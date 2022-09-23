Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in South Carolina (2025)

High-risk drivers in South Carolina typically pay more for car insurance, but it’s possible to find affordable coverage.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Written byElizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

  • 5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics

  • Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise

Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes.
Car insurance is required for all South Carolina drivers. But if you’re a high-risk driver, you might have trouble finding affordable auto insurance because insurers see you as riskier to cover. High-risk drivers in South Carolina pay an average of $235 per month. In contrast, drivers in South Carolina with a clean record pay a monthly average of $199.

Data indicates that the Palmetto State has a significant number of high-risk drivers. In 2023, 39% of fatal collisions in South Carolina involved a driver with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher, compared to 30% nationwide.[1]

Quick Facts

  • High-risk drivers in South Carolina may be required to prove they have the state-minimum liability coverage.

  • In South Carolina, points from traffic violations remain on your driver’s license for two years.

  • Direct Auto is the best high-risk auto insurance company for discounts.

Who’s a high-risk driver in South Carolina?

A high-risk driver in South Carolina is typically someone who has at least one of the following violations on their driving record:

  • Driving under the influence (DUI) conviction

  • Reckless driving

  • Multiple at-fault accidents

  • Driving without insurance

  • Driving with a suspended license

The South Carolina DMV uses a points system to track driving violations. Under this system, having too many points on your driver’s license may classify you as high risk. After 12 or more license points, the state can suspend your license.

Additionally, insurers usually consider you a high-risk driver if you’re required to carry SR-22 insurance. An SR-22 is a certificate that proves you meet the state’s insurance requirements.[2]

Monthly rates start at $82 for drivers with an incident

Best South Carolina auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers

The cost of car insurance in South Carolina varies depending on the specific traffic violations on your record. To find the cheapest auto insurance for your situation, it pays to shop around and compare quotes from several insurers.

The following car insurance companies are some of the best choices for high-risk drivers in South Carolina.

USAA: Best for military families

USAA logomilitary families
4.9
IQ Score
9.1 /10
Liability Only
$68/mo
Full Coverage
$104/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Robert
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Delaware on September 2025
Safe driving discount.
Natalie
Verified Review
Like any insurance, I feel like I'm dealing with a bookie. They are betting I'm going to screw up, and they adjust for a rock hitting the windshield. I have a 20-year-old Toyota on PLPD, which I call car hospice. I don't feel I should be paying for an agent.
Reviewed in Michigan on September 2025
Like any insurance, I feel like I'm dealing with a bookie. They are betting I'm going to screw up, and they adjust for a rock hitting the windshield. I have a 20-year-old Toyota on PLPD, which I call car hospice. I don't feel I should be paying for an agent.
Martin
Verified Review
USAA is the best
Reviewed in California on September 2025
Outstanding service every interaction!
739
NAIC Index
1.31
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

South Carolinians stationed at one of the state’s many military bases might find affordable car insurance through USAA. The company also offers below-average car insurance premiums for high-risk drivers, according to Insurify’s rate data.

USAA also offers various discounts, with savings for deployment, garaging your car on a military installation, insuring a new vehicle, and bundling your policies.

Pros

  • Cheaper-than-average rates for high-risk drivers

  • Good selection of car insurance discounts

  • Excellent J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

Cons

  • Available only to military personnel and family members

  • Few optional coverages

  • No in-person agents

Direct Auto: Best for discounts

Direct Auto logodiscounts
A
IQ Score
8.3 /10
Liability Only
$167/mo
Full Coverage
$229/mo
How drivers feel about Direct Auto

Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
Bernard
Verified Review
Prices
Reviewed in Alabama on September 2025
They are charging me for my wife as a driver, and she's never driven a car in her entire life.
Robin
Verified Review
Great Customer Service!!
Reviewed in West Virginia on September 2025
A very nice agent helped me set up my account.
Hector
Verified Review
Direct Auto Survey
Reviewed in Florida on September 2025
It's fast and easy; they'll give you a quote in minutes.
NR
NR
A
Why we picked this company

Direct Auto stands out for its auto insurance discounts, which could help high-risk South Carolina drivers save money on car insurance.

The company offers discounts for military personnel (25%), good students (10%), and senior drivers (up to 5%). You can also save money by taking a driver education course (10%) or enrolling in automatic payments (9%).

Direct Auto specializes in non-standard car insurance for high-risk drivers. That means purchasing a policy might be easier regardless of your driving history.

Pros

  • Non-standard car insurer specializing in high-risk drivers

  • Generous car insurance discounts

  • Offers SR-22 insurance

Cons

  • Not many add-ons available

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • Mobile app has low ratings

Auto-Owners: Best for customizable coverage

Auto-Owners logocustomizable coverage
4.3
8.2 /10
Liability Only
$73/mo
Full Coverage
$111/mo
4.3
Michael
Verified Review
Best Kept Secret!
Reviewed in South Carolina on September 2025
Fast claim response. Very courteous and professional. For what I need, no other company comes close in price for the last 10+ years.
Patricia
Verified Review
Price Gouging
Reviewed in Florida on September 2025
I drive about 5,000 miles a year and am paying over $2,500 with no accidents and no tickets. This is crazy. I would not refer.
Karen
Verified Review
Good rates.
Reviewed in Tennessee on September 2025
I would recommend.
654
0.46
A++
Why we picked this company

Auto-Owners is a good option for high-risk drivers in South Carolina who want to customize their car insurance policy. You can get gap insurance, additional expense coverage, diminished value coverage, rental car coverage, and a common loss deductible for an extra premium.

The company sells insurance through a network of independent agents, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports receiving fewer complaints than expected.

