Cheap Car Insurance in Iowa (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Iowa
Finding cheap car insurance in Iowa does not have to be complicated or time-consuming. Car insurance rates in Iowa can depend on several factors, including age, credit score, and driving history. Discover the cheapest auto insurance rates for Iowa drivers and how to find them.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Iowa is $158 per month, or $1,896 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Iowa, with average premiums of $99 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Iowa
How much is car insurance in Iowa?
The average cost of car insurance in Iowa is $158 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance quotes is by shopping around and comparing multiple insurers. Iowa drivers can find cheap car insurance as low as $99 per month through Travelers. In addition, Progressive, Midvale Home & Auto, and Safeco sell car insurance for between $101 and $127 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$99
|Progressive
|$101
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$121
|Safeco
|$127
|Nationwide
|$136
|Acuity
|$138
|Dairyland
|$145
|State Auto
|$158
|Liberty Mutual
|$162
|Bristol West
|$178
|The General
|$186
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Iowa
Iowa motorists looking for cheap minimum coverage should consider liability insurance. It pays to repair property or persons damaged by a car accident and covers medical treatment, too. State Auto, Progressive, and Travelers have the cheapest liability coverage in Iowa at $52, $62, and $64 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Auto
|$52
|Progressive
|$62
|Travelers
|$64
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$70
|Safeco
|$71
|Acuity
|$72
|Dairyland
|$79
|Liberty Mutual
|$99
|Bristol West
|$100
|The General
|$118
|Nationwide
|$124
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Iowa
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability protection, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage. Travelers quote the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance (including comprehensive insurance and collision) in Iowa, at $108 per month, while Progressive and Midvale Home & Auto are $128 and $133, respectively.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$108
|Progressive
|$128
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$133
|Nationwide
|$139
|Safeco
|$142
|Acuity
|$144
|State Auto
|$182
|Dairyland
|$199
|Liberty Mutual
|$199
|Bristol West
|$231
|The General
|$239
Best Car Insurance in Iowa
Overall, Nationwide is the best car insurance company in Iowa. The company consistently receives stellar scores from customers based on customer service, claims processing, and value. The average quote for a Nationwide car insurance policy in Iowa is $136 per month. Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers car insurance also ranked highly.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$136
|Safeco
|86
|$127
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$162
|Travelers
|80
|$99
|State Auto
|76
|$158
Iowa Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Keeping a clean driving record is key to getting the cheapest car insurance premiums. Iowa drivers with a history of accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs face significantly higher car insurance prices. Conversely, drivers who have no moving violations on their record will continue to enjoy low rates as they age and gain more experience.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Iowa
Iowa drivers can enjoy the cheapest car insurance rates when they have a blemish-free driving history. However, each time a driver receives a citation for speeding, an at-fault accident, or a DUI, they risk rate increases that can last for up to five years or more. But good drivers in Iowa can find some of the lowest cost auto insurance around.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$91
|Progressive
|$95
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$100
|Acuity
|$108
|Safeco
|$110
|State Auto
|$116
|Nationwide
|$123
|Dairyland
|$132
|Bristol West
|$148
|Liberty Mutual
|$148
|The General
|$163
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Iowa
DUI, or driving under the influence, convictions are some of the most serious violations drivers can have on their record. Impaired drivers put others’ lives at risk when they get behind the wheel. If you have a DUI, car insurance providers can charge more for coverage. Progressive, Travelers, and Nationwide have the cheapest average rates for DUIs in Iowa.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$115
|Travelers
|$119
|Nationwide
|$141
|Dairyland
|$142
|Liberty Mutual
|$145
|Safeco
|$150
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$155
|Bristol West
|$197
|The General
|$202
|Acuity
|$241
SR-22 Insurance in Iowa
SR-22 insurance in Iowa provides a certificate to prove a driver owns auto insurance that meets the state minimum coverage requirements. After you buy a car insurance policy following a high-risk event like an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI, you can request the insurer provide an SR-22 certifying financial responsibility. Many car insurance companies in Iowa offer an SR-22.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Iowa
At-fault accidents can be costly. Besides car repairs, accidents can increase your car insurance rates because of the increased risk. Progressive, Travelers, Safeco, and Midvale Home & Auto have the cheapest at-fault accident average monthly car insurance rates at $104, $114, $166, and $169 per month, respectively.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$104
|Travelers
|$114
|Safeco
|$166
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$169
|Nationwide
|$174
|Dairyland
|$183
|Liberty Mutual
|$203
|Acuity
|$215
|State Auto
|$245
|Bristol West
|$247
|The General
|$251
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Iowa
Iowa drivers with speeding tickets will experience higher car insurance rates, depending on the severity of the violation or frequency of speeding citations. Progressive, Travelers, and Safeco offer the cheapest average cost for Iowa drivers with speeding tickets, ranging from $118 to $155 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$118
