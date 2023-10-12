American Alliance Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

American Alliance earned an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau but has many negative customer reviews.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie Powers

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Amy Beardsley
Edited byAmy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy Beardsley

  • 3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance

  • 7+ years in personal finance and technology

Amy specializes in insurance and technology writing and has a talent for transforming complex topics into easy-to-understand stories.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated October 12, 2023

American Alliance Casualty Company has been around for several decades and specializes in car insurance for high-risk drivers with a poor driving record or credit history. Companies like American Alliance allow high-risk drivers, who may otherwise struggle to find car insurance, to buy coverage.

As a policyholder with American Alliance, you get access to the company’s online policy and claims center, making life easier for you. You can also qualify for discounts to reduce your premiums. But use caution when considering coverage from American Alliance because the company doesn’t have great customer reviews.

Here’s what you should know about auto insurance from American Alliance.

Quick Facts

  • American Alliance works with independent agents to provide coverage to policyholders.

  • The company earned 1.1 out of 5 stars from customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website.

  • American Alliance offers multi-car, prior coverage, renewal, defensive driver, and non-owner discounts.

What is American Alliance auto insurance?

Headquartered in Chicago, American Alliance claims to have an executive team with more than 70 years of combined experience in the non-standard insurance industry.[1] High-risk car insurance provides coverage for drivers with a less-than-ideal driving record or other factors that make them a higher risk for companies to insure.

American Alliance sells coverage to policyholders through independent agents. Because it sells coverage to high-risk drivers, premiums from the company are often more expensive than from other insurers.

American Alliance pros and cons

Pros

  • High-risk coverage: Coverage for people who may struggle to find it elsewhere

  • Online access: Manage your policy and claims online

  • Customer support: Customer service connects you to an actual human

Cons

  • High costs: High-risk coverage often comes with a higher price tag

  • Few discounts: Limited discount options can make policies more expensive

  • Limited online info: A lack of information about available coverage on its website

Average cost of American Alliance auto insurance

Insurify uses proprietary data to analyze and compile auto quotes and calculate average car insurance costs to help drivers shop for insurance. American Alliance average car insurance costs aren’t available at this time, but understanding what affects your premiums and how to shop for car insurance may help you decide whether American Alliance is the right insurer for you.

How to get an American Alliance car insurance quote from Insurify

American Alliance doesn’t offer online quotes through its website. But Insurify makes it simple to get real-time quotes from American Alliance and other car insurance companies.

Follow the steps below to start shopping for coverage:

  1. Enter your ZIP code. You’ll need to provide your ZIP code and answer a few questions about homeownership and existing coverage at the beginning of the quote process.

  2. Add vehicle and driver information. Next, you’ll enter details about your vehicles and any drivers you want to add to the policy.

  3. Check discount eligibility. Insurify will ask questions to match you with insurer discounts.

  4. Add coverage and driver history. Enter your current insurer’s name, if you have one, and any driving incidents from the past five years.

  5. Input contact details. Share your home address, email address, and phone number to receive your quote.

  6. View the best options. Insurify generates real-time quotes from different insurance companies, making comparison easy.

American Alliance car insurance discounts

Qualifying for car insurance discounts can help lower your car insurance premium. American Alliance offers the following discounts:

  • Multi-car: Insure more than one vehicle, manage your policies in one place, and get lower rates.

  • Prior coverage: Show proof of previous insurance coverage to qualify for a discount.

  • Renewal: American Alliance rewards customer loyalty with cheaper premiums.

  • Defensive driver: Complete a defensive driving course to be eligible for a discount.

  • Non-owners: Drivers who don’t own a car can get reduced rates on coverage.[2]

American Alliance insurance reviews and ratings

Choosing an insurer is an important decision, and you should always consider whether other drivers have had good experiences with the company. You can gauge a company’s reliability and reputation by looking into customer reviews and industry ratings. However, American Alliance hasn’t received many industry ratings, perhaps because it’s a small insurer.

American Alliance customer reviews

American Alliance customer reviews are mixed but skew negative. The company has an A- rating, according to the Better Business Bureau. However, the customer reviews tell a different story. American Alliance earned just 1.1 out of 5 stars based on 158 reviews, indicating some serious policyholder concerns. The company doesn’t have any reviews on Trustpilot.

Most complaints focus on claims processing and customer service. Customers report long delays in communication that span weeks or months after filing a claim, difficulty contacting claims adjusters, and unclear explanations about their claim status.

American Alliance ratings

Independent rating agencies provide an impartial look at an insurance company’s financial stability, customer satisfaction, and overall reputation. It can help you decide whether a company is a good fit for your auto insurance needs. Unfortunately, American Alliance hasn’t received many financial strength or industry ratings.

  • AM Best: NR (Not Rated)

  • Better Business Bureau: A-

  • NAIC Complaint Index: 0.49

How to file an auto insurance claim with American Alliance

When you file an auto insurance claim, you’re essentially asking the insurance company to cover the cost of property damage or injury. Normally, you file a claim after a traffic accident or any other incident your policy covers, such as flooding or theft.

American Alliance has an online system to help you file a claim form quickly, but you can also receive help over the phone. Here’s how:

  1. Gather key information. You’ll need to have the date, time, and location of the accident, the names and contact information of others involved, and a police report.

  2. Start the claims process. Log into the online claims system or make a phone call at 1 (847) 916-3200, and follow the directions to start your claim.

  3. Work with the claims adjuster. American Alliance will assign a claims adjuster to your case to collect additional information and review the claim.

  4. Fix your vehicle. Depending on the situation and your vehicle’s condition, the insurer can cover body shop repair costs or issue a check for its value if it’s a total loss.

American Alliance insurance FAQs

Selecting the insurance company that best meets your coverage needs is important. The following information should help you determine if American Alliance works for you.

  • Is American Alliance legitimate?

    Yes, American Alliance is a legitimate company that specializes in high-risk auto insurance coverage. The company doesn’t have any known fraudulent activities. However, it’s worth noting that American Alliance insurance reviews fall short of expectations. The lower ratings suggest you should proceed with caution due to potential customer service challenges.

  • Is American Alliance car insurance worth it?

    The value of having coverage from American Alliance depends on your situation. The company offers rates that reviewers consider fair and some limited discount options. While the company provides high-risk coverage that many other insurers won’t offer, it comes with a potential trade-off in poor customer service and claim processing efficiency.

  • Who owns American Alliance insurance?

    American Alliance Holding Company Inc. owns American Alliance Casualty Company as a subsidiary. The company has its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

  • Who should get American Alliance insurance?

    American Alliance provides high-risk car insurance to drivers who may have struggled to find coverage from other auto insurance companies. If you’re in this category, American Alliance may be able to offer you car insurance coverage. However, the company’s lower ratings from reviewers suggest customer service could improve.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Katie Powers
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Massachusetts and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Amy Beardsley
Edited byAmy BeardsleyInsurance Writer
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy BeardsleyInsurance Writer

  • 3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance

  • 7+ years in personal finance and technology

Amy specializes in insurance and technology writing and has a talent for transforming complex topics into easy-to-understand stories.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

