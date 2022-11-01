4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Most people in Council Bluffs commute to work, driving an average of about 18 minutes to get there. To stay safe and legal on the road, you’ll need the right car insurance policy that meets your needs and fits your budget.
Less than 1 percent of Council Bluffs residents use public transportation, and each household has two cars on average. With so much reliance on their vehicles, families need a policy that will adequately cover both cars. Considering the minimal transit options, households may want to opt for rental car reimbursement coverage to ensure they can still commute and get errands done if a vehicle becomes undrivable after an accident.
Car Insurance in Council Bluffs, IA
The average cost of Iowa car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Council Bluffs, IA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Council Bluffs is $172 per month, or $2064 annually.
Car insurance in Council Bluffs is $30 more than the average cost of car insurance in Iowa.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Council Bluffs on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Council Bluffs, IA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Council Bluffs
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$28 /mo
|State Farm
|$40 /mo
|Allstate
|$44 /mo
|Nationwide
|$107 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$146 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Council Bluffs, IA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Council Bluffs. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$219 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Iowa Cities
|Des Moines
|$70/mo
|Cedar Rapids
|$64/mo
|Davenport
|$92/mo
|Sioux City
|$85/mo
|Council Bluffs
|$110/mo
|Iowa
|$84/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Iowa roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Iowa[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Council Bluffs Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenage Iowans will have their work cut out for them in Council Bluffs to make that $469 per month payment. When driving experience increases, rates tend to go down. That’s why for twentysomethings, a few years’ experience cuts their prices by more than $175. The rates slide down and hit a speed bump for those in their 50s because they’re likely putting their teenage kids on their policies. Once you pass retirement age, it gets as low as $80 a month for those in their 70s, a price that’s far below the state average of $158.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$470
|20s
|$289
|30s
|$207
|40s
|$180
|50s
|$297
|60s
|$98
|70s
|$80
|80s
|$119
Council Bluffs Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Does safe driving pay for itself in the Hawkeye State? Drivers with a clean history have to answer yes. Not only do they qualify for the good driver and accident-free discounts from insurance companies, but they also pay $75 less than drivers who ran a red light or stop sign. If a driver has a ticket or accident on their record, it’s not all bad news. Give it three years of careful driving, and the mishaps stops affecting the rate.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$222
|Speeding Ticket
|$284
|At-Fault Accident
|$281
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$300
See More:
Council Bluffs Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Drivers in Council Bluffs may scratch their heads when trying to figure out what their credit history has to do with their ability to drive. But Iowa, like most states in the nation, allows insurance companies to factor in credit when setting rates. If that’s the case, why do the drivers with the poorest credit pay the least? Drivers with better credit can afford to finance costlier vehicles and need higher coverage levels to protect their assets.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$281
|Good
|$292
|Average
|$201
|Poor
|$198
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Iowa
Find local Council Bluffs agents
Smith Davis Insurance, Inc.532 1st Avenue,
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
SilverStone Group, LLC300 West Broadway,
Ste 200, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Midwest Ins Assoc/Agriland Ins Ag.2352 Railroad Highway,
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Veridian Insurance2040 W Broadway,
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-3762
Armour Insurance123 S 4th St,
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
American Ag Agency, LLC532 First Avenue,
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Brocker, Karns & Karns1317 N 16th St,
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
SilverStone Group, a HUB International company300 W Broadway Ste 200,
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc.103 North Avenue Ste 9,
Council Bluffs, IA 51503-1613
Anchor Insurance Agency,Inc.1702 W Broadway \#11,
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Council Bluffs, IA DMV Information
There are two DMVs in Council Bluffs: one handles registration and title, and the other handles driver's licenses.
Public Transportation in Council Bluffs, IA
Public transit is fairly limited, but it’s possible to flag down a bus along the metro routes. There’s also a Park-N-Ride lot at the northwest corner of 8th & Kanesville where you can leave your car before hopping on the bus. Uber, Lyft, and taxi services also operate in the city, with Lyft being the cheapest of the options.
For more detailed Iowa city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Council Bluffs, IA
Car insurance in Council Bluffs can be pricey. To get the lowest premium, you’ll need to compare customized quotes from various auto insurance providers. The easiest way to get the lowest rate in just a few steps is to use Insurify.
An estimated 8.7 percent of drivers in Iowa don’t have car insurance. It’s a good idea to get full coverage, and you may want to add uninsured motorist coverage in case you are in an accident caused by a driver without insurance. To find the right policy for you, use Insurify to compare premiums across providers.
FAQs - Council Bluffs, IA Car Insurance
The average monthly premium for car insurance in Council Bluffs is $110. That’s significantly higher than Iowa’s average of $84 per month, but less than the national average. You may be able to get a lower rate by using a comparison tool like Insurify to narrow down your options.
Yes, most auto insurance providers will use your credit score to determine your premium. Before you apply for car insurance, check your credit score so you know what to expect, and try to make improvements if possible. You might pay down debt or ask for a higher limit on a credit card to increase your score. Some companies known for providing affordable coverage to people with bad credit include Hastings Mutual, Integrity, and GEICO.
If you get pulled over and don’t have proof of insurance, you could be charged a $250 fine, have your vehicle impounded, and have your registration or license suspended. What’s more, if you get in an accident without car insurance, you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars in damages.
Insurify Insights
How Council Bluffs Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Council Bluffs, Iowa below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Council Bluffs drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Iowa in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Council Bluffs
#19
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Iowa
#13
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Iowa
#19
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Iowa
#3
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Iowa
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Council Bluffs drivers rank 11 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Council Bluffs with an accident: 10.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Council Bluffs drivers rank 19 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Council Bluffs with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Iowa, Council Bluffs drivers rank 7 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Council Bluffs with a reckless driving offense: 2.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Iowa, Council Bluffs drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Council Bluffs with a reckless driving violation: 2.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Iowa, Council Bluffs drivers rank 19 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Council Bluffs with a speeding ticket: 12.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Council Bluffs drivers rank 12 in clean driving records across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Council Bluffs with clean record: 71.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Council Bluffs drivers rank 20 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Council Bluffs with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.35%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Iowa Insurance Division. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022