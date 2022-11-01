AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Coverage Options

AssuranceAmerica’s main offering is state minimum coverage. That means the minimum limits for bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. As a customer, you should know that you cannot increase those limits beyond the state minimums. So if you need higher limits because you drive with family or drive a luxury car, you should look for another provider.

You can customize your policy by adding other coverage options—collision and comprehensive coverage, for example—which we detail below. That means that even if you bought your car with a loan, you can still purchase the necessary coverage to be compliant with your lender. We should also note that your quote may come from the company’s subsidiary, TrustWay Insurance.

Full-Coverage Option

Beyond minimum liability insurance, you can add two coverage types to your policy that results in full-coverage insurance. The first is collision coverage, which protects your car when you get into a car accident with another car or any other object. The second is comprehensive coverage, which protects your car when it is damaged through an act of God.

Premium Coverage Option

With this option, you get minimum liability coverage with comprehensive and collision coverage and two more coverage types: uninsured motorist protection and medical payments coverage. The first coverage protects you when an uninsured driver hits your car. The second pays medical bills for everyone in your car, no matter who caused the accident.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

Personal injury protection (PIP) is available in no-fault states—those are states that limit how medical bills are covered in the event of most car accidents. PIP pays for your and your passenger’s medical expenses and work loss regardless of who caused the accident. PIP coverage comes with separate limits, typically 80 percent of lost wages and 60 percent of bills.

Towing Coverage

Towing coverage covers the cost of towing your vehicle when your car becomes disabled. There are typically limits for how far your vehicle can be towed, so be sure to discuss the benefit with your local agent and always read your policy documents carefully.

Accidental Death Coverage

Accident death coverage pays out a death benefit in the event that you’re killed in a car accident. This is typically a small amount, around $2,500. But it can be helpful in relieving financial pressure for your surviving loved ones.

