How Does Marital Status Impact Car Insurance?

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
A number of factors can determine how much you pay for auto insurance: what you drive and where, whether your driving record is free of claims and accidents, your unique credit score, and more. But many people don’t realize that things like their marital status, whether they’re divorced, or if they put their significant other on their plan can affect their rates, too.
Adding or removing people from your policy can get tricky. Luckily, Insurify has all the tools you need to get the best auto insurance rates as single drivers, married drivers, and everything in between. No matter what your relationship or familial status is, we can help you compare car insurance rates from hundreds of companies in a matter of minutes and at no cost to you.
Quick Facts
Families and couples can save on car insurance through multi-car discounts.
Adding a driver with a clean record to your insurance policy can lower your rates.
In most cases, anyone you choose to add to your car insurance policy must live at the same address.
How Relationship Status Affects Car Insurance Rates
Is car insurance cheaper for married or single people?
Most of the time, married couples will save on car insurance because many insurance companies offer multi-vehicle discounts and marriage discounts. However, if one partner has a bad driving record, poor credit, or any other circumstances that would negatively affect car insurance rates, married couples could consider separate policies to save.
It’s not necessarily relationship statuses that can impact car insurance premiums; it’s whether someone decides to add someone else to their policy. Yes, comparing being married vs. single will reveal that each has its pros and cons. Married people share most things, including policyholder status. But you also have to consider your driving history and credit score.
How does adding someone to a policy affect car insurance rates?
One major factor that most single people do not need to take into consideration when paying for their car insurance is how someone else added to their policy will impact it. Married couples, relationships, and families that include more than one person on a policy take into account the unique driving history and credit score of every person who is covered under the same policy.
For partnerships like these, as well as parents with their children on their policy, car insurance costs can vary depending on each individual’s driving record. People with a bad driving record or poor credit are more likely to see higher rates. This is why it is important to promote safe driving for everyone included in the policy. Fewer accidents can mean cheap car insurance.
If you add someone with a clean driving record onto your policy, you are more likely to get better rates. You might also be eligible for a multi-car discount if you share an auto insurance policy but drive separate cars. Adding a teen to your policy will surely hike up monthly rates, but save your kid some cash.
Policies that include multiple drivers, like those for families, can see benefits like being more eligible for discounts. Usually, young drivers tend to hike up rates, but there are also discounts for policies with students. Low-income households can also find extra ways to save and often qualify for special insurance policies offered by state government programs.
There are also benefits for newlyweds or married couples who tie the knot and tie their two separate auto insurance policies together. But maybe you’re not ready to commit to something so serious. Check out your options if you want to add your boyfriend, girlfriend, or significant other to your policy. Domestic partnerships, same-sex couples, and civil unions have pros, too.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Adding a Roommate or Long Distance Partner to Your Policy
You don’t need to have a significant other to consider the implications of adding someone to your policy. Many insurance companies also allow roommates to share a policy (even if they use separate cars), as long as both cars are parked at the same address. The main rule of thumb for adding someone onto your policy is that everyone lives at the same residence.
In unique cases, some insurance companies will also allow you to add someone who doesn’t live at the same address with you onto your policy. This might be a long-distance relationship or a child away at college.
How does removing someone from a policy affect car insurance rates?
On the other hand, if you and your partner decide to go separate ways in a divorce or a breakup, you should figure out what the rules are for removing someone from your policy. You can always talk to an insurance agent if you need more help. And in a worst-case scenario, widowers also need to handle the paperwork for a partner who has passed away, as well as their assets and contracts.
When it comes to relationship status, the most important thing affecting car insurance rates isn’t whether you are married, have a significant other, or are single but whether you decide to add your partner or your children onto your policy. Simply put, high-risk drivers are more likely to cause your rates to rise.
The absolute best thing you can do to get lower rates when adding someone onto your policy is to make sure that everyone included acts as safe drivers and keeps their driving records clear of accidents, claims, DUIs, and the like. If someone is especially risky behind the wheel, you might want to suggest that they purchase separate car insurance where you are not the named driver.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Quotes by Marital/Familial Status
What you pay for your car insurance premium depends on how many people are included on the policy and each of their driving and financial records. Families with new teen drivers might see pricier rates in order to protect others on the road from higher risks. Someone adding their significant other who’s a better driver than them might see benefits and get cheaper rates.
