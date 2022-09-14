Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Davenport drivers pay an average of $130 per month for car insurance. That’s a bit higher than the statewide average of $115 per month.
Nestled on the banks of the Mississippi River, Davenport is the third most populous city in Iowa. The city’s higher average costs might be a result of its relatively large population. Above-average auto insurance costs tend to follow more vehicles on the road. But comparing car insurance quotes could help you find affordable rates in the city.
Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Davenport, Iowa.
Quick Facts
Davenport drivers pay $75 per month for liability-only coverage and $184 per month for a full-coverage policy, on average.
Davenport has a population of approximately 100,000, which could contribute to its higher car insurance costs.
The average cost of car insurance in nearby South Dakota is $114 per month.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Davenport
Drivers in Davenport each have unique situations that affect their insurance premiums. Each insurance company has a different way of assessing your situation, which leads to different rates.
While every driver is unique, some insurance companies consistently offer cheaper rates than others. But shopping around to compare quotes across different companies will help you find the cheapest car insurance premiums.
Use the information below about some of the top insurance companies in Davenport, Iowa, to kickstart your search. Rates shown in the table below are for the state of Iowa.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$39
$21
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$41
$22
Veterans
GEICO
4.2
$45
$24
Young drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$24/mo
Full Coverage
$44/mo
Across the state, Auto-Owners offers the cheapest average insurance rates for both full-coverage and liability-only policies. In addition to relatively affordable rates, this insurance company earned an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region. Drivers can also find other insurance products through Auto-Owners, including life insurance, home insurance, and renters insurance.
Pros
Long list of discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
Cons
Must finalize policy with an insurance agent
Limited online capabilities
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
$46/mo
USAA offers relatively cheap car insurance to drivers in Iowa. But the company only works with active-duty, reserve, and veteran military members, as well as select family members. Davenport has a veteran community of more than 6,000 people who might be able to take advantage of great rates. Plus, USAA offers a variety of other financial products to its members, including checking and savings accounts, IRAs, homeowners insurance, and life insurance.
Pros
Highly rated mobile app
SafePilot program offers up to 30% savings to good drivers
Cons
Limiting eligibility requirements
Customer service closed on Sundays
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$27/mo
Full Coverage
$51/mo
Families with young drivers can appreciate the discounts available through GEICO. More than 20% of the population in Davenport is younger than 18. Families can tap into discounts for good students, safe driving, driver’s education courses, and multiple vehicles. Additionally, you can purchase optional accident forgiveness as your new driver eases onto the road. However, GEICO earned a below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in the Central region.
Pros
Accident forgiveness available
Many discounts families can use
Cons
No rideshare coverage
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Davenport
Insurance companies look at many different factors when deciding your auto insurance premiums, including your location, age, driving record, credit history, marital status, and insurance type.[1] As you explore your options, use the strategies below to find the cheapest rates:
Ask for a discount. Many insurance companies offer discount opportunities, which you might qualify for.
Shop around. Shopping around can help you find an insurance company that offers the best deal for your situation.
Raise your deductible. Most insurance companies offer lower premiums to drivers with higher deductibles. If you can afford a higher deductible, this option can lead to savings.
Choose minimum coverage. A car insurance policy with minimal coverage is usually the cheapest option. But this is only a good idea if you’re comfortable with less-than-robust coverage.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Davenport: Auto-Owners
Most states require drivers to carry liability insurance. But it’s a limited coverage option that might not be sufficient for your situation. The cheapest insurer in Davenport for liability-only coverage is Auto-Owners, with monthly rates starting at $24.
The table below includes the average rates some insurance companies quote in Davenport for liability-only insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Davenport: Auto-Owners
A full-coverage car insurance policy includes comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and liability coverage. This type of policy will help you pay to repair or replace your own vehicle after an incident you cause.
Most auto lenders require drivers to carry a full-coverage policy if they lease or finance their vehicle. But many drivers can appreciate the more robust financial security this type of policy offers.
Auto-Owners has the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Davenport, with rates as low as $44 per month.
The following table shows average quotes for full-coverage car insurance policies in Davenport.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Iowa
Davenport drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability coverage to operate on public roads. Below is a closer look at the minimum coverage requirements in the Hawkeye State:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
You might want to consider these additional coverage options for more financial protection:
Comprehensive coverage
After something other than a collision causes damage,comprehensive insurancecan help you get back on the road. Covered events include vandalism, theft, and severe weather.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance can help you pay for repairs after an accident. In addition to collisions with other cars, you might have help paying for repairs after colliding with a tree, fence, or other stationary object.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
With more drivers on the road than most other cities in the state, Davenport saw more than 2,200 crashes in 2022, which involved more than 4,200 vehicles, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Also, Scott County, which encompasses Davenport, saw more than 6,300 speeding tickets in 2021. That puts the county in the top five for most speeding tickets issued in Iowa for the year.[4]
The relatively high number of incidents in Davenport might be the reason why drivers face higher rates in this city than in rural areas in the state.
The following table illustrates how an incident can lead to higher insurance costs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of car insurance by age
Insurance companies often take your age into account when determining premiums. In general, teen drivers face the highest premiums due to a lack of experience behind the wheel.
Young adults often deal with higher insurance costs until around age 35. After that, drivers tend to enjoy falling car insurance rates for decades. But eventually, the trend reverses. Most drivers start to see climbing insurance costs around age 70.
Explore the average car insurance prices by age in the table below:
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teen
$322
20s
$217
30s
$169
40s
$151
50s
$135
60s
$128
70s
$132
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Davenport car insurance quotes by credit tier
Unlike in some states, Iowa insurance companies are allowed to consider your credit history when determining premiums.[5] This means that drivers with excellent or good credit generally pay the lowest rates for car insurance, while people with poor credit pay more.
As a driver, working to improve your credit score can help you take advantage of lower rates. The chart below shows average car insurance quotes by credit tier in Davenport.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Davenport car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Davenport, Iowa, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Davenport?
Car insurance in Davenport costs $184 per month for full coverage and $75 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Davenport?
Auto-Owners, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Davenport. Their monthly liability-only rates start at $24, $25, and $27, respectively. But the cheapest insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, driving history, credit history, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Davenport?
The best car insurance company in Davenport is Auto-Owners. The company has an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best It also offers numerous discounts to its customers. Other top insurers to consider include GEICO and USAA.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
