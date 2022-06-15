How Does Marital Status Impact Car Insurance?

How Relationship Status Affects Car Insurance Rates

Is car insurance cheaper for married or single people? Most of the time, married couples will save on car insurance because many insurance companies offer multi-vehicle discounts and marriage discounts. However, if one partner has a bad driving record, poor credit, or any other circumstances that would negatively affect car insurance rates, married couples could consider separate policies to save.

It’s not necessarily relationship statuses that can impact car insurance premiums; it’s whether someone decides to add someone else to their policy. Yes, comparing being married vs. single will reveal that each has its pros and cons. Married people share most things, including policyholder status. But you also have to consider your driving history and credit score.

How does adding someone to a policy affect car insurance rates?

One major factor that most single people do not need to take into consideration when paying for their car insurance is how someone else added to their policy will impact it. Married couples, relationships, and families that include more than one person on a policy take into account the unique driving history and credit score of every person who is covered under the same policy.

For partnerships like these, as well as parents with their children on their policy, car insurance costs can vary depending on each individual’s driving record. People with a bad driving record or poor credit are more likely to see higher rates. This is why it is important to promote safe driving for everyone included in the policy. Fewer accidents can mean cheap car insurance.

If you add someone with a clean driving record onto your policy, you are more likely to get better rates. You might also be eligible for a multi-car discount if you share an auto insurance policy but drive separate cars. Adding a teen to your policy will surely hike up monthly rates, but save your kid some cash.

Policies that include multiple drivers, like those for families, can see benefits like being more eligible for discounts. Usually, young drivers tend to hike up rates, but there are also discounts for policies with students. Low-income households can also find extra ways to save and often qualify for special insurance policies offered by state government programs.

There are also benefits for newlyweds or married couples who tie the knot and tie their two separate auto insurance policies together. But maybe you’re not ready to commit to something so serious. Check out your options if you want to add your boyfriend, girlfriend, or significant other to your policy. Domestic partnerships, same-sex couples, and civil unions have pros, too.

Adding a Roommate or Long Distance Partner to Your Policy

You don’t need to have a significant other to consider the implications of adding someone to your policy. Many insurance companies also allow roommates to share a policy (even if they use separate cars), as long as both cars are parked at the same address. The main rule of thumb for adding someone onto your policy is that everyone lives at the same residence.

In unique cases, some insurance companies will also allow you to add someone who doesn’t live at the same address with you onto your policy. This might be a long-distance relationship or a child away at college.

How does removing someone from a policy affect car insurance rates?

On the other hand, if you and your partner decide to go separate ways in a divorce or a breakup, you should figure out what the rules are for removing someone from your policy. You can always talk to an insurance agent if you need more help. And in a worst-case scenario, widowers also need to handle the paperwork for a partner who has passed away, as well as their assets and contracts.

When it comes to relationship status, the most important thing affecting car insurance rates isn’t whether you are married, have a significant other, or are single but whether you decide to add your partner or your children onto your policy. Simply put, high-risk drivers are more likely to cause your rates to rise.

The absolute best thing you can do to get lower rates when adding someone onto your policy is to make sure that everyone included acts as safe drivers and keeps their driving records clear of accidents, claims, DUIs, and the like. If someone is especially risky behind the wheel, you might want to suggest that they purchase separate car insurance where you are not the named driver.

