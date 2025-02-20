Home>Car Insurance>Iowa

Best Car Insurance in Iowa (2025)

GEICO, Allstate, and American Family are among the top insurers for Iowa drivers.

Updated

The factors you prioritize when shopping for car insurance might differ from what your neighbor values. Each driver has varying priorities, so finding the right car insurance policy for your coverage needs can be difficult. Many companies offer quality coverage in Iowa for drivers looking for a new car insurance policy. Narrowing down your options is key.

Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies in Iowa to help you find the best policy for your needs. Here’s what you should know about the best car insurance options in Iowa.

Best car insurance companies in Iowa

The best way to find an affordable auto policy that meets your coverage needs is to compare quotes and coverage options from multiple car insurance companies. The following insurers are Insurify’s top picks for the best car insurance companies in Iowa.

GEICO: Best overall

GEICO logobest overall
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,691 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,882)

Mitchell

February 19, 2025

Verified Review

Geico Review

I have been with Geico for many years and am disappointed with their prices.

Godfrey

February 19, 2025

Verified Review

Very Expensive

Very expensive.

Brandon

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Poor Theft Coverage

What's the point of having theft coverage if you still have to pay for all the damages caused and any towing fees or impound charges?
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO is our best overall pick for Iowa drivers seeking a new car insurance policy. A household name, GEICO offers financial stability, cheap car insurance rates, and a broad range of discounts. For example, you can potentially save on coverage by earning multi-vehicle, clean driving record, and good student discounts.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Many discounts available

Cons

  • Rideshare coverage not available

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study[1]

Allstate: Best for customer satisfaction

Allstate logocustomer satisfaction
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,905 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate

Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,221)

Ronald

February 19, 2025

Verified Review

Significant increase in house insurance, approximately $400.00

The service is great, but the price for auto insurance is a little high. The house insurance is very high, so I'm looking around as I'm on a fixed income.

Tracey

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Unexpected Rate Increase

They will offer you a good rate for six months, then unexpectedly increase your rate significantly for no apparent reason.

Howard

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Being an Allstate Client

We have been Allstate clients for 42 years. I think that says it all.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
816
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company

With high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and 24/7 chat support, Allstate is a good option for Iowa drivers seeking a company that values its customers. Allstate has an established, intuitive digital presence that makes it easier to access your account and file claims through your online dashboard or mobile app.

Pros

  • Lower-than-average number of National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) customer complaints

  • Above-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • Higher rates than some competitors

  • Credit rating recently downgraded by AM Best

  • Some negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

American Family: Best for discounts

American Family logodiscounts
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$47/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 405 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Reviews (215)

Michael

January 17, 2025

Verified Review

Feeling Misled

Everything started off great, but once I signed up and provided all the necessary information, communication dropped off. Even when I reached out to my agent, I would never receive a personal call back. Instead, I would hear from his secretary, if she called at all. I signed up for a program that evaluated my driving and scored it, but the app didn't seem to work properly. It would inaccurately report hard braking and incorrect travel locations. Even when I drove very safely and slowly, it didn't seem to record those instances. Instead, it seemed to only record instances where I had to drive a bit faster or slow down quickly due to unexpected traffic conditions. I didn't have a great experience with this program. To add insult to injury, they informed me that my policy was going to increase every month, despite never having an accident or receiving any tickets.

Candace

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Ok

Too expensive!

Chris

January 6, 2025

Verified Review

Excellent

My agent is terrific.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

American Family is the best option for Iowa drivers seeking car insurance discounts. It’s an especially good choice for young Iowa drivers and people with a clean driving record. The company offers targeted discounts for both.

Young drivers can earn discounts for maintaining good grades, being away at school, volunteering in their community, having a parent who’s an American Family customer, and more. Safe drivers can save with auto safety and good driver discounts.

Pros

  • Lower-than-average number of NAIC customer complaints

  • Discount of up to 25% for low-mileage drivers

  • Several discounts available for young drivers

Cons

  • Rideshare coverage not available

  • Higher rates than some competitors

  • Limited optional coverages

Auto-Owners: Best for low rates

Auto-Owners logolow rates
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$22/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$38/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 155 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (96)

Stephen

February 19, 2025

Verified Review

Trying to Lower My Insurance Cost

I find the representatives to be fair and friendly. They answer all my questions. I'm just trying to lower my bills and get a better price on insurance.

Mary

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

Online Comparisons Name Progressive as Having the Lowest Rates

I initially thought my rates were high due to increases in premiums this year. However, after requesting online comparisons, I found that my current insurance company, Progressive, offered the lowest rates.

