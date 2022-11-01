4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Myrtle Beach, SC, for 2022

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.
Charlie Mitchell
Charlie Mitchell
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Myrtle Beach is $242 per month or $2,904 annually.

  • Car insurance in Myrtle Beach is $69 less than the average cost of insurance in South Carolina.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Myrtle Beach on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Car Insurance in Myrtle Beach, SC

If you need auto insurance and are based in Myrtle Beach, you’re probably there year-round. So you know how crazy drivers can get during the busy season and, therefore, how important it is to have a solid car insurance policy. To get the cheapest car insurance policy, try comparing car insurance with Insurify. It’s completely free and takes under five minutes.

Quotes by Top Companies

Kemper Preferred
$119
National General
$156
Progressive
$159
Safeco
$160
Travelers
$165

Cheapest Car Insurance in Myrtle Beach, SC

What is the cheapest car insurance in Myrtle Beach?

We found rates starting at $119 from Kemper Preferred in Myrtle Beach. However, it’s always a good idea to compare car insurance quotes to find the best possible rate for you.

You’ll see that on average, insurance rates in Myrtle Beach are pretty high; Charleston is much cheaper. Heavy summer traffic, a steady nightlife, and high-value vehicles on the road might contribute to these high average rates. It makes the quest for cheap insurance more important and more rewarding.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Kemper Preferred$119
National General$156
Progressive$159
Safeco$160
Travelers$165
State Auto$189
Nationwide$192
Direct Auto$198
Midvale Home & Auto$207
Liberty Mutual$220
GAINSCO$232
InsureMax$255
SafeAuto$258
Dairyland$264
Bristol West$292
The General$297
AssuranceAmerica$302
Stillwater$313
Arrowhead$400
Everest National$457
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Myrtle Beach, SC

Should you always choose the company with the lowest car insurance premiums? Sometimes, but not always. In this table, compare average rates with the Insurify Composite Score, which gives you a sense of a company’s overall financial dependability, customer service record, and affordability. Safeco’s cheap premium and high ICS are looking pretty good.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$192
Safeco86$160
Liberty Mutual82$220
Travelers80$165
State Auto76$189
National General58$156
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina

All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.

Myrtle Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

South Carolina car insurance premiums can vary a lot depending on your age. As you can see in this table, the difference between average rates paid by young drivers and their middle-aged counterparts is striking. In South Carolina, young drivers under 20 pay over $500 per month on average for car insurance coverage. Yikes!

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$525
20s$342
30s$259
40s$262
50s$237
60s$212
70s$216
80+$232
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Myrtle Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance companies look at your driving history to determine if you’re likely to get in a car accident. And as you can see from these average Myrtle Beach insurance quotes based on driving record, a car accident or violation can increase your auto insurance rates significantly. Violations tend to expire from your driving record after three to five years.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$221
Speeding Ticket$296
At-Fault Accident$323
DUI$440
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Myrtle Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

In addition to your driving record, insurance companies also pull your credit score to assess your financial dependability. Drivers with good credit scores usually pay cheaper premiums than those with poor credit scores. Check out average quotes in Myrtle Beach based on credit score in the table below.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$192
Good$229
Average$249
Poor$386
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Myrtle Beach DMV Information

Luckily, the Myrtle Beach DMV is full service, offering title & registration, road tests, and renewals on your driver’s license—everything you need from a DMV office. It’s open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located right off Grissom Parkway at 21st Ave.

Public Transportation in Myrtle Beach

Coast RTA services the Myrtle Beach area with transportation to the major waypoints around town on 10 routes through Horry and Georgetown counties.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Myrtle Beach

South Carolina car insurance is a bit pricier than the national average, and it punishes young drivers especially hard. If you drive a cheap car, you’ll want to consider opting out of full coverage or sticking with minimum coverage—but only if you drive a clunker. Car insurance is important, and especially in a flood-prone area, comprehensive coverage is a must-have.

Finding good auto insurance for a cheap price requires searching far and wide for car insurance quotes. So don’t rely only on brand names like State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO; make sure you’ve done your research. Insurify’s car insurance comparison provides free car insurance quotes from companies that you may not know yet, ready to compare, click, buy, and save.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • If you’re a homeowner, many insurance companies offer a homeowners discount, and others can help you save money by bundling home and renters insurance. But the most important way to find affordable car insurance is by shopping around for a bunch of car insurance quotes from a bunch of companies: the simple elbow grease of comparison-shopping.

  • Myrtle Beach car insurance costs an average of $242 per month. The only more expensive city in the state is Columbia.

  • Minimum coverage in South Carolina is pretty expansive, so that drives up rates, and there are lots of uninsured motorists in the state. In Myrtle Beach, you’ve got some population density and a lot of tourists who don’t know the roads well, which increases the likelihood of car accidents. And in flood-prone areas, full coverage is pretty necessary.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Insurance . "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager

Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
