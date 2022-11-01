4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with 21st Century is $120 per month.
21st Century is good for built-in savings, roadside assistance, and customer service.
21st Century is bad for most states, extended warranties, and commercial insurance.
Policyholders with 21st Century auto insurance spend an average of $120 per month on their auto insurance coverage, which comes out to $1,440 per year. Auto coverage from 21st Century is available in California, but many policyholders purchase coverage through parent company Farmers Insurance. Drivers benefit from many built-in insurance discounts.
21st Century Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of auto insurance from 21st Century?
On average, drivers with auto insurance coverage from 21st Century spend $120 per month. Individual rates ultimately vary based on driving history, personal information, set deductibles, vehicle type, and coverage levels.
Like most insurance providers, 21st Century calculates auto insurance rates with a methodology involving factors like policyholder driving records, credit score, age, vehicle type, coverage details, and more. Drivers with recorded DUIs, at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets tend to pay higher rates than policyholders with clean driving records.
|Driver Profile
|21st Century Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$129
|$108
|DUI
|$181
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$151
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$128
|$116
21st Century Car Insurance Quotes by State
Geographic location typically influences the cost of auto insurance policies dictated by auto insurance companies. Factors that vary by location, like state and city infrastructure, state minimum coverage requirements, crime rates, population, weather, and climate, all impact why rates vary by area. Find the California average monthly rate for 21st Century coverage below.
|State
|21st Century Average Monthly Premium
|California
|$98
21st Century Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Considering 21st Century’s pros and cons before deciding on coverage is a helpful way to learn if it meets your insurance needs. Auto insurance from the insurer is best for customers who value discounts, quality customer service, and mobile app accessibility. The insurer is not the best option for those who need either an extended warranty or commercial auto insurance.
|Pros
|Cons
21st Century Car Insurance Discounts
21st Century provides eligible customers with a number of standard discounts that lower premiums. Drivers save through the good driver discount, multi-car discount, mature driver discount, superior driver discount, and good student discount. Enrolling in paperless billing and autopay, taking a defensive driving course, and installing an anti-theft device also earn savings.
21st Century Car Insurance Coverage Options
Coverage from 21st Century insurance includes standard auto insurance offerings. Bodily injury liability and property damage liability cover the standard insurance requirements for policyholders. Together, this liability insurance covers medical bills, lost wages, and costs of repairs for another person’s vehicle or property in the event of an at-fault car accident.
Collision coverage is an additional insurance policy covering the costs of repairing car damage after a collision with another vehicle, and comprehensive coverage provides protection for non-collision incidents. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage provides protection for you and your passengers if you’re injured in an accident with an uninsured motorist.
21st Century Car Insurance Reputation
Customer reviews online indicate that drivers with 21st Century auto insurance policies have mixed reactions to the customer service through the company. Policyholders tend to appreciate communication and assistance on an individual level but express concerns related to the general response time throughout the claims process.
That said, 21st Century tends to have significant customer satisfaction in relation to the available discounts built directly into premiums. Drivers can earn savings through many discounts, with additional opportunities to save through actions as easy as enrolling in paperless billing and autopay.
21st Century Customer Service
Customers have access to 21st Century customer service representatives via email and over the phone. Claim inquiries can be sent through email to myclaim@21st.com or over the phone at 1 (888) 244-6163. To start a quote, potential customers can call 1 (877) 310-5687, and the general customer service line is 1 (877) 401-8181. Mailing and fax options are also available.
21st Century Claims Filing Process
Policyholders have access to claims coverage 24/7 through Farmers Claim Services via 21st Century’s parent company, Farmers Insurance Group. Customers submit claims online through the 21st Century website or over the phone at 1 (888) 244-6163. After filing a claim, customers will be contacted within 48 to 72 hours regarding setting up car damage evaluation and repairs.
21st Century – Is it right for you?
Whether or not 21st Century auto insurance is right for you depends on your individual insurance needs and personal details. Based on 21st Century insurance reviews, the provider works best for drivers looking for cheap auto insurance and discounts. Compare car insurance options with the Insurify quote-comparison tool to discover if the company matches your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
21st Century car insurance works the best for California drivers looking for affordable insurance coverage, ample opportunities for discounts, and reasonably reliable customer service. Drivers outside the company’s coverage areas cannot take out an auto policy, and those looking for an extended vehicle warranty or commercial auto coverage should try elsewhere.
On average, 21st Century car insurance costs $120 per month, which comes out to a total of $1,440 for an entire year of coverage. Individual policyholder rates vary depending on factors like driving records, credit history, age, gender, marital status, vehicle type, and chosen coverage levels. Premiums typically fluctuate depending on state and city location as well.
21st Century offers numerous car insurance discounts and prioritizes helping policyholders earn savings. Good driver, good student, superior driver, mature driver, multi-car, anti-theft device, defensive driving course, paperless billing, and autopay discounts are all available to eligible 21st Century customers. Most discounts are built into premiums, making savings accessible.
Beyond reading this and other available auto insurance reviews, shopping around for a wide range of cheap insurance rates is one of the most reliable ways to find a quality provider that meets your needs at an affordable price. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare car insurance quotes from many national and regional auto insurance providers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.