How Does Average Miles Driven Per Year Affect Car Insurance Rates?

How do annual miles driven affect car insurance rates?

Many different factors affect your car insurance rates, including how many miles you drive per year. When you apply for auto insurance, your auto insurer will ask you to estimate your annual mileage.

You’re at increased risk of getting into an accident and filing an insurance claim if your annual mileage is high. By comparison, if you work from home and spend very little time driving, you have a lower risk of getting in an accident.

Though annual mileage is self-reported, it’s not a good idea to underestimate this number to your auto insurance provider. If you’re in an accident, your auto insurer will learn and document your actual vehicle mileage. Misrepresenting your annual mileage could even result in a cancellation of coverage.

What’s low mileage to insurance companies?

Insurance companies generally view anyone who drives fewer than 7,000 miles per year as a low-mileage driver. If you drive fewer than 7,000 miles per year, you may qualify for low-mileage discounts and pay less on your auto insurance. Your exact savings will depend on where you live, but drivers save an average of 3% on insurance.[3]

Keep in mind that the maximum mileage requirements will vary depending on your insurance company, so you may qualify for this discount with some companies but not with others.

What do car insurance companies consider high mileage?

The average annual mileage is 13,476 miles per year, so you’ll probably be considered a high-mileage driver if you exceed the average mileage. This status tends to result in higher insurance premiums.

You can inform your insurance provider if your driving circumstances change in the future. For example, if you switch to a job with a shorter commute, you may qualify for a lower premium.

