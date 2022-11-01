4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Des Moines has 214,000 residents, and most drive as their main mode of getting around. Finding the best car insurance policy will score you a nice deal regardless if you're a Cyclone or a Hawkeye.
Over 90 percent of Des Moines households own cars. It's critical to get a good auto insurance deal in the Hawkeye State.
Car Insurance in Des Moines, IA
The average cost of Iowa car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Des Moines, IA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Des Moines is $151 per month, or $1812 annually.
Car insurance in Des Moines is $9 more than the average cost of car insurance in Iowa.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Des Moines on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Des Moines, IA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Des Moines
|Progressive
|$27 /mo
|State Farm
|$39 /mo
|Allstate
|$44 /mo
|American Family
|$105 /mo
|The General
|$135 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Des Moines, IA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Des Moines. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$140 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$142 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$163 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$101 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Iowa Cities
|Cedar Rapids
|$64/mo
|Davenport
|$92/mo
|Sioux City
|$85/mo
|Iowa City
|$178/mo
|Des Moines
|$70/mo
|Iowa
|$98/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Iowa roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Iowa[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Des Moines Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Because statistics show that younger drivers have more accidents and make more claims than older drivers, car insurance companies put them in a higher risk category. Higher risk means higher insurance premiums. The average monthly car insurance cost for teen drivers in Des Moines is $292. For drivers in their 20s, the premium drops to $179. Teen drivers can lower their rates through discounts and by keeping a spotless driving record.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$293
|20s
|$179
|30s
|$138
|40s
|$151
|50s
|$122
|60s
|$139
|70s
|$83
|80s
|$111
Des Moines Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Rolling through a red light, speeding, and at-fault accidents increase your car insurance rates in Des Moines. Why? Insurance companies have to charge more to recoup the money they’ve lost on claims. Plus, by your driving behavior, you’ve proven yourself to be a risk in the future. Those with spotless records here pay an average of $154 for insurance monthly. A failure-to-stop infraction increases insurance costs by $29 a month. Luckily, insurance companies only consider these infractions for three to five years. With good driving behavior, your rates can return to normal eventually.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$155
|Speeding Ticket
|$168
|At-Fault Accident
|$189
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$184
Des Moines Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you don’t know what your credit score is, you probably should do some digging. Insurance companies use your credit as a way to understand and assess risk. Studies show that people who manage their money well are less likely to make insurance claims. Insurance companies reward this kind of behavior with lower rates. Drivers in Des Moines who have average credit pay $149 for their insurance policies monthly.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$175
|Good
|$168
|Average
|$150
|Poor
|$146
Find local Des Moines agents
Boersma Insurance Services100 Court Avenue Ste 310,
Des Moines, IA 50309
Jester Insurance Services303 Watson Powell Jr Way,
Des Moines, IA 50309
McFadden Insurance Services, Inc.PO Box 57100,
Des Moines, IA 50317
Notary Rotary Inc500 New York Avenue ,
Des Moines, IA 50313-4908
Ligouri & Associates Inc4320 1/2 SW 9th,
Des Moines, IA 50315
Reynolds & Reynolds Inc300 Walnut Street,
Ste 200, Des Moines, IA 50309
Donaghy Kempton Insurors4000 Sixth Avenue,
Des Moines, IA 50313
Donahue Insurance Agency Inc5925 SW 9th Street,
Des Moines, IA 50315
Diversity Insurance Inc1541 E Grand Avenue,
Des Moines, IA 50316
Bankers Solutions, LLC2700 Patricia Drive,
Des Moines, IA 50322
Des Moines, IA DMV Information
The Des Moines Driver's License Station is at 2339 Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA 50310. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. , and the phone number is 1 (515) 255-9311. There are also three service kiosks. They're at the East Euclid Hy-Vee, Des Moines Public Library, and West Des Moines Public Library.
Public Transportation in Des Moines, IA
The largest portion of Des Moines residents drive, and interstates cut through to serve the traffic flow. And the city also offers public transportation. The Des Moines Area Regional Transit (DART) has buses and gives paratransit to eligible riders. If you'd rather skip the bus, you can get a ridesharing service such as Uber or Lyft. Traditional taxis such as Yellow Cab and Capitol Cab offer rides. Des Moines BCycle lets you get outdoors through its bikeshare program. Des Moines also has a unique skywalk system in its downtown corridor.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Des Moines, IA
Even if your price is currently all wrong, it can be "Maid-Rite" with a burger and a budget-saving quote-comparison tool. Before you go track down the food, get the insurance first. Try Insurify to find the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When your city leads the state for DUIs, moving violations, speeders, and suspended licenses, there's plenty of reason to buy a policy. Use Insurify to get the coverage and rate that will fill your wallet with the most "dwollas."
FAQs - Des Moines, IA Car Insurance
Des Moines ranks first in Iowa for DUIs, moving violations, speeding tickets, and suspended licenses. When you lead the pack in that many negative areas, it's no wonder the rates leave you with a frowning face. Insurers charge extra to offset the risk.
The cheapest deal will always come with state minimum coverage. That's the lowest amount of insurance Iowa allows. If you're financing the car, you must purchase comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to cut your bill, raise your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Car insurance prices change by city, company, and driver. If you're searching for rates tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and get the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Des Moines Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Des Moines, Iowa below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Des Moines drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Iowa in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Des Moines
#8
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Iowa
#8
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Iowa
#10
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Iowa
#5
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Iowa
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Des Moines drivers rank 13 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Des Moines with an accident: 9.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Des Moines drivers rank 10 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Des Moines with a DUI: 2.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Iowa, Des Moines drivers rank 20 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Des Moines with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Iowa, Des Moines drivers rank 21 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Des Moines with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Iowa, Des Moines drivers rank 8 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Des Moines with a speeding ticket: 15.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Des Moines drivers rank 19 in clean driving records across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Des Moines with clean record: 70.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Des Moines drivers rank 12 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Iowa.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Des Moines with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.82%
