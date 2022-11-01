21st Century Car Insurance Reputation

Customer reviews online indicate that drivers with 21st Century auto insurance policies have mixed reactions to the customer service through the company. Policyholders tend to appreciate communication and assistance on an individual level but express concerns related to the general response time throughout the claims process.

That said, 21st Century tends to have significant customer satisfaction in relation to the available discounts built directly into premiums. Drivers can earn savings through many discounts, with additional opportunities to save through actions as easy as enrolling in paperless billing and autopay.

21st Century Customer Service

Customers have access to 21st Century customer service representatives via email and over the phone. Claim inquiries can be sent through email to myclaim@21st.com or over the phone at 1 (888) 244-6163. To start a quote, potential customers can call 1 (877) 310-5687, and the general customer service line is 1 (877) 401-8181. Mailing and fax options are also available.

21st Century Claims Filing Process

Policyholders have access to claims coverage 24/7 through Farmers Claim Services via 21st Century’s parent company, Farmers Insurance Group. Customers submit claims online through the 21st Century website or over the phone at 1 (888) 244-6163. After filing a claim, customers will be contacted within 48 to 72 hours regarding setting up car damage evaluation and repairs.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance