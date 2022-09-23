5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Car insurance is required for all South Carolina drivers. But if you’re a high-risk driver, you might have trouble finding affordable auto insurance because insurers see you as riskier to cover. High-risk drivers in South Carolina pay an average of $235 per month. In contrast, drivers in South Carolina with a clean record pay a monthly average of $199.
Data indicates that the Palmetto State has a significant number of high-risk drivers. In 2023, 39% of fatal collisions in South Carolina involved a driver with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher, compared to 30% nationwide.[1]
High-risk drivers in South Carolina may be required to prove they have the state-minimum liability coverage.
In South Carolina, points from traffic violations remain on your driver’s license for two years.
Direct Auto is the best high-risk auto insurance company for discounts.
Who’s a high-risk driver in South Carolina?
A high-risk driver in South Carolina is typically someone who has at least one of the following violations on their driving record:
Driving under the influence (DUI) conviction
Reckless driving
Multiple at-fault accidents
Driving without insurance
Driving with a suspended license
The South Carolina DMV uses a points system to track driving violations. Under this system, having too many points on your driver’s license may classify you as high risk. After 12 or more license points, the state can suspend your license.
Additionally, insurers usually consider you a high-risk driver if you’re required to carry SR-22 insurance. An SR-22 is a certificate that proves you meet the state’s insurance requirements.[2]
Best South Carolina auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
The cost of car insurance in South Carolina varies depending on the specific traffic violations on your record. To find the cheapest auto insurance for your situation, it pays to shop around and compare quotes from several insurers.
The following car insurance companies are some of the best choices for high-risk drivers in South Carolina.
USAA: Best for military families
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$68/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$104/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
South Carolinians stationed at one of the state’s many military bases might find affordable car insurance through USAA. The company also offers below-average car insurance premiums for high-risk drivers, according to Insurify’s rate data.
USAA also offers various discounts, with savings for deployment, garaging your car on a military installation, insuring a new vehicle, and bundling your policies.
Cheaper-than-average rates for high-risk drivers
Good selection of car insurance discounts
Excellent J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Available only to military personnel and family members
Few optional coverages
No in-person agents
Direct Auto: Best for discounts
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$167/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$229/mo
Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.
Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.
Direct Auto stands out for its auto insurance discounts, which could help high-risk South Carolina drivers save money on car insurance.
The company offers discounts for military personnel (25%), good students (10%), and senior drivers (up to 5%). You can also save money by taking a driver education course (10%) or enrolling in automatic payments (9%).
Direct Auto specializes in non-standard car insurance for high-risk drivers. That means purchasing a policy might be easier regardless of your driving history.
Non-standard car insurer specializing in high-risk drivers
Generous car insurance discounts
Offers SR-22 insurance
Not many add-ons available
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Mobile app has low ratings
Auto-Owners: Best for customizable coverage
|User Reviews
4.3
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$73/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$111/mo
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
Auto-Owners is a good option for high-risk drivers in South Carolina who want to customize their car insurance policy. You can get gap insurance, additional expense coverage, diminished value coverage, rental car coverage, and a common loss deductible for an extra premium.
The company sells insurance through a network of independent agents, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports receiving fewer complaints than expected.
Many optional car insurance endorsements
Good variety of car insurance discounts
In-person agents
Quotes not available online
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
No usage-based insurance (UBI) program for adult drivers
When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability.
The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.
Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident on your driving record can raise your auto insurance premium in South Carolina. Insurers see at-fault crashes as a sign that you’re more likely to cause a second crash.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in South Carolina for drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|USAA
|$88
|$134
|Auto-Owners
|$93
|$141
|State Farm
|$96
|$146
|Progressive
|$139
|$220
|Nationwide
|$142
|$219
|Allstate
|$150
|$230
|GEICO
|$159
|$210
|Travelers
|$162
|$249
|Safeco
|$196
|$250
|Root
|$199
|$312
|State Auto
|$199
|$304
|National General
|$204
|$294
|Dairyland
|$218
|$472
|Direct Auto
|$222
|$305
|The General
|$253
|$461
|GAINSCO
|$262
|$481
|Liberty Mutual
|$273
|$395
|AssuranceAmerica
|$278
|$406
|Bristol West
|$293
|$506
Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina with a DUI
A DUI is a serious violation. If you’re convicted of driving under the influence, your car insurance premium will likely increase significantly. After a DUI, you may need to shop around for a new insurer with lower rates.