Car insurance quotes can change depending on your marital or familial status, but also on a number of other factors. Families or individuals with life insurance can also opt to buy this from the same insurer that covers their auto policy in order to get a multi-policy discount. If you are a homeowner or renter, you can bundle your renters or home insurance with your car insurance.
In any case, most car insurance companies offer discounts that make it easier for anyone—whether you are married, divorced, a parent, single, or anything in between—to get an insurance policy that best fits their lifestyle and that of their loved ones. Insurify can help you find the best rates and car insurance discounts to make sure everyone’s protected.
Cheapest Quotes for Families
In some cases, families can get the cheapest rates on their car insurance because they are more likely to reap the benefits of bundling multiple policies and have a higher chance of being eligible for multi-car discounts. Also, insurance companies offer discounts to families who have students on their policies who get good grades or drive the car less frequently while at college.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for Families
|Apparent
|$220
|Elephant
|$223
|Plymouth Rock
|$227
Cheapest Quotes for Married Couples
You might see cheaper car insurance, especially if your significant other—in a married couple or domestic partnership—is a good driver with a clean driving record and with good credit. Many companies also offer discounts to partnerships that decide to combine their policies. More often than not, it’s cheaper to have one policy instead of paying for two separate ones.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for Married Couples
|Metromile
|$110
|USH&C
|$119
|Mile Auto
|$124
Cheapest Quotes for Divorced Drivers
When going through a divorce, settling the car insurance is probably the last thing on your mind. But it is important to be sure to separate your policies to make sure you are no longer paying for someone else. On the bright side, if you are splitting up with someone who was a riskier driver than you or who had bad credit, you can see some savings on your auto policy.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for Divorced Drivers
|USH&C
|$114
|Amigo USA
|$117
|Kemper
|$135
Cheapest Quotes with a Significant Other
Less isn’t always more. Going on long drives or road trips can be a lot easier—and a lot more fun—when you have someone else to share the trek with. While it might not always be the cheapest option, you will have more peace of mind knowing that everyone is covered. Luckily for you, we put together a list of the best cheap insurance options for romantic partnerships.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for Significant Others
|USH&C
|$152
|TSC Direct
|$153
|Clearcover
|$156
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
Car Insurance for Widowed Drivers
The loss of a partner is never easy, but it is important to make sure that administrative tasks and paperwork do not fall to the wayside. Try to tackle these when you feel ready. Widowed drivers need to remove their partners from their policies. The last thing anyone wants to do while going through a tragedy is to be reminded of a loved one while also paying extra costs.
On average, widowed drivers pay a little bit more than married drivers for their car insurance because they are seen as riskier. Unfortunately, enduring a loss makes someone more likely to get into a car accident and have to file a claim, leading to pricier premiums. Insurance agents can also help widowers work through changes to their insurance after the death of a spouse.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Compare the Best and Cheapest Car Insurance Coverage
Families, partnerships, and individuals come in all shapes and sizes. These days, things can look like a civil union, a divorced couple with a shared dependent, a long-distance relationship with a partner who drives your car every so often, or maybe an adult child who drives their own car. It can be tricky navigating which car insurance policy is right for you and your loved ones.
The most important factor for how relationship status affects car insurance rates is not whether you are married, have a significant other, or are single but whether you decide to add your partner or your children onto your policy. Simply put, high-risk drivers or those with bad credit are more likely to cause your rates to rise.
Insurify has you covered. Our tools can help you find the cheapest car insurance quotes that offer excellent coverage at an affordable price. Don’t spend time worrying about what policy is best for you and your situation. We can help you compare rates that are tailored to fit you and your lifestyle. This way, everyone gets a customized policy in a matter of minutes, all for free.
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s not so much your relationship status that can affect your rates, but rather who you decide to add to your policy. Families with young, new drivers might see their premiums go up. Someone who adds their significant other with an impeccable driving record might get discounts.
In most cases, yes. Parents—whether they are divorced, married, or widowed—who decide to add their teens are more likely to have pricier car insurance rates. The relationship status doesn’t matter. What matters is the fact insurance companies see teenagers as riskier drivers.
It’s easy! No matter what your marital or familial status is, Insurify can help you find the cheapest rates from hundreds of car insurance companies in a matter of minutes. Protecting you and your loved ones shouldn’t break the bank. Get your free quote today!
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.