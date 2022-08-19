SR-22 Insurance: A Guide (With Quotes, 2022)

Who needs an SR-22 certificate?

What is SR-22 car insurance An SR-22 form is filed by proving a driver meets minimum insurance coverage requirements. Drivers with DUIs may need to file an SR-22 to legally drive.

Not everyone needs an SR-22. When you do need one, it’s usually mandated by the court or by your state’s motor vehicle department for certain traffic violations, such as:

DUIs or DWIs

Serious or repeat traffic offenses

An accident you caused while you were uninsured

Having your license suspended or revoked

As a condition for having your driving privileges restored, the courts or your state may require you to file an SR-22. This form is proof that you can meet your state’s minimum liability requirements with your auto insurance policy. This liability coverage usually includes property damage and bodily injury liability.

You may also hear the form called a certificate of financial responsibility or, in Virginia and Florida, an FR-44.

The length of time you need an SR-22 varies depending on the reason for your license suspension or revocation. More serious offenses may require you to carry the SR-22 for longer. Most drivers who have one will need to submit the form for at least three years, although under some circumstances, you may have to file for five years or more.

Where you live also affects when the countdown starts on the SR-22 requirement. In some places, it might start on the day of the incident. In others, it might start on your conviction date, the day your license is suspended, or the day your license is reinstated.

It’s important to know that you can’t just cancel your car insurance policy after your SR-22 is filed. Your insurance company is required to notify the state if your car insurance coverage lapses or expires, and that could mean your license is suspended or revoked all over again.

See More: Compare Car Insurance