The cheapest car insurers for drivers in South Carolina with a DUI appear in the following table.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|USAA
|$91
|$139
|Auto-Owners
|$97
|$148
|State Farm
|$100
|$153
|Progressive
|$133
|$210
|Nationwide
|$147
|$225
|Allstate
|$156
|$239
|GEICO
|$165
|$218
|Travelers
|$167
|$256
|State Auto
|$203
|$311
|Root
|$205
|$321
|National General
|$211
|$304
|Safeco
|$213
|$273
|Direct Auto
|$223
|$305
|Dairyland
|$225
|$486
|The General
|$251
|$457
|GAINSCO
|$279
|$510
|Liberty Mutual
|$281
|$407
|Bristol West
|$304
|$525
|AssuranceAmerica
|$311
|$453
Cheapest auto insurance in South Carolina with a speeding ticket
If you’re pulled over for speeding, your premium may increase when your policy renews. Speeding is a risky driving behavior that can lead to accidents. As a result, your insurer may charge higher rates.
The table below shows the car insurance companies with the cheapest rates for South Carolina drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|USAA
|$84
|$129
|State Farm
|$91
|$140
|Auto-Owners
|$91
|$138
|Progressive
|$131
|$206
|Nationwide
|$137
|$210
|Allstate
|$145
|$222
|Travelers
|$156
|$239
|GEICO
|$164
|$215
|Safeco
|$182
|$233
|National General
|$192
|$278
|State Auto
|$193
|$296
|Root
|$203
|$318
|Direct Auto
|$205
|$281
|Dairyland
|$206
|$445
|The General
|$244
|$445
|GAINSCO
|$245
|$449
|Liberty Mutual
|$259
|$375
|AssuranceAmerica
|$269
|$393
|Bristol West
|$279
|$483
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in South Carolina
High-risk drivers in South Carolina usually pay higher premiums than drivers with clean records. But high-risk drivers can still find affordable coverage.
The tips below can help you get cheaper auto insurance in South Carolina:
Look for discounts
Many car insurance companies in South Carolina offer discounts that can reduce your premium. Look for insurers that offer multiple discounts you can take advantage of to maximize your savings.
Work with an independent agent
An independent insurance agent can provide quotes from all the insurers they represent. This means you can get the best car insurance policy at the best price for your situation.
Raise your deductibles
If you have a full-coverage car insurance policy, raising your comprehensive and collision deductibles can reduce your monthly premium. Choose an amount you can afford if you need to file a claim.
Compare quotes
Car insurance pricing can vary by company, so it’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from a few insurers. This helps you find the best rate for the coverage type and amount you want.
How to improve your driving record in South Carolina
Your driving record directly affects your car insurance premium in South Carolina. Improving your driving record can help you get a more affordable rate.
Consider these strategies to help improve your record:
Take a driver education course. South Carolina drivers can remove four points from their driver’s license by completing the National Safety Council’s 8-Hour Defensive Driving Course or a similar program. You can qualify for a points reduction only once within three years.
Get legal help for driving record errors. If your driving record has errors, like a speeding ticket that should’ve dropped, consider working with a lawyer to remove them.
Maintain or improve your credit history. While your credit history doesn’t directly affect your driving record, it can affect your insurance premium. Prioritize paying your bills on time to boost your score and potentially lower your rate.[3]
South Carolina high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about high-risk car insurance in South Carolina, answers to the following frequently asked questions can provide additional information about insurance coverage.
How do you know if you’re a high-risk driver in South Carolina?
You might be a high-risk driver in South Carolina if you have a DUI, reckless driving conviction, or multiple at-fault accidents on your record. You might also be high risk if you’re required to carry SR-22 insurance or have too many points on your license.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in South Carolina?
South Carolina auto insurance companies calculate risk based on factors like your driving history, age, and credit-based insurance score. If an insurer determines that you pose a higher risk, you might pay a higher premium.
What is the cheapest insurance company for South Carolina high-risk drivers?
The cheapest auto insurance company for South Carolina high-risk drivers is USAA, according to Insurify’s rate data. USAA’s average monthly liability-only premium is $63 for high-risk car insurance in South Carolina, but coverage is available only to military members and their families.
Auto Owners is close behind, with an average monthly liability-only premium of $69 for South Carolina high-risk drivers.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in South Carolina?
The average cost of high-risk car insurance in South Carolina is $235 per month. But keep in mind that rates depend on many factors, including your ZIP code, age, vehicle type, driving record, and coverage choices.[4]
How long does reckless driving affect insurance in South Carolina?
In South Carolina, points from a reckless driving charge remain on your driver’s license for two years.
Is South Carolina an at-fault state for car accidents?
Yes. South Carolina is an at-fault state for car accidents. That means the driver who caused a collision must compensate the other person for their injuries and property damage using their liability insurance.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- South Carolina Department of Public Safety. "South Carolina Traffic Collision Fact Book."
- American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. "SR22/26."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
- Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.