4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
AssuranceAmerica is a small insurance company operating in 10 states. It offers nonstandard auto insurance to high-risk drivers who wouldn’t otherwise be able to find affordable insurance. That means drivers with an at-fault accident, DUI, speeding tickets, or even a reckless driving ticket on their driving records can find a cheap policy here.
But other drivers can find affordable insurance with AssuranceAmerica, and they may even get a better deal than going with a larger company. How do you know if AssuranceAmerica will offer you the best rate? Compare your quote with dozens of others by using the Insurify comparison tool. And our independent agents are standing by if you have any questions.
AssuranceAmerica in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with AssuranceAmerica is $225 per month.
AssuranceAmerica is good for drivers without continuous insurance coverage, with poor credit, or who need SR-22 coverage.
AssuranceAmerica isn't the best option for people who need more than minimum coverage or want a mobile app.
AssuranceAmerica Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Compared to other companies in the insurance industry, AssuranceAmerica hasn’t gotten much attention from organizations that offer rankings or ratings. That means that information from third-party sources is limited. For example, the company has not yet been financially rated by A.M. Best or another credit rating agency. When available, we include rating information below.
|Industry Ranking
|AssuranceAmerica Rating
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more than average
See More: Best Car Insurance
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your driving record is one of the biggest factors when insurance companies determine the cost of your car insurance policy. That’s because how you drove in the past indicates how you’ll drive in the future. It’s one way that companies determine your risk factor. People with good driving records are low-risk and pay less. People with marks on their record are high-risk and pay more.
|Driver Profile
|AssuranceAmerica Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$216
|$77
|DUI
|$230
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$313
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$290
|$104
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance
AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Quotes by State
Beyond your driving record, where you live has one of the biggest impacts on the price you pay for your auto insurance policy. At the state level, these costs are affected by requirements for state minimum auto insurance coverage and other legislation that affects insurance costs. On the local level, you can pay more or less than the state average, depending on local factors.
|State
|AssuranceAmerica Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$165
|Arizona
|$220
|Florida
|$264
|Georgia
|$286
|Indiana
|$141
|Missouri
|$258
|South Carolina
|$323
|Texas
|$205
|Virginia
|$208
AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Pros and Cons
When you look at the overall pros and cons of choosing AssuranceAmerica, one thing stands out: this company is best for people who have some obstacles in their driving history or credit history or in buying continuous insurance coverage. Consider how your suitability stacks up with the company’s typical policyholder. And don’t forget to get a quote before deciding.
Pros
Good rates high-risk drivers
Offers coverage to drivers with bad credit and those who need to file SR-22 forms
Cons
You can’t purchase liability coverage beyond state minimum requirements
No mobile app
Not available in all states
See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes
AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Discounts
Beyond comparing insurance quotes before buying, using discounts is the best way to save on car insurance. Unlike many large insurers, AssuranceAmerica offers relatively few discounts to their customers. But, as a company that strives to offer rock-bottom prices, costs are still quite low without stacking dozens of discounts. Still, you should stack all the discounts that you can.
Driver-Based Discounts
There are three main discounts based on the driver’s profile. The first is the homeowner discount, which offers a nominal percent off your insurance premium if you own a home. The military discount is for people who served in the armed forces so long as they can show proof of service. The warehouse club discount is available to members of Sam’s Club, BJ’s, and Costco.
Policy-Based Discounts
When you sign up with AssuranceAmerica and have had prior insurance, you’ll get a discount. This is called the “prior insurance” discount. You must show proof of your insurance, typically with an insurance card or a proof of coverage letter. You’ll need to provide proof within a certain time frame in order to receive the discount. Ask your agent if you have any questions.
Bundling Discounts
AssuranceAmerica does not offer insurance products beyond car insurance. Because of this, there are no opportunities for bundling insurance products, which is often the most significant discount a company offers. But, because auto insurance rates are so low for high-risk drivers, working without a bundling discount can be less expensive than choosing a company with one.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Coverage Options
AssuranceAmerica’s main offering is state minimum coverage. That means the minimum limits for bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. As a customer, you should know that you cannot increase those limits beyond the state minimums. So if you need higher limits because you drive with family or drive a luxury car, you should look for another provider.
You can customize your policy by adding other coverage options—collision and comprehensive coverage, for example—which we detail below. That means that even if you bought your car with a loan, you can still purchase the necessary coverage to be compliant with your lender. We should also note that your quote may come from the company’s subsidiary, TrustWay Insurance.
Full-Coverage Option
Beyond minimum liability insurance, you can add two coverage types to your policy that results in full-coverage insurance. The first is collision coverage, which protects your car when you get into a car accident with another car or any other object. The second is comprehensive coverage, which protects your car when it is damaged through an act of God.
Premium Coverage Option
With this option, you get minimum liability coverage with comprehensive and collision coverage and two more coverage types: uninsured motorist protection and medical payments coverage. The first coverage protects you when an uninsured driver hits your car. The second pays medical bills for everyone in your car, no matter who caused the accident.
Personal Injury Protection (PIP)
Personal injury protection (PIP) is available in no-fault states—those are states that limit how medical bills are covered in the event of most car accidents. PIP pays for your and your passenger’s medical expenses and work loss regardless of who caused the accident. PIP coverage comes with separate limits, typically 80 percent of lost wages and 60 percent of bills.
Towing Coverage
Towing coverage covers the cost of towing your vehicle when your car becomes disabled. There are typically limits for how far your vehicle can be towed, so be sure to discuss the benefit with your local agent and always read your policy documents carefully.
Accidental Death Coverage
Accident death coverage pays out a death benefit in the event that you’re killed in a car accident. This is typically a small amount, around $2,500. But it can be helpful in relieving financial pressure for your surviving loved ones.
See More: Compare Car Insurance
AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Reputation
Is AssuranceAmerica car insurance good?
AssuranceAmerica car insurance can be a good option for high-risk drivers having trouble finding coverage elsewhere. The average monthly cost for a policy with AssuranceAmerica is $226.
AssuranceAmerica doesn’t stand out as a high performer in the insurance industry. But by no means should this discourage you from considering a policy with AssuranceAmerica. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company gets an A+ rating, as it has 39 complaints, mostly for billing or product issues and most of which are now closed.
Compare that to State Farm, where there are more than 1,400 complaints and only 538 have been resolved. Looking beyond complaints, AssuranceAmerica offers policies to drivers who would not be able to find one at an affordable price. That’s an important advantage if you are a high-risk driver. And a 92 percent customer retention rate speaks to an excellent service team.
AssuranceAmerica Customer Service
The customer service team at AssuranceAmerica is typically dispersed to local offices. You can also call the toll-free phone number 1 (800) 450-7857, which is open Monday through Friday, 8 A.M to 7 P.M. EST. They’re also available by mail at PO Box 723128, Atlanta, GA 31139 or online where you can also create a customer account.
AssuranceAmerica Insurance Claims Filing Process
At the time of the incident, be sure to take photos and gather information at the site. Next, you should contact a claims service agent, located in Atlanta (with additional offices in Tampa and Dallas) and available 24/7. Your claims agent gathers your documentation and arranges for an adjuster to visit you. After the adjuster makes an estimate, your agent will process your payout.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
AssuranceAmerica: Is it right for you?
If you don’t need an app or don’t mind calling an insurance agent on the phone, Assurance will give you what you need. Assurance is also a great option for people with marks on their driving records, as it specializes in low-cost insurance policies for people who need high-risk coverage. Comparing with Insurify can help you find out if Assurance offers you the best rate in your area.
Frequently Asked Questions
For people looking for bare-bones coverage or who don’t need a mobile app, AssuranceAmerica insurance company is a great choice. It’s also advantageous for people who need an SR-22 filed on their behalf. Drivers with low credit or gaps in insurance coverage in their past can find affordable car insurance with Assurance. Drivers can also expect personal service from agents.
AssuranceAmerica auto insurance costs $226 per month. But you may pay more if you have marks on your record, low credit, or insurance coverage gaps. You can always compare your insurance rate with Insurify to ensure you’re getting the best one. We’re like a traditional insurance agency, but better.
Several discounts are available with Assurance, including a homeowners discount, current or prior insurance discount (a.k.a. continuous coverage), warehouse club membership, multi-car discount, military discount, direct repair discount, and the recurring EFT discount if you sign up for autopay at the time of purchase. When you stack these discounts, you can save a lot more.
If you want truly cheap car insurance, you must start by understanding exactly how much insurance coverage you need. Then, you need to make a list of all the discounts you’re eligible for. Once you have an understanding of your customer profile, you should compare quotes using Insurify, which lets you compare quotes from reputable car insurance companies.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.