Tammy

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Affordable Insurance in Michigan

The insurance is affordable.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
821
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

If low insurance prices are your top priority, you should consider Auto-Owners. The car insurance company offers the lowest rates on average in Iowa, per Insurify data. Auto-Owners also has more than a dozen discount offerings that drivers can qualify for to save even more on coverage.

Plus, the company has a high financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates its ability to pay out claims.

Pros

  • Lowest average rates among top companies in Iowa

  • Optional roadside assistance

  • Lower-than-average number of NAIC customer complaints

Cons

  • Can’t file claims online

  • Limited customer service hours

  • Quotes not available online

USAA: Best for veterans and military members

USAA logoveterans and military members
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$23/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$41/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,692 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (972)

Charles

February 19, 2025

Verified Review

Best Insurance Company: USAA

Wonderful.

Wendy

February 18, 2025

Verified Review

Expensive

I love the fact that they cater to the military, but they are expensive.

Joseph

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

Your Best Bet

This is the best insurance at the best cost.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Veterans and service members account for more than 6% of Iowa’s population. If you’re a current, reserve, or former military member, you should consider a car insurance policy from USAA. The company also extends coverage offerings to some eligible family members.

USAA offers policyholders cheap car insurance rates and ample discounts, including specialized discounts for storing vehicles during deployment.

Pros

  • Several discounts available

  • Cheap car insurance rates

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Some negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • Higher-than-average number of NAIC complaints

  • Only for military members, veterans, and qualifying family members

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Iowa to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Iowa

Remember that the best car insurance for you might not be the best for your Iowa neighbor. That’s why shopping around for a policy is so important. It’ll help you identify the best coverage based on your unique needs and budget.

The following tips can help you start your search for a new auto policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Consider your coverage needs

    The minimum requirement amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance may suffice for some Iowa drivers, like people with older, inexpensive vehicles. But others — especially drivers with newer cars or high-mileage drivers — should consider buying optional coverage for vehicle protection. Think about your coverage needs before you shop.[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    Research prospective car insurance companies

    After you understand your coverage needs, you can research prospective insurers. Review online customer reviews, customer satisfaction ratings, financial strength ratings, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/d980bd9cc4/membership.svg

    Look into discounts

    Different car insurance companies offer varying savings opportunities, so comparing discounts is essential. Doing so will help you find an insurer with car insurance discounts that match your driving profile. Compare the total number of discounts — and their percentages — you may qualify for, if that information is available.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Compare quotes

    Once you’ve researched and narrowed down your list of prospective insurers, it’s time to compare quotes. Many car insurance companies allow you to either get a quote online or start the quote process online. You can also use an insurance company comparison site to streamline and simplify the process of getting quotes from multiple companies.

Average cost of car insurance in Iowa

Iowa drivers pay significantly less than the national average for car insurance coverage. On average, Iowa drivers pay $124 per month for a full-coverage car insurance policy, compared to the national average of $199. Liability insurance costs an average of $56 for Iowa drivers, compared to the national average of $105 per month.

While most U.S. states have seen car insurance rates increase in recent years, Iowa drivers benefited from a 5% decrease in premiums from 2023 to 2024. Unfortunately, Insurify projects a slight premium increase of 4% for Iowa drivers in 2025.

Best car insurance in Iowa FAQs

If you’re still trying to find good car insurance in Iowa for your coverage needs, the following information can help answer your questions.

  • How much is car insurance in Iowa?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Iowa is $90 per month. By coverage level, the average cost of car insurance is $124 per month for full coverage and $56 for liability-only coverage.

    How much you pay for coverage will depend on factors like your driving history, age, car insurance company, coverage level, ZIP code, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Iowa?

    Allstate, American Family, Auto-Owners, GEICO, and USAA are among the top car insurance companies in Iowa. These companies offer ample discounts, good customer support, and financial stability, which means they can pay out policyholder claims.

    The best car insurance company for you will vary based on your unique situation, including demographics like location and driver age.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Iowa?

    The state of Iowa requires drivers to buy minimum coverage that includes $20,000 per person in bodily injury liability, $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $15,000 in property damage liability.[3] You may want to purchase more coverage — especially if you drive a newer car or have a long commute. Purchasing more coverage will increase your average rate.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "Trust Emerges as Top Driver of Customer Satisfaction with Auto Insurance as Prices Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Iowa Insurance Division. "Auto Insurance."
