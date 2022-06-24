4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Average Cost of Car Insurance in South Carolina (With Quotes, Updated May 2022)

Car Insurance > South Carolina > Average Cost
Average Cost of Car Insurance in South Carolina

Updated June 24, 2022

Quick Facts

  • On average, South Carolina car insurance costs $269 monthly ($3,228 yearly).

  • Married couples in the state spend $22 less monthly for insurance than single drivers.

  • Men in South Carolina spend around $10 more per month on insurance than women.

Average insurance premiums in South Carolina are $269 per month and $3,228 per year, which exceeds the national average rates by $36 per month and $432 per year. On a driver-by-driver basis, car insurance premiums depend on driving history, credit history, marital status, gender, age, discount eligibility, bundling decisions, set deductible, vehicle type, and coverage levels.

Understanding all of your insurance options prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy helps you save money in the long run. Find the best rates available in South Carolina by comparing dozens of quotes from top providers with the accessible Insurify quote-comparison tool. Try it today from the comfort of your couch to learn how much you can save on coverage.

How much does car insurance cost in South Carolina?

What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina?

On average, South Carolina car insurance costs $269 per month and $3,228 per year. Individual rates vary based on driving history, credit history, marital status, gender, age, vehicle type, coverage levels, and more.

On average, insurance coverage in South Carolina costs $269 per month and $3,228 per year, which significantly exceeds the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Ultimately, rates will vary for each policyholder depending on their chosen insurance provider and factors like driving history, vehicle type, personal demographics, and coverage level.

Best South Carolina Auto Insurance Rates

Car insurance companies in South Carolina offer a wide range of auto insurance coverage at fluctuating rates. We identified the auto insurance companies providing the cheapest available insurance rates in South Carolina, as seen in the chart below. Individualized car insurance quotes may be less or more than the auto insurer’s average monthly rate.

Insurance ProviderAverage Monthly Premium
Travelers$162
National General$173
State Auto$180
Progressive$185
Nationwide$225
Liberty Mutual$253
Bristol West$301
Dairyland$307
Kemper Preferred$130
Safeco$185
Direct Auto$212
Midvale Home & Auto$230
InsureMax$257
SafeAuto$275
GAINSCO$292
The General$314
Assurance America$320
Stillwater$359
Arrowhead$393
Everest National$463
How are insurance rates calculated in South Carolina?

South Carolina insurance providers have differing methodologies for calculating insurance rates. Common factors in consideration include driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, city of residence, vehicle type, determined deductible, bundling decisions, and more. Annual premiums correspond closely with chosen coverage levels.

South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by City

South Carolina drivers face different annual premiums depending on where they live in the state. Area-specific factors like state infrastructure, required minimum coverage, crime rates, population, weather, and climate influence auto insurance rates on a city-by-city basis. Find the average monthly premiums for South Carolina’s most populated cities in the chart below.

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Aiken$245
Anderson$235
Charleston$311
Columbia$332
Florence$315
Goose Creek$352
Greenville$281
Greer$250
Hanahan$302
Hilton Head Island$225
Lexington$284
Mauldin$274
Mount Pleasant$275
Myrtle Beach$257
North Charleston$343
Rock Hill$279
Simpsonville$254
Spartanburg$287
Summerville$322
Sumter$282
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina by credit tier?

Like most U.S. states, South Carolina law allows auto insurers to factor in credit score history when determining rates for drivers. Most insurance companies charge policyholders with poor and average credit significantly more than those with good and excellent credit. In South Carolina, drivers with excellent credit pay $36 less per month than those with poor credit.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Premium
Poor Credit$287
Average Credit$284
Good Credit$284
Excellent Credit$251

What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina by driver age?

Young drivers under the age of 25, especially teen drivers, consistently pay the highest rates for auto insurance in comparison to all other age groups. Drivers over 25 pay much lower rates because insurance providers appreciate their increased driving experience. Rates trend down with age before slightly increasing again for drivers over the age of 70.

Average Cost of Car Insurance in South Carolina by Driver Age
Drivers under 25$427
20s$341
30s$257
40s$260
50s$235
60s$210
70s$216
80s and older$230
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina by driver gender?

On average, women in South Carolina pay $10 less per month than men for car insurance. Statistically speaking, women in the U.S. have fewer recorded accidents than their male peers, especially men under the age of 30. Additionally, men are more likely to purchase larger or more expensive vehicles than women. These factors typically result in slightly higher rates for men.

Average Monthly Quote for Women in South CarolinaAverage Monthly Quote for Men in South Carolina
$281$291
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina by marital status?

Married couples in South Carolina pay an average of $22 less per month than single individuals for car insurance. It’s worth noting that many insurance providers view marriage as an indicator of reliability and additional financial security. With an extra $22 per month, married couples have a little more cushion to spend or save.

Average Monthly Quote for Singles in South CarolinaAverage Monthly Quote for Married Couples in South Carolina
$289$267
What is the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina for high-risk drivers?

High-risk policyholders with one or more DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket on their driving record pay significantly higher rates than safe drivers with completely clean driving records. In South Carolina specifically, drivers with a recorded at-fault accident pay the highest rates by driver profile, with average premiums of $356 per month and $4,272 per year.

Driver ProfileAverage Monthly Premium in South Carolina
Clean Record$238
DUI$290
At-Fault Accident$356
Speeding Ticket$348
South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level

The cheapest option by coverage level is South Carolina’s required minimum liability coverage for property damage liability and bodily injury liability. Comprehensive coverage in the state costs slightly more than liability-only coverage, but collision coverage and full-coverage car insurance cost around $100 more per month. The best car insurance option varies by driver.

Coverage LevelAverage Monthly Premium in South Carolina
Liability Only$222
Comprehensive$229
Collision$317
Full Coverage$328
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina

All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.

Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in South Carolina

Shopping around for insurance quotes from numerous auto insurers is a smart way to identify savings before purchasing or renewing an auto policy. Purchasing state minimums for policies like liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage costs the least per month for drivers. Easily compare cheap auto insurance quotes today with the Insurify quote-comparison tool.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Yes, auto insurance rates fluctuate depending on the policyholder’s city or county of residence in South Carolina. Area-specific factors, including state infrastructure, population, crime rates, weather, climate, and more, determine risk levels and influence insurance rates on a city-by-city basis. When choosing an auto insurer, it’s important to consider how they factor your location in.

  • On average, South Carolina drivers pay $269 per month and $3,228 per year for auto insurance, which exceeds the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Rates vary on a driver-by-driver basis, depending on driving history, credit history, personal information, decisions on bundling homeowner or renters insurance, vehicle type, and more.

  • Auto insurance in South Carolina unfortunately costs more than the national average rates for insurance. On average, drivers in the state pay $269 per month and $3,228 per year, but individual rates depend on a number of factors related to driving history, discount eligibility, credit history, age, marital status, gender, vehicle type, coverage level, location, and more.

  • Finding cheap car insurance is easier than calling up a local insurance agent from well-known national companies like Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, or USAA. With the quote-comparison tool from Insurify, you can compare quotes from numerous national and regional providers in minutes. Shopping around for policy options helps you identify cheap coverage for your needs.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Insurance . "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
