Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

As safely as you might drive, incidents can still happen. These incidents might include getting a speeding ticket, getting into an at-fault accident, or driving under the influence (DUI).

Incidents like these on your driving record typically lead to higher rates since your insurer will consider you a higher risk. But you can still find affordable coverage with an incident on your driving record through some insurers in Lancaster.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lancaster, SC Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Getting a speeding ticket isn’t just inconvenient — it can lead to fines and higher premiums. Generally, how much extra you’ll pay is based on your speed and the difference in how fast you were going compared to the stated limit. Below are some affordable options for car insurance if you have a speeding ticket on your driving record.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only USAA $127 $86 Auto-Owners $135 $92 State Farm $141 $95 GEICO $151 $101 Travelers $208 $164 Allstate $219 $147 Nationwide $230 N/A Safeco $234 $151 State Auto $239 $137 National General $249 $172 Progressive $263 $170 Direct Auto $365 $273 Liberty Mutual $379 $241 AssuranceAmerica $427 $357 Stillwater $465 N/A The General $479 $287 Dairyland $529 $355 Bristol West $561 $366 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

It takes just a second of distracted driving, speeding, or a lapse in judgment to cause an accident. And even after only one accident, your rates will likely increase, as insurers will consider you high risk.

If you’ve been in a car accident in Lancaster and want to shop around for rates, the following insurers offer the best coverage.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only USAA $132 $89 Auto-Owners $140 $95 State Farm $146 $99 GEICO $157 $105 Travelers $215 $170 Allstate $227 $152 Nationwide $238 N/A Safeco $243 $157 State Auto $248 $142 National General $258 $179 Progressive $273 $176 Direct Auto $378 $283 Liberty Mutual $393 $250 AssuranceAmerica $443 $370 Stillwater $482 N/A The General $496 $298 Dairyland $549 $368 Bristol West $582 $380 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Getting a DUI conviction in South Carolina can lead to fines, potential jail time, a suspended license, and increased insurance rates. If it’s your first time driving under the influence, you could be charged $400 and spend a minimum of 48 hours in jail. On top of that, your license will be revoked for six months.[4]

For additional offenses, the consequences are more severe. When you can drive again, you may want to find more affordable coverage, especially if there have been policy changes. Below are the cheapest car insurance options if you have a DUI in Lancaster, South Carolina.