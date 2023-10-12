American Alliance Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

American Alliance insurance reviews and ratings

Choosing an insurer is an important decision, and you should always consider whether other drivers have had good experiences with the company. You can gauge a company’s reliability and reputation by looking into customer reviews and industry ratings. However, American Alliance hasn’t received many industry ratings, perhaps because it’s a small insurer.

American Alliance customer reviews

American Alliance customer reviews are mixed but skew negative. The company has an A- rating, according to the Better Business Bureau. However, the customer reviews tell a different story. American Alliance earned just 1.1 out of 5 stars based on 158 reviews, indicating some serious policyholder concerns. The company doesn’t have any reviews on Trustpilot.

Most complaints focus on claims processing and customer service. Customers report long delays in communication that span weeks or months after filing a claim, difficulty contacting claims adjusters, and unclear explanations about their claim status.

American Alliance ratings

Independent rating agencies provide an impartial look at an insurance company’s financial stability, customer satisfaction, and overall reputation. It can help you decide whether a company is a good fit for your auto insurance needs. Unfortunately, American Alliance hasn’t received many financial strength or industry ratings.

AM Best: NR (Not Rated)

Better Business Bureau: A-

NAIC Complaint Index: 0.49

How to file an auto insurance claim with American Alliance

When you file an auto insurance claim, you’re essentially asking the insurance company to cover the cost of property damage or injury. Normally, you file a claim after a traffic accident or any other incident your policy covers, such as flooding or theft.

American Alliance has an online system to help you file a claim form quickly, but you can also receive help over the phone. Here’s how: