full discount rather than opting for monthly payments.
Bundling Discounts
Bundling discounts are common among car insurance companies—homeowners might bundle their homeowners or mobile home insurance to lower costs. Have more than one car? Infinity’s multi-car discount can lower your premiums by as much as 38 percent. The company also has a “switch-and-save” discount for new policyholders that can save you up to 15 percent.
Infinity Car Insurance Coverage Options
No two drivers are alike, and your auto insurance company should let you customize your policy to your needs. You can choose basic liability (bodily injury, property damage liability) or increase your protection by including comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, or full coverage.
Infinity offers several car insurance coverage options like rideshare insurance, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement to get you the protection you need to feel safe on the road. Your insurance agent can help you personalize your policy.
Rideshare Insurance
Not all auto insurance companies offer rideshare insurance. With the rise in popularity of Lyft and Uber, it’s a necessary coverage for some drivers. There’s no need for commercial auto—Infinity has rideshare insurance as an available add-on endorsement to personal auto policies.
Roadside Assistance Programs
Infinity has two options to get peace of mind with roadside assistance. You can add Sign and Drive coverage to your policy or opt for the Infinity DriverClub. With Sign and Drive, you can get help with a dead battery, flat tire, towing, and more. The DriverClub offers similar services but has free membership if you never use the service. Otherwise, it’s a set price of $59.99.
Rental Reimbursement Coverage
Adding rental reimbursement coverage to your Infinity policy can come in handy if you need to rent a car while your vehicle is in a repair shop. It’ll increase your cost a bit per month—but compared to the cost of renting a car, you’ll likely save big over the long run.
Infinity Car Insurance Reputation
Is Infinity car insurance good?
Infinity car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Infinity is $272.
Infinity is an excellent option for high-risk drivers because it offers lower rates compared to other top insurers. It’s also a great choice for Spanish-speaking households since the website is available entirely in Spanish.
However, the customer service isn’t anything to write home about. The company has received several complaints and scores lower than average in customer satisfaction and claims filing.
Infinity Customer Service
Infinity isn’t known for its outstanding customer service. According to J.D. Power surveys, the company ranks low overall. However, its contact information gives you the option to get in touch with customer service by phone or online chat Monday to Saturday or by sending an email.
Infinity Claims Filing Process
Policyholders can report a claim online or by phone. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if you need to file a claim. The process of filing the claim is rather quick. You typically must wait around 30 days for the insurance company to review your information and settle the claim. Depending on the situation, your claim could be resolved more quickly.
Infinity: Is it right for you?
Infinity auto insurance is an excellent option for many drivers. If you primarily speak Spanish or have a complicated driving history, your policy could cost less than if you went with another insurer. To know for sure, compare quotes with Insurify to see how much you could save on auto insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Drivers have different needs, and finding a “good” car insurance company can be different for everyone. Overall, Infinity is a good choice for high-risk drivers with speeding tickets, DUIs, or at-fault accidents.
The average driver pays $272 per month for car insurance coverage with Infinity. The amount is higher than the national average. But with Infinity discounts and policies that cater to high-risk drivers, it may be an affordable choice.
Policyholders with Infinity can take advantage of car insurance discounts for safe driving, automatic electronic payments, paying the policy in full, and bundling policies. The company claims savings of up to $679 using discounts.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance is to compare rates online. When you shop multiple companies, you can compare policy options, discounts, deductibles, and premiums side by side. Insurify can save you time and money by making it easy to get auto insurance quotes.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.