Best Car Insurance in Iowa (2025)

The factors you prioritize when shopping for car insurance might differ from what your neighbor values. Each driver has varying priorities, so finding the right car insurance policy for your coverage needs can be difficult. Many companies offer quality coverage in Iowa for drivers looking for a new car insurance policy. Narrowing down your options is key.
Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies in Iowa to help you find the best policy for your needs. Here’s what you should know about the best car insurance options in Iowa.
Best car insurance companies in Iowa
The best way to find an affordable auto policy that meets your coverage needs is to compare quotes and coverage options from multiple car insurance companies. The following insurers are Insurify’s top picks for the best car insurance companies in Iowa.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$43/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,882)
Mitchell
February 19, 2025
Verified Review
Geico Review
I have been with Geico for many years and am disappointed with their prices.
Godfrey
February 19, 2025
Verified Review
Very Expensive
Very expensive.
Brandon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Theft Coverage
What's the point of having theft coverage if you still have to pay for all the damages caused and any towing fees or impound charges?
847
NAIC Index
0.74
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is our best overall pick for Iowa drivers seeking a new car insurance policy. A household name, GEICO offers financial stability, cheap car insurance rates, and a broad range of discounts. For example, you can potentially save on coverage by earning multi-vehicle, clean driving record, and good student discounts.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Accident forgiveness available
Many discounts available
Cons
Rideshare coverage not available
Gap insurance not available
Below-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study[1]
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$52/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,221)
Ronald
February 19, 2025
Verified Review
Significant increase in house insurance, approximately $400.00
The service is great, but the price for auto insurance is a little high. The house insurance is very high, so I'm looking around as I'm on a fixed income.
Tracey
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Unexpected Rate Increase
They will offer you a good rate for six months, then unexpectedly increase your rate significantly for no apparent reason.
Howard
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Being an Allstate Client
We have been Allstate clients for 42 years. I think that says it all.
816
NAIC Index
0.94
A.M. Best
A-
Why we picked this company
With high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and 24/7 chat support, Allstate is a good option for Iowa drivers seeking a company that values its customers. Allstate has an established, intuitive digital presence that makes it easier to access your account and file claims through your online dashboard or mobile app.
Pros
Lower-than-average number of National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) customer complaints
Above-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$47/mo
4.5
How drivers feel about American Family
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Reviews (215)
Michael
January 17, 2025
Verified Review
Feeling Misled
Everything started off great, but once I signed up and provided all the necessary information, communication dropped off. Even when I reached out to my agent, I would never receive a personal call back. Instead, I would hear from his secretary, if she called at all. I signed up for a program that evaluated my driving and scored it, but the app didn't seem to work properly. It would inaccurately report hard braking and incorrect travel locations. Even when I drove very safely and slowly, it didn't seem to record those instances. Instead, it seemed to only record instances where I had to drive a bit faster or slow down quickly due to unexpected traffic conditions. I didn't have a great experience with this program. To add insult to injury, they informed me that my policy was going to increase every month, despite never having an accident or receiving any tickets.
848
NAIC Index
0.3
A.M. Best
A
Why we picked this company
American Family is the best option for Iowa drivers seeking car insurance discounts. It’s an especially good choice for young Iowa drivers and people with a clean driving record. The company offers targeted discounts for both.
Young drivers can earn discounts for maintaining good grades, being away at school, volunteering in their community, having a parent who’s an American Family customer, and more. Safe drivers can save with auto safety and good driver discounts.
Pros
Lower-than-average number of NAIC customer complaints
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$22/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$38/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (96)
Stephen
February 19, 2025
Verified Review
Trying to Lower My Insurance Cost
I find the representatives to be fair and friendly. They answer all my questions. I'm just trying to lower my bills and get a better price on insurance.
Mary
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Online Comparisons Name Progressive as Having the Lowest Rates
I initially thought my rates were high due to increases in premiums this year. However, after requesting online comparisons, I found that my current insurance company, Progressive, offered the lowest rates.