Pros

  • Many optional car insurance endorsements

  • Good variety of car insurance discounts

  • In-person agents

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • No usage-based insurance (UBI) program for adult drivers

Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina with an at-fault accident

An at-fault accident on your driving record can raise your auto insurance premium in South Carolina. Insurers see at-fault crashes as a sign that you’re more likely to cause a second crash.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in South Carolina for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$88$134
Auto-Owners$93$141
State Farm$96$146
Progressive$139$220
Nationwide$142$219
Allstate$150$230
GEICO$159$210
Travelers$162$249
Safeco$196$250
Root$199$312
State Auto$199$304
National General$204$294
Dairyland$218$472
Direct Auto$222$305
The General$253$461
GAINSCO$262$481
Liberty Mutual$273$395
AssuranceAmerica$278$406
Bristol West$293$506
Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina with a DUI

A DUI is a serious violation. If you’re convicted of driving under the influence, your car insurance premium will likely increase significantly. After a DUI, you may need to shop around for a new insurer with lower rates.

The cheapest car insurers for drivers in South Carolina with a DUI appear in the following table.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$91$139
Auto-Owners$97$148
State Farm$100$153
Progressive$133$210
Nationwide$147$225
Allstate$156$239
GEICO$165$218
Travelers$167$256
State Auto$203$311
Root$205$321
National General$211$304
Safeco$213$273
Direct Auto$223$305
Dairyland$225$486
The General$251$457
GAINSCO$279$510
Liberty Mutual$281$407
Bristol West$304$525
AssuranceAmerica$311$453
Cheapest auto insurance in South Carolina with a speeding ticket

If you’re pulled over for speeding, your premium may increase when your policy renews. Speeding is a risky driving behavior that can lead to accidents. As a result, your insurer may charge higher rates.

The table below shows the car insurance companies with the cheapest rates for South Carolina drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$84$129
State Farm$91$140
Auto-Owners$91$138
Progressive$131$206
Nationwide$137$210
Allstate$145$222
Travelers$156$239
GEICO$164$215
Safeco$182$233
National General$192$278
State Auto$193$296
Root$203$318
Direct Auto$205$281
Dairyland$206$445
The General$244$445
GAINSCO$245$449
Liberty Mutual$259$375
AssuranceAmerica$269$393
Bristol West$279$483
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in South Carolina

High-risk drivers in South Carolina usually pay higher premiums than drivers with clean records. But high-risk drivers can still find affordable coverage.

The tips below can help you get cheaper auto insurance in South Carolina:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/09cb4fd1b0/education-96x96-green_009-loupe.svg

    Look for discounts

    Many car insurance companies in South Carolina offer discounts that can reduce your premium. Look for insurers that offer multiple discounts you can take advantage of to maximize your savings.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f618f02551/jobs-and-professions-96x96-blue_022-real-estate-agent.svg

    Work with an independent agent

    An independent insurance agent can provide quotes from all the insurers they represent. This means you can get the best car insurance policy at the best price for your situation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f93e5c7ccc/banking-96x96-orange_017-coins.svg

    Raise your deductibles

    If you have a full-coverage car insurance policy, raising your comprehensive and collision deductibles can reduce your monthly premium. Choose an amount you can afford if you need to file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare quotes

    Car insurance pricing can vary by company, so it’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from a few insurers. This helps you find the best rate for the coverage type and amount you want.

How to improve your driving record in South Carolina

Your driving record directly affects your car insurance premium in South Carolina. Improving your driving record can help you get a more affordable rate.

Consider these strategies to help improve your record:

  • Take a driver education course. South Carolina drivers can remove four points from their driver’s license by completing the National Safety Council’s 8-Hour Defensive Driving Course or a similar program. You can qualify for a points reduction only once within three years.

  • Get legal help for driving record errors. If your driving record has errors, like a speeding ticket that should’ve dropped, consider working with a lawyer to remove them.

  • Maintain or improve your credit history. While your credit history doesn’t directly affect your driving record, it can affect your insurance premium. Prioritize paying your bills on time to boost your score and potentially lower your rate.[3]

South Carolina high-risk drivers insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about high-risk car insurance in South Carolina, answers to the following frequently asked questions can provide additional information about insurance coverage.

  • How do you know if you’re a high-risk driver in South Carolina?

    You might be a high-risk driver in South Carolina if you have a DUI, reckless driving conviction, or multiple at-fault accidents on your record. You might also be high risk if you’re required to carry SR-22 insurance or have too many points on your license.

  • How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in South Carolina?

    South Carolina auto insurance companies calculate risk based on factors like your driving history, age, and credit-based insurance score. If an insurer determines that you pose a higher risk, you might pay a higher premium.

  • What is the cheapest insurance company for South Carolina high-risk drivers?

    The cheapest auto insurance company for South Carolina high-risk drivers is USAA, according to Insurify’s rate data. USAA’s average monthly liability-only premium is $63 for high-risk car insurance in South Carolina, but coverage is available only to military members and their families.

    Auto Owners is close behind, with an average monthly liability-only premium of $69 for South Carolina high-risk drivers.

  • How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in South Carolina?

    The average cost of high-risk car insurance in South Carolina is $235 per month. But keep in mind that rates depend on many factors, including your ZIP code, age, vehicle type, driving record, and coverage choices.[4]

  • How long does reckless driving affect insurance in South Carolina?

    In South Carolina, points from a reckless driving charge remain on your driver’s license for two years.

  • Is South Carolina an at-fault state for car accidents?

    Yes. South Carolina is an at-fault state for car accidents. That means the driver who caused a collision must compensate the other person for their injuries and property damage using their liability insurance.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Public Safety. "South Carolina Traffic Collision Fact Book."
  2. American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. "SR22/26."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
