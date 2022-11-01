4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Summerville has over 52,000 grits-loving residents, and driving is the primary mode of transportation. Even if you pass up the ground corn, you can't pass up having a wallet greener than a palmetto from all the insurance savings.
More than 93 percent of Summerville households own cars. Fireflies aren't the only ones flashing lights and buzzing up and down the road. To have the proper peace of mind, South Carolinians should pick the right auto insurance policy.
Car Insurance in Summerville, SC
The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Summerville, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Summerville is $295 per month, or $3540 annually.
Car insurance in Summerville is $36 more than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Summerville on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Summerville, SC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Summerville
|Direct Auto
|$83 /mo
|State Farm
|$116 /mo
|Progressive
|$144 /mo
|Nationwide
|$149 /mo
|The General
|$192 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Summerville, SC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Summerville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$320 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$278 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$201 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Carolina Cities
|Columbia
|$154/mo
|Charleston
|$132/mo
|North Charleston
|$125/mo
|Mount Pleasant
|$139/mo
|Summerville
|$151/mo
|South Carolina
|$140/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Summerville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers don’t have age on their side when trying to keep car insurance rates low. Why? Statistics show that younger drivers make more claims due to their inexperience on the road. For this reason, insurance companies charge them more to recoup their losses and remain profitable. In Summerville, drivers in their 20s and younger pay as much as 73 percent more to remain on the road than motorists in their 30s.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$592
|20s
|$411
|30s
|$343
|40s
|$331
|50s
|$369
|60s
|$393
|70s
|$243
|80s
|$209
Summerville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have a history of accidents and violations on your record, you’re going to pay more for insurance than someone whose record is clean. Why? Violations like running a red light or speeding show the insurance carrier that you are high risk. The higher risk you are, the more you pay for insurance. Those with an accident on their record in Summerville pay on average $62 more a month for insurance than the clean-record crowd—that’s $744 more a year for the same coverage.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$331
|Speeding Ticket
|$365
|At-Fault Accident
|$393
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$252
Summerville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies care about your credit. Why? Because in addition to information like age and marital status, car insurance companies use credit-based insurance scores to understand an applicant’s risk of filing a future claim. People who manage their money well have higher credit scores. The higher your credit score, the lower your risk and lower your rates. Premiums for Summerville motorists with a good credit score average out to $359 per month.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$356
|Good
|$360
|Average
|$325
|Poor
|$383
Find local Summerville agents
Lighthouse Insurance Benefits1055 N Main St Ste B,
Summerville, SC 29483
TWIA Insurance Agency203 Limehouse Dr,
Summerville, SC 29485
East Coast Insurance Group, LLC407 W 2nd North St.,
Summerville, SC 29483
McKenna Agency, Inc.810 N. Main St,
Summerville, SC 29483
Corvino Ins Agency Inc810 Travelers Blvd Ste F1,
Summerville, SC 29485-8259
Metts Insurance Agency, Inc705 Old Trolley Rd Ste C,
Summerville, SC 29485-5212
Theodore & Associates Insurance204 N Gum St,
Summerville, SC 29484
C2G Capital Management LLC101 Owens Circle,
Summerville, SC 29483
Manning Insurance Services302-A Midland Parkway,
Summerville, SC 29485
Taylor Agency100 S Main St Ste P,
Summerville, SC 29483-6084
Summerville, SC DMV Information
The closest DMV for Summerville is the Ladson office at 135 Wimberly Dr., Ladson, SC 29456. It's open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (843) 572-7854. You must schedule most tests in advance. Scheduling an appointment might save you some time, no matter what your business is.
Public Transportation in Summerville, SC
Most Summerville residents drive, and there are few options for public transportation. The Dorchester Connector Shuttle links Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties. The four stops are at the Park-n-Ride, Walmart, Target Azalea, and Health South (CARTA bus stop). If you don't like the bus, you can opt for rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft. Traditional taxis like Summerville Cab Company and Chucktown Transit also offer rides.
For more detailed South Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Summerville, SC
"Car insurance doesn't mean a thing if it ain’t got that South Carolina zing," just like the state's mustard-based BBQ. After a big bite of that delicious smoked meat, what else do you need but a cool beverage? Try Insurify for a rate sweeter than your tea, and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
South Carolinians try to drive safely, but there's still the one out of 11 drivers who skips insurance. Protect yourself from the careless, and use Insurify to get a price that will make you shout like a Gamecock or Tiger touchdown.
FAQs - Summerville, SC Car Insurance
Nine percent of South Carolina drivers have no insurance, and the cost of repairs continues to rise. Insurers set their prices to match the added risk.
For the lowest price, get state minimum coverage. It's the least amount of protection South Carolina allows. If you've financed your car, you may need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to lower your bill, raise your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Auto insurance rates vary by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for prices tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve and a premium you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Summerville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Summerville, South Carolina below:
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Summerville
#123
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina
#116
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina
#121
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina
#101
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Summerville drivers rank 83 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #83
- Percent of drivers in Summerville with an accident: 11%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Summerville drivers rank 121 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #121
- Percent of drivers in Summerville with a DUI: 0.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Summerville drivers rank 96 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #96
- Percent of drivers in Summerville with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Summerville drivers rank 97 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #97
- Percent of drivers in Summerville with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Summerville drivers rank 123 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #123
- Percent of drivers in Summerville with a speeding ticket: 9.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Summerville drivers rank 18 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Summerville with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Summerville drivers rank 67 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Summerville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.53%
