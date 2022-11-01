4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Cedar Rapids, IA
The average cost of Iowa car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Cedar Rapids, IA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cedar Rapids is $188 per month, or $2256 annually.
Car insurance in Cedar Rapids is $46 more than the average cost of car insurance in Iowa.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Cedar Rapids on average is Liberty Mutual, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cedar Rapids, IA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Cedar Rapids
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$25 /mo
|State Farm
|$39 /mo
|Allstate
|$41 /mo
|Nationwide
|$77 /mo
|The General
|$140 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Iowa Cities
|Des Moines
|$70/mo
|Davenport
|$92/mo
|Sioux City
|$85/mo
|Iowa City
|$178/mo
|Cedar Rapids
|$64/mo
|Iowa
|$98/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Iowa roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Iowa[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Find local Cedar Rapids agents
The Accel Group LLC5500 Fountains Drive NE Ste 201,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
Peritia Senior Advisors LLC465 Northland Ave NE Ste 102,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Klug Insurance Services Inc2750 1st Ave NE Ste 240,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-4831
Stamy Agency Inc2841 Johnson Avenue NW Ste 1,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Platinum Insurance Partners Inc dba Weinstein Insurance700 1st Avenue NE Ste 101,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Dupaco Insurance Services3131 Williams Blvd SW,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Holmes Murphy & Assoc201 1st St SE Ste 700,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1424
Daley Insurance Agency Inc6405 Casey Lane NE,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
Weinstein Insurance700 1st Avenue NE Ste 101,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Holmes Murphy & Associates4000 River Ridge Dr NE,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
FAQs - Cedar Rapids, IA Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Car insurance rates vary by state, driver, and company. Click here to find the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area. If you’re looking for rates tailored to you, use Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts.
