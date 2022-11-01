Cheap Car Insurance in Iowa (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance in Iowa

How much is car insurance in Iowa? The average cost of car insurance in Iowa is $158 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance quotes is by shopping around and comparing multiple insurers. Iowa drivers can find cheap car insurance as low as $99 per month through Travelers. In addition, Progressive, Midvale Home & Auto, and Safeco sell car insurance for between $101 and $127 per month.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $99 Progressive $101 Midvale Home & Auto $121 Safeco $127 Nationwide $136 Acuity $138 Dairyland $145 State Auto $158 Liberty Mutual $162 Bristol West $178 The General $186

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Iowa

Iowa motorists looking for cheap minimum coverage should consider liability insurance. It pays to repair property or persons damaged by a car accident and covers medical treatment, too. State Auto, Progressive, and Travelers have the cheapest liability coverage in Iowa at $52, $62, and $64 per month.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Auto $52 Progressive $62 Travelers $64 Midvale Home & Auto $70 Safeco $71 Acuity $72 Dairyland $79 Liberty Mutual $99 Bristol West $100 The General $118 Nationwide $124

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Iowa

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability protection, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage. Travelers quote the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance (including comprehensive insurance and collision) in Iowa, at $108 per month, while Progressive and Midvale Home & Auto are $128 and $133, respectively.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $108 Progressive $128 Midvale Home & Auto $133 Nationwide $139 Safeco $142 Acuity $144 State Auto $182 Dairyland $199 Liberty Mutual $199 Bristol West $231 The General $239

