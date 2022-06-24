4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 24, 2022
Quick Facts
On average, South Carolina car insurance costs $269 monthly ($3,228 yearly).
Married couples in the state spend $22 less monthly for insurance than single drivers.
Men in South Carolina spend around $10 more per month on insurance than women.
Average insurance premiums in South Carolina are $269 per month and $3,228 per year, which exceeds the national average rates by $36 per month and $432 per year. On a driver-by-driver basis, car insurance premiums depend on driving history, credit history, marital status, gender, age, discount eligibility, bundling decisions, set deductible, vehicle type, and coverage levels.
Understanding all of your insurance options prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy helps you save money in the long run. Find the best rates available in South Carolina by comparing dozens of quotes from top providers with the accessible Insurify quote-comparison tool. Try it today from the comfort of your couch to learn how much you can save on coverage.
How much does car insurance cost in South Carolina?
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina?
On average, South Carolina car insurance costs $269 per month and $3,228 per year. Individual rates vary based on driving history, credit history, marital status, gender, age, vehicle type, coverage levels, and more.
On average, insurance coverage in South Carolina costs $269 per month and $3,228 per year, which significantly exceeds the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Ultimately, rates will vary for each policyholder depending on their chosen insurance provider and factors like driving history, vehicle type, personal demographics, and coverage level.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best South Carolina Auto Insurance Rates
Car insurance companies in South Carolina offer a wide range of auto insurance coverage at fluctuating rates. We identified the auto insurance companies providing the cheapest available insurance rates in South Carolina, as seen in the chart below. Individualized car insurance quotes may be less or more than the auto insurer’s average monthly rate.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|Travelers
|$162
|National General
|$173
|State Auto
|$180
|Progressive
|$185
|Nationwide
|$225
|Liberty Mutual
|$253
|Bristol West
|$301
|Dairyland
|$307
|Kemper Preferred
|$130
|Safeco
|$185
|Direct Auto
|$212
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$230
|InsureMax
|$257
|SafeAuto
|$275
|GAINSCO
|$292
|The General
|$314
|Assurance America
|$320
|Stillwater
|$359
|Arrowhead
|$393
|Everest National
|$463
How are insurance rates calculated in South Carolina?
South Carolina insurance providers have differing methodologies for calculating insurance rates. Common factors in consideration include driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, city of residence, vehicle type, determined deductible, bundling decisions, and more. Annual premiums correspond closely with chosen coverage levels.
South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by City
South Carolina drivers face different annual premiums depending on where they live in the state. Area-specific factors like state infrastructure, required minimum coverage, crime rates, population, weather, and climate influence auto insurance rates on a city-by-city basis. Find the average monthly premiums for South Carolina’s most populated cities in the chart below.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Aiken
|$245
|Anderson
|$235
|Charleston
|$311
|Columbia
|$332
|Florence
|$315
|Goose Creek
|$352
|Greenville
|$281
|Greer
|$250
|Hanahan
|$302
|Hilton Head Island
|$225
|Lexington
|$284
|Mauldin
|$274
|Mount Pleasant
|$275
|Myrtle Beach
|$257
|North Charleston
|$343
|Rock Hill
|$279
|Simpsonville
|$254
|Spartanburg
|$287
|Summerville
|$322
|Sumter
|$282
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina by credit tier?
Like most U.S. states, South Carolina law allows auto insurers to factor in credit score history when determining rates for drivers. Most insurance companies charge policyholders with poor and average credit significantly more than those with good and excellent credit. In South Carolina, drivers with excellent credit pay $36 less per month than those with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$287
|Average Credit
|$284
|Good Credit
|$284
|Excellent Credit
|$251
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina by driver age?
Young drivers under the age of 25, especially teen drivers, consistently pay the highest rates for auto insurance in comparison to all other age groups. Drivers over 25 pay much lower rates because insurance providers appreciate their increased driving experience. Rates trend down with age before slightly increasing again for drivers over the age of 70.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in South Carolina by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$427
|20s
|$341
|30s
|$257
|40s
|$260
|50s
|$235
|60s
|$210
|70s
|$216
|80s and older
|$230
See More: Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina by driver gender?
On average, women in South Carolina pay $10 less per month than men for car insurance. Statistically speaking, women in the U.S. have fewer recorded accidents than their male peers, especially men under the age of 30. Additionally, men are more likely to purchase larger or more expensive vehicles than women. These factors typically result in slightly higher rates for men.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in South Carolina
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in South Carolina
|$281
|$291
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina by marital status?
Married couples in South Carolina pay an average of $22 less per month than single individuals for car insurance. It’s worth noting that many insurance providers view marriage as an indicator of reliability and additional financial security. With an extra $22 per month, married couples have a little more cushion to spend or save.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in South Carolina
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in South Carolina
|$289
|$267
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina for high-risk drivers?
High-risk policyholders with one or more DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket on their driving record pay significantly higher rates than safe drivers with completely clean driving records. In South Carolina specifically, drivers with a recorded at-fault accident pay the highest rates by driver profile, with average premiums of $356 per month and $4,272 per year.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in South Carolina
|Clean Record
|$238
|DUI
|$290
|At-Fault Accident
|$356
|Speeding Ticket
|$348
South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
The cheapest option by coverage level is South Carolina’s required minimum liability coverage for property damage liability and bodily injury liability. Comprehensive coverage in the state costs slightly more than liability-only coverage, but collision coverage and full-coverage car insurance cost around $100 more per month. The best car insurance option varies by driver.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in South Carolina
|Liability Only
|$222
|Comprehensive
|$229
|Collision
|$317
|Full Coverage
|$328
See More: Compare Car Insurance by Coverage
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in South Carolina
Shopping around for insurance quotes from numerous auto insurers is a smart way to identify savings before purchasing or renewing an auto policy. Purchasing state minimums for policies like liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage costs the least per month for drivers. Easily compare cheap auto insurance quotes today with the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, auto insurance rates fluctuate depending on the policyholder’s city or county of residence in South Carolina. Area-specific factors, including state infrastructure, population, crime rates, weather, climate, and more, determine risk levels and influence insurance rates on a city-by-city basis. When choosing an auto insurer, it’s important to consider how they factor your location in.
On average, South Carolina drivers pay $269 per month and $3,228 per year for auto insurance, which exceeds the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Rates vary on a driver-by-driver basis, depending on driving history, credit history, personal information, decisions on bundling homeowner or renters insurance, vehicle type, and more.
Auto insurance in South Carolina unfortunately costs more than the national average rates for insurance. On average, drivers in the state pay $269 per month and $3,228 per year, but individual rates depend on a number of factors related to driving history, discount eligibility, credit history, age, marital status, gender, vehicle type, coverage level, location, and more.
Finding cheap car insurance is easier than calling up a local insurance agent from well-known national companies like Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, or USAA. With the quote-comparison tool from Insurify, you can compare quotes from numerous national and regional providers in minutes. Shopping around for policy options helps you identify cheap coverage for your needs.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- South Carolina Department of Insurance . "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022