|Travelers
|$121
|Safeco
|$155
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$158
|Dairyland
|$166
|Nationwide
|$169
|Acuity
|$177
|Liberty Mutual
|$187
|State Auto
|$232
|The General
|$233
|Bristol West
|$235
Iowa Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Iowa drivers with good credit may also be eligible for cheap car insurance options and discounts. Drivers with average, good, poor, or no credit history can reduce their auto insurance quotes by improving their credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$140
|Good
|$149
|Average
|$174
|Poor
|$216
Iowa Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As drivers gain more experience, their car insurance rates tend to get cheaper. Inexperienced drivers like teens and young drivers typically pay the most, with rates averaging between $207 and $285 per month. Once a driver turns 26, their rates can drop.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$285
|Under 25
|$207
|20s
|$185
|30s
|$142
|40s
|$143
|50s
|$123
|60s
|$105
|70s
|$104
|80+
|$105
Car Insurance Rates in Iowa Cities
Car insurance rates can vary widely by city for Iowa residents. Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Ames, Dubuque, and Waterloo have the cheapest auto insurance in Iowa. Generally, more rural cities and towns have lower car insurance rates, but crime rates are also a factor. For example, it costs about $50 more per month to insure a car in Council Bluffs than in Iowa City.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Iowa City
|$146
|Cedar Rapids
|$150
|Ames
|$157
|Dubuque
|$157
|Waterloo
|$158
|Sioux City
|$159
|West Des Moines
|$159
|Des Moines
|$161
|Davenport
|$166
|Council Bluffs
|$197
Iowa Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Iowa is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Iowa will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Iowa.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Iowa roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Iowa[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Iowa DMV Information
Iowa DMVs provide several services for Iowans’ convenience, including license renewals, replacements, and address changes, CDL applications, vehicle registration, specialty plates, viewing and purchasing copies of your driving record, and applying for oversize or overweight permits. Many services are available online and in person at locations throughout the state.
Public Transportation in Iowa
Most of Iowa’s urban areas operate public transit systems consisting primarily of local bus services. Additionally, commercial bus service is also available between cities and is the most common public transit used in the state.
The California Zephyr (Chicago to Oakland, CA) train route crosses southern Iowa, stopping in Burlington, Mount Pleasant, Ottumwa, Osceola, and Creston. Likewise, the Southern Chief route stops in Fort Madison during its trip between Chicago and Los Angeles.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Iowa
Finding the cheapest car insurance for Iowans is straightforward. Just head to Insurify to compare the cheapest quotes on Iowa auto insurance from top insurance companies. See coverage options, discounts, and more all in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Iowa
Yes, Iowa requires all drivers to buy a minimum amount of liability insurance, including $20,000 in bodily injury liability for one person per accident, $40,000 in bodily injury to two or more people per accident, and $15,000 in property damage liability per accident.
With so many auto insurance companies out there, you have many choices. Finding the cheapest car insurance in Iowa is easy when you compare rates with Insurify. Enter some information about your car, driving record, and what coverage you want. Then, Insurify offers quotes from dozens of insurers so you get quotes for the best rate on auto insurance coverage.
The cost of car insurance in Iowa depends on your driving record, credit history, where you live, the level of coverage you need, and what type of vehicle you drive. However, safe drivers can expect the lowest rates, starting as low as $99 per month.
Car insurance rates for Iowa drivers increase when the insured has a history of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs. In addition, drivers with lower credit scores may pay higher rates than those with higher credit rates.
Personal injury protection is car motorist coverage that pays for medical bills and lost wages for passengers in your car during an accident. It pays for treatment regardless of who was at fault. Iowa state law does not mandate drivers to buy PIP insurance but recommends drivers opt for it.
How Iowa Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Iowa below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Iowa drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Iowa
#1
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#2
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#5
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#4
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Iowa is the #11 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #11
- Percent of drivers in Iowa with an accident: 10%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Iowa is the #5 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #5
- Percent of drivers in Iowa with a DUI: 2.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Iowa is the #7 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #7
- Percent of drivers in Iowa with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Iowa is the #9 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #9
- Percent of drivers in Iowa with a rude driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Iowa is the #1 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #1
- Percent of drivers in Iowa with a speeding ticket: 13.5%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Iowa is the #30 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #30
- Percent of drivers in Iowa with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