821
NAIC Index
0.5
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
If low insurance prices are your top priority, you should consider Auto-Owners. The car insurance company offers the lowest rates on average in Iowa, per Insurify data. Auto-Owners also has more than a dozen discount offerings that drivers can qualify for to save even more on coverage.
Plus, the company has a high financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates its ability to pay out claims.
Pros
Lowest average rates among top companies in Iowa
Optional roadside assistance
Lower-than-average number of NAIC customer complaints
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$23/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$41/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (972)
Charles
February 19, 2025
Verified Review
Best Insurance Company: USAA
Wonderful.
Wendy
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Expensive
I love the fact that they cater to the military, but they are expensive.
879
NAIC Index
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
Veterans and service members account for more than 6% of Iowa’s population. If you’re a current, reserve, or former military member, you should consider a car insurance policy from USAA. The company also extends coverage offerings to some eligible family members.
USAA offers policyholders cheap car insurance rates and ample discounts, including specialized discounts for storing vehicles during deployment.
Pros
Several discounts available
Cheap car insurance rates
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Some negative customer reviews on Trustpilot
Higher-than-average number of NAIC complaints
Only for military members, veterans, and qualifying family members
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Iowa to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Iowa
Remember that the best car insurance for you might not be the best for your Iowa neighbor. That’s why shopping around for a policy is so important. It’ll help you identify the best coverage based on your unique needs and budget.
The following tips can help you start your search for a new auto policy.
Consider your coverage needs
The minimum requirement amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance may suffice for some Iowa drivers, like people with older, inexpensive vehicles. But others — especially drivers with newer cars or high-mileage drivers — should consider buying optional coverage for vehicle protection. Think about your coverage needs before you shop.[2]
Research prospective car insurance companies
After you understand your coverage needs, you can research prospective insurers. Review online customer reviews, customer satisfaction ratings, financial strength ratings, and more.
Look into discounts
Different car insurance companies offer varying savings opportunities, so comparing discounts is essential. Doing so will help you find an insurer with car insurance discounts that match your driving profile. Compare the total number of discounts — and their percentages — you may qualify for, if that information is available.
Compare quotes
Once you’ve researched and narrowed down your list of prospective insurers, it’s time to compare quotes. Many car insurance companies allow you to either get a quote online or start the quote process online. You can also use an insurance company comparison site to streamline and simplify the process of getting quotes from multiple companies.
Average cost of car insurance in Iowa
Iowa drivers pay significantly less than the national average for car insurance coverage. On average, Iowa drivers pay $124 per month for a full-coverage car insurance policy, compared to the national average of $199. Liability insurance costs an average of $56 for Iowa drivers, compared to the national average of $105 per month.
While most U.S. states have seen car insurance rates increase in recent years, Iowa drivers benefited from a 5% decrease in premiums from 2023 to 2024. Unfortunately, Insurify projects a slight premium increase of 4% for Iowa drivers in 2025.
Best car insurance in Iowa FAQs
If you’re still trying to find good car insurance in Iowa for your coverage needs, the following information can help answer your questions.
How much is car insurance in Iowa?
The overall cost of car insurance in Iowa is $90 per month. By coverage level, the average cost of car insurance is $124 per month for full coverage and $56 for liability-only coverage.
How much you pay for coverage will depend on factors like your driving history, age, car insurance company, coverage level, ZIP code, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Iowa?
Allstate, American Family, Auto-Owners, GEICO, and USAA are among the top car insurance companies in Iowa. These companies offer ample discounts, good customer support, and financial stability, which means they can pay out policyholder claims.
The best car insurance company for you will vary based on your unique situation, including demographics like location and driver age.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Iowa?
The state of Iowa requires drivers to buy minimum coverage that includes $20,000 per person in bodily injury liability, $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $15,000 in property damage liability.[3] You may want to purchase more coverage — especially if you drive a newer car or have a long commute. Purchasing more coverage will increase your average rate.
