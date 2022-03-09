Iowa SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Iowa (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Iowa, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Iowa. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Iowa.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$119
|Dairyland
|$150
|Safeco
|$180
|The General
|$203
|Bristol West
|$205
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Iowa?
What a relief: Iowa is an affordable state for insurance, and violations associated with an SR-22 won't cost you nearly as much as they tend to elsewhere. Drivers with no violations pay about $149 per month on average, and those with SR-22 requirements pay less than 10 percent more: $163. That $14 difference is not bad, considering the violations that warrant SR-22s.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Iowa?
Iowans who find themselves convicted of a particularly serious violation or caught driving without insurance will often wind up needing an SR-22 certificate before they can get their license back. The SR-22 is an extra hurdle that can cost some extra time and money, but it's a common one.
To comply with an SR-22 requirement, drivers have to carry a form that proves they are properly insured. The idea is to minimize the number of accidents that involve uninsured drivers. So a court or the DOT will order high-risk drivers to find an insurance company to file their SR-22 form for them (only insurance companies can file the form) before getting back on the road.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Iowa?
Whatever your credit, you'll pay between $31 and $38 more for SR-22 insurance than customers in Iowa with similar credit to you. But having excellent credit means you'll probably pay a lower bill, while having poor credit will cost you. If you have average or good credit and an SR-22 requirement, you'll pay around $35 more per month, than you would with no violation: $181.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22 The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Difference
|Excellent
|$131
|$162
|$31
|Good
|$146
|$181
|$35
|Average
|$147
|$183
|$35
|Poor
|$159
|$198
|$38
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Iowa
Not all companies offer SR-22 insurance, and prices can vary significantly. It's best to rely on Insurify to compare quotes tailored to your situation across the industry. You can do this online in minutes, for free, to make sure you get the best deal.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Iowa
It can feel silly to pay for expensive insurance if you don't even own a car. If this applies to you, ask insurance companies that offer SR-22 insurance about non-owner insurance, which could save you money if you drive infrequently and borrow cars from people you don't live with.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Iowa
Iowa drivers with an SR-22 requirement must obtain a certificate that proves that they have at least the minimum required insurance policy in order to drive legally. Luckily, insurance is on the affordable end compared to other states.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Iowa
Finding the perfect SR-22 insurance can be tricky because some companies jack up rates on what they perceive as high-risk drivers. Use Insurify to scope out all your options by getting a free quote comparison across the important companies in your state. That way, you can find the SR-22 insurance that works best for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
The minimum requirement for an SR-22 in Iowa is two years—but it could be longer than that, depending on what the court or the DOT decided when they handed out the requirement, or if you rack up further violations in the interim.
If you leave Iowa, you have to keep paying your SR-22 insurance. Contact your insurance carrier for details, but unfortunately, leaving the state won't get rid of your SR-22 requirement.
Even if you don't own a car, if you have your license revoked and an SR-22 requirement, you'll have to purchase insurance and obtain the certificate to get your license back. If you drive very rarely, ask the carrier you want to buy from about non-owner insurance.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.