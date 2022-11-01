4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
On the banks of the Missouri River, Sioux City is a small city with a lot of history. Under 90,000 people call it home, and it boasts tourist attractions galore. While large portions of this area are only accessible by surface streets, much of Sioux City’s roads remain free from traffic. Driving in winter can be dangerous here, so it’s smart to enroll in a robust auto policy in the event of an accident.
Car Insurance in Sioux City, IA
The average cost of Iowa car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Sioux City, IA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sioux City is $141 per month, or $1692 annually.
Car insurance in Sioux City is $1 less than the average cost of car insurance in Iowa.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Sioux City on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sioux City, IA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Sioux City
|Insurance Provider in Sioux City
|Progressive
|$27 /mo
|State Farm
|$43 /mo
|Allstate
|$44 /mo
|Nationwide
|$94 /mo
|The General
|$148 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Sioux City, IA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Sioux City. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$208 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Iowa Cities
|Des Moines
|$70/mo
|Cedar Rapids
|$64/mo
|Davenport
|$92/mo
|Iowa City
|$178/mo
|Sioux City
|$85/mo
|Iowa
|$98/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Iowa roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Iowa[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Sioux City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers should be able to make their $309 per month car insurance payment and still squeak out some spending money. In the Hawkeye State, the prices tend to go down as the years of experience increase. So young adults get an immediate $130 price cut over teen drivers. From there, the rates head in the downward direction. Except for those in their 30s, everyone pays less than the state average of $158. People in their 70s snag a sweet deal, with a price that’s less than a third of what the youngest drivers shell out monthly.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$310
|20s
|$177
|30s
|$209
|40s
|$133
|50s
|$133
|60s
|$145
|70s
|$98
|80s
|N/A
Sioux City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Sioux City, safe driving pays dividends. Residents ride with the peace of mind defensive driving offers, and insurance companies reward the responsible with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. Why do drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pay the least? Often, drivers with violations strip down their policies, opting for liability only and skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. An at-fault accident kicks the rate up $38 per month. Luckily, after three years of careful driving, accidents and tickets stop affecting rates.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$196
|Speeding Ticket
|$182
|At-Fault Accident
|$234
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$98
Sioux City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Iowans have pondered just what credit has to do with driving. State law allows insurance companies to use credit when setting rates. Naturally, people with the best credit pay the least. So why do those with poor or average credit sneak in under those with better credit? People with better credit might finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. Regardless, poor and average credit get almost the same rate, with only a $2 difference between them.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$204
|Good
|$193
|Average
|$163
|Poor
|$165
Find local Sioux City agents
Central Insurance at Central Bank2906 Hamilton Blvd,
Sioux City, IA 51102
McClintock Insurance, Inc.908 Pierce St,
Sioux City, IA 51102
Goodin Insurance Agency103 S Virginia St STE 200,
Sioux City, IA 51101
Rushmore Fin Partners/Security Ins117 Pierce St,
Ste 108, Sioux City, IA 51101
Dacres Agency1100 S Glass St,
Sioux City, IA 51106
NW Consultants/IBC Insurance LLC412 Water Street,
Sioux City, IA 51103
Securus Insurance Group5529 Military Road,
Sioux City, IA 51109
Don Faber Agency2006 Greenbrier Ct.,
Sioux City, IA 51104
Andersen Investment & Insurance Agency1306 Pierce St,
Sioux City, IA 51105
Pioneer-Wooldridge Insurance701 Pierce Street,
Ste 101, Sioux City, IA 51101
Sioux City, IA DMV Information
Residents in this area have a few options when it comes to the DMV. To the north of town is the Sioux City Driver’s License Station, which operates by appointment only. It’s open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Woodbury County Motor Vehicle Department is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both locations have an excellent reputation when it comes to being helpful and efficient.
Public Transportation in Sioux City, IA
Getting around Sioux City without a vehicle isn’t impossible, but it can be tough, depending on when you need help. The public bus system runs on weekdays only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and does not offer rides on holidays. Rideshare options like Uber or Lyft are typically popular as Sioux City is not easy to navigate on foot, particularly during inclement weather.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Sioux City, IA
Day-to-day driving may not be stressful in Sioux City, but since many in this city aren’t insured, the chance of having to pay collision damages is higher. Rather than take a risk on the road, it’s wise to enroll in car insurance coverage, even if you don’t drive often.
Sioux City residents can find the right policy for them by using Insurify. After answering a few simple questions, you can compare real-time quotes and view the discounts you’re eligible for all in a matter of minutes. Save time and money with Insurify today.
FAQs - Sioux City, IA Car Insurance
Unlike in most other states, residents in Iowa are not legally required to enroll in car insurance. If you choose to forgo coverage, keep in mind that you will be financially responsible for the damages caused in an accident where you’re at fault.
If you’re found to be at fault, you must show proof of financial responsibility, such as establishing an installment plan or posting a bond. Drivers who cannot demonstrate financial responsibility may have their licenses revoked for up to one year.
For the lowest rates on auto coverage, make sure to visit Insurify. Sioux City drivers can enroll in an inexpensive policy that meets both their driving and budgetary needs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
