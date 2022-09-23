Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Iowa drivers pay a monthly average of $112 for car insurance. The good news for Iowa drivers is that the rate ranks as one of the lowest costs for car insurance in the nation.
One of the reasons Iowans enjoy a low state average versus the national average of $154 is that the state boasts a low car theft rate: 168.07 per 100,000 people, according to 2022 data.[1] By comparison, Colorado’s car theft rate in 2022 was 731.28 per 100,000.
However, not everything is perfect for drivers in the Hawkeye State. Iowa is one of the top accident-prone states. In addition, Iowa’s state capital, Des Moines, ranks among the cities with the worst drivers.
As you navigate the perks and pitfalls of driving in Iowa, the information presented in this article can help you do so with the most affordable car insurance possible.
Quick Facts
The average monthly cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Iowa is $62, and the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $161.
Iowa allows insurance companies to review your credit history during the underwriting process.
Drivers in Davenport pay the most ($73 per month) for minimum-coverage car insurance, while drivers in Council Bluffs pay the most ($216 per month) for full-coverage car insurance.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Iowa?
The average cost of liability car insurance in Iowa is $62 per month, while the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $161 per month.
The average cost of auto insurance can vary from state to state, and even from ZIP code to ZIP code based on a number of factors, such as crime rates, claims-filing activity, and different risks presented by natural disasters.
The table below shows different rates from leading insurance companies in Iowa.
Average Iowa car insurance rates by city
Your car insurance rate can vary dramatically depending on where you live in Iowa.
Sioux City drivers enjoy the state’s lowest average car insurance quotes for liability coverage, and Cedar Rapids checks in with the lowest average car insurance quotes for full-coverage insurance.
Surprisingly, the state’s largest city, Des Moines, has neither the highest nor the lowest quotes for liability-only or full-coverage car insurance.
You can see average quotes for several prominent Iowa cities in the table below.
Average Iowa car insurance rates by age
Age also plays a part in setting your car insurance rates. For instance, relatively inexperienced drivers (namely young drivers) generally pay more for car insurance than older, more experienced drivers do.
On the other hand, drivers in their 70s might pay more than drivers in their 50s or 60s because their chances of being involved in a crash and suffering serious injuries go up along with their age.
The chart below shows how your car insurance rates fluctuate as you age.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Iowa
Generally, men pay higher car insurance rates than women. This is because women get into fewer accidents, are involved in less serious accidents, and are cited for fewer DUIs. However, age also contributes to the equation, as teen drivers pay higher rates than drivers pay at age 35 or 50.[2]
Here, you can see the dramatic differences between car insurance rates in Iowa for male and female drivers.
Age
Male
Female
16
$334
$274
35
$160
$144
50
$122
$118
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Iowa
Car insurance companies reward good drivers and penalize bad drivers, greatly affecting your insurance premium. That’s especially true for drivers with DUIs on their record.
For instance, the average full-coverage quote for an Iowa driver with a good driving record is $160, compared to an average full-coverage quote of $287 for an Iowa driver with a DUI.
Overall, people with a good driving record pay less for car insurance than people with a bad driving record. Why? Because insurers view drivers with spotty records as riskier and more likely to file insurance claims than drivers with clean records.
Here, you can see how different driving incidents affect your car insurance rates in Iowa.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$161
$62
With accident
$98
$255
With speeding ticket
$89
$232
With DUI
$111
$287
Average Iowa car insurance rates by marital status
Car insurance companies typically consider married drivers to be less risky than unmarried drivers. Therefore, a low-risk married driver might score lower car insurance rates than a single driver who’s a higher risk.
The change is small, but here you can see how your marital status affects your car insurance rates.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$59
$61
Single
$157
$163
Average Iowa car insurance rates by credit tier
Iowa allows car insurers to use credit-based insurance scoring to help determine how much you pay for an insurance policy.[3]
A credit-based insurance score — which isn’t the same as a traditional credit score — is calculated by pulling your credit history and other information from your credit report. The insurance score helps forecast how likely you are to get involved in a car accident and file insurance claims.[4]
Here, you can see how your credit score affects your car insurance rates.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$69
$153
Good
$60
$160
Fair
$66
$176
Poor
$96
$256
Iowa car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure favorable car insurance rates in Iowa? Check out the answers below.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Iowa?
The average overall cost of car insurance in Iowa is $112 per month. The average monthly cost for liability-only car insurance is $62, and the average monthly cost for a full-coverage policy is $161.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Iowa?
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest rates in Iowa. It charges $21 per month for liability car insurance and $39 per month for full-coverage car insurance. However, this carrier may not be the best choice for you. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several companies to find the insurer that best matches your needs.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Iowa?
Yes. Your location can cause your insurance rates to vary dramatically in Iowa. Insurers base your rates, in part, on geographic factors such as how many accident claims and theft or vandalism claims are filed in different areas, even down to the ZIP code.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Iowa?
Auto-Owners, USAA, and American Family are the best auto insurance companies in Iowa. This is based on their cheap rates, strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, and positive J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings.[5]
What are the minimum requirements for car insurance in Iowa?
Iowa requires a driver to carry minimum liability coverage of $20,000 for bodily injury to or death of one person in a single accident, $40,000 for bodily injury to or death of at least two people in a single accident, and $15,000 for injury to or destruction of property of others in a single accident.
All this coverage falls under the umbrella of bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability insurance. Of course, your insurance options may depend on whether your auto lender requires the purchase of comprehensive and collision coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
John Egan is a freelance writer and content marketing strategist in Austin, Texas. His specialties include personal finance, real estate, and health and wellness. John’s work has been published by outlets such as CreditCard.com, Bankrate, Forbes Advisor, Experian, Capital One, The Balance and U.S. News & World Report. He is the author of The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing.