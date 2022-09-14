Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Lancaster, South Carolina, offers charm and a dash of history to its residents. Called the “Red Rose City,” its population is less than 10,000, which can affect car insurance rates.[1]
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster, but you have plenty of other good insurers to choose from, too. What you actually pay will vary, but the average cost of car insurance is $246 per month, according to Insurify data. In this guide, you’ll learn about all the options for car insurance in Lancaster.
Quick Facts
Insurers in South Carolina can use your credit score when setting premiums.
The average cost of full coverage in Lancaster is higher than the national average.
Lancaster drivers must carry bodily injury, property damage, and uninsured motorist coverage.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lancaster, SC
Best car insurance companies in Lancaster
In Lancaster, you can choose from a wide range of insurance companies to meet your coverage requirements. Whether it’s state-mandated liability insurance, full coverage, or optional coverages, you’ll be able to find what you need.
Of course, cost differences can be notable between insurance companies. Plus, your driving history and insurance needs will affect your rates. Below are the top three most affordable options for car insurance in Lancaster, South Carolina.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo
Auto-Owners has the second-most affordable full-coverage auto insurance in Lancaster, behind only USAA, which is only available to military members and their families.
Pros
Three different teen discounts
Roadside assistance available
Gap coverage available
Cons
Poor customer ratings on Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
Low rating on Trustpilot
Not available in every state
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 27, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 13, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
State Farm is a large insurer offering low liability-only and full-coverage rates in Lancaster. The company offers a variety of discounts, including good student and safe driving options.
Pros
Many bundling options
Personalized service via insurance agents
Provides insurance for many different cars and drivers
Cons
Poor customer BBB ratings
Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some competitors
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$88/mo
USAA has the most affordable liability coverage in Lancaster and offers a variety of discounts. However, only military members, veterans, and their families qualify for coverage.
Pros
Low rates for both liability and full coverage
Multiple discounts
Easy-to-use mobile app
Cons
Only available to military members, veterans, and their families
Poor customer BBB ratings
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 18, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lancaster
Car insurance protections vary based on the type of coverage you purchase. The most basic form of auto insurance coverage most states require is liability coverage. It provides the minimum required to drive and has limited benefits.
Liability insurance covers just that — your liability in events like car accidents. Generally, you’ll have coverage for property damage and bodily injury. It’s important to note that this pays only for damages for the other driver.[2] Below are some of the best insurers for liability-only coverage in Lancaster.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$64
Auto-Owners
$68
State Farm
$71
GEICO
$75
Travelers
$122
Allstate
$109
Nationwide
N/A
Safeco
$112
State Auto
$101
National General
$128
Progressive
$126
Direct Auto
$202
Liberty Mutual
$179
AssuranceAmerica
$264
Stillwater
N/A
The General
$213
Dairyland
$263
Bristol West
$271
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lancaster
Liability insurance covers the basics but can leave you vulnerable and exposed if there’s an incident. That’s where full-coverage car insurance can fill the gaps and provide more thorough protection.
Full coverage is an umbrella term that typically includes the necessary liability coverage, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It covers any repairs to your vehicle, whether it’s damaged in an accident or because of an errant rock hitting your windshield.[2] It’s a great option for Lancaster drivers who want to protect their finances fully. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options in Lancaster.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$94
Auto-Owners
$100
State Farm
$105
GEICO
$112
Travelers
$154
Allstate
$162
Nationwide
$170
Safeco
$173
State Auto
$177
National General
$184
Progressive
$195
Direct Auto
$270
Liberty Mutual
$281
AssuranceAmerica
$316
Stillwater
$344
The General
$354
Dairyland
$392
Bristol West
$416
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in South Carolina
South Carolina law requires drivers to meet certain car insurance requirements mandated by the state. These include bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage, with the minimum limits stated below. South Carolina has a “tort system,” which means drivers are considered at fault or not.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage
Same as above, 25/50/25 with $200 deductible
These are just the basic coverage types you need to drive in Lancaster. Additional coverage options offer more thorough benefits and services, including:
Collision
If your vehicle is damaged due to a car accident or there’s a total loss, collision coverage will reimburse the costs to repair it after you pay your deductible.
Comprehensive
If your car is damaged from other types of incidents — like weather, fire,vandalism, or theft — comprehensive coverage pays for repairs, minus your deductible.[2]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like these on your driving record typically lead to higher rates since your insurer will consider you a higher risk. But you can still find affordable coverage with an incident on your driving record through some insurers in Lancaster.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Getting a speeding ticket isn’t just inconvenient — it can lead to fines and higher premiums. Generally, how much extra you’ll pay is based on your speed and the difference in how fast you were going compared to the stated limit. Below are some affordable options for car insurance if you have a speeding ticket on your driving record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$127
$86
Auto-Owners
$135
$92
State Farm
$141
$95
GEICO
$151
$101
Travelers
$208
$164
Allstate
$219
$147
Nationwide
$230
N/A
Safeco
$234
$151
State Auto
$239
$137
National General
$249
$172
Progressive
$263
$170
Direct Auto
$365
$273
Liberty Mutual
$379
$241
AssuranceAmerica
$427
$357
Stillwater
$465
N/A
The General
$479
$287
Dairyland
$529
$355
Bristol West
$561
$366
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
It takes just a second of distracted driving, speeding, or a lapse in judgment to cause an accident. And even after only one accident, your rates will likely increase, as insurers will consider you high risk.
If you’ve been in a car accident in Lancaster and want to shop around for rates, the following insurers offer the best coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$132
$89
Auto-Owners
$140
$95
State Farm
$146
$99
GEICO
$157
$105
Travelers
$215
$170
Allstate
$227
$152
Nationwide
$238
N/A
Safeco
$243
$157
State Auto
$248
$142
National General
$258
$179
Progressive
$273
$176
Direct Auto
$378
$283
Liberty Mutual
$393
$250
AssuranceAmerica
$443
$370
Stillwater
$482
N/A
The General
$496
$298
Dairyland
$549
$368
Bristol West
$582
$380
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Getting a DUI conviction in South Carolina can lead to fines, potential jail time, a suspended license, and increased insurance rates. If it’s your first time driving under the influence, you could be charged $400 and spend a minimum of 48 hours in jail. On top of that, your license will be revoked for six months.[4]
For additional offenses, the consequences are more severe. When you can drive again, you may want to find more affordable coverage, especially if there have been policy changes. Below are the cheapest car insurance options if you have a DUI in Lancaster, South Carolina.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$142
$96
Auto-Owners
$151
$103
State Farm
$158
$107
GEICO
$169
$113
Travelers
$232
$184
Allstate
$245
$164
Nationwide
$257
N/A
Safeco
$262
$169
State Auto
$267
$153
National General
$279
$193
Progressive
$294
$190
Direct Auto
$408
$305
Liberty Mutual
$424
$270
AssuranceAmerica
$477
$399
Stillwater
$520
N/A
The General
$535
$321
Dairyland
$592
$397
Bristol West
$628
$409
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Drivers tend to pay less for car insurance as they age, especially if they have clean records. However, other considerations may affect your driving. Medical conditions, vision problems, or coordination issues can put some seniors at higher risk of getting into an accident.
In general, insurers start increasing rates for seniors around age 75. To find the most competitive car insurance for seniors, review the insurance companies and rates below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$66
$45
Auto-Owners
$70
$48
State Farm
$73
$49
GEICO
$79
$52
Travelers
$108
$85
Allstate
$114
$76
Nationwide
$119
N/A
Safeco
$121
$79
State Auto
$124
$71
National General
$129
$89
Progressive
$136
$88
Direct Auto
$189
$142
Liberty Mutual
$196
$125
AssuranceAmerica
$221
$185
Stillwater
$241
N/A
The General
$248
$149
Dairyland
$274
$184
Bristol West
$291
$190
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Young drivers typically pay the most for car insurance policies, as they lack experience. They’re just starting to learn the ins and outs of driving and maneuvering a vehicle, so they pose a much higher risk than older drivers.
Teens can lower insurance rates by looking for companies that provide a good student discount or staying on their parents’ policy. Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lancaster for teen drivers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$175
$119
Auto-Owners
$187
$126
State Farm
$194
$131
GEICO
$209
$139
Travelers
$286
$226
Allstate
$302
$202
Nationwide
$316
N/A
Safeco
$323
$209
State Auto
$329
$188
National General
$343
$237
Progressive
$362
$234
Direct Auto
$503
$376
Liberty Mutual
$522
$332
AssuranceAmerica
$588
$492
Stillwater
$640
N/A
The General
$659
$395
Dairyland
$729
$489
Bristol West
$773
$504
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster
Shopping around for coverage is one of the best ways to get cheap car insurance. Lancaster drivers have plenty of companies to choose from, all with varying coverage options and discounts.
Consider the following ways to find the best policy that meets your needs and helps your budget:
Apply for discounts. While many insurance companies offer discounts, some may offer more than others or ones tailored to you, such as a home and auto insurance bundle. Compare how much you could reduce your costs and review eligibility requirements, ask questions, and take notes.
Drive safely. Take extra care to drive safely, as a clean record is the best way to keep your rates low. Even one infraction can cause your rates to increase. Consider taking a defensive driving course, as your insurer may offer better rates to drivers who complete one.
Lancaster car insurance quotes by credit tier
When an insurance company assesses risk, it considers many factors, including your credit score. Drivers with higher credit scores typically pay less and get the best rates. On the other hand, those with poor credit often pay more for coverage. Insurance companies tend to associate lower credit profiles with higher levels of risk, leading to increased rates.[5]
While some states have banned using credit scores when determining insurance premiums, South Carolina law permits insurance companies to do so.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Lancaster?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Lancaster is $295 per month, slightly higher than the national average of $253. However, you’ll pay slightly less in Lancaster than the state average of $309. Location-based factors, such as population density and crime, affect whether rates are more or less expensive.
More cities in South Carolina
Lancaster has more affordable full coverage than some other South Carolina cities. For example, Charleston drivers pay an average cost of $315 per month for full coverage, compared to $295 per month in Lancaster — a 7% increase. Some cities, like Rock Hill, have lower rates for full coverage, representing a 5% decrease.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Lancaster drivers.
Lancaster car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Lancaster.
How much is car insurance in Lancaster?
Car insurance in Lancaster costs $246 per month, on average. Drivers in the state pay $295 per month for full-coverage insurance and $196 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lancaster?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Lancaster. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Lancaster auto insurers include State Farm and USAA.
How does living in South Carolina affect your car insurance rates?
Car insurance rates in Lancaster can be relatively affordable due to its low population and rural makeup. Fewer cars are on the road, so there’s a smaller chance for accidents, and insurers don’t need to account for as much risk as more densely populated cities. Coastal cities in South Carolina may face higher car insurance rates due to an increased risk of flooding.
Do you need personal injury protection (PIP) coverage in South Carolina?
No. Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance isn’t required in South Carolina.
Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.