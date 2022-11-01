4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
South Carolina is notorious for being a difficult place to drive and North Charleston is a city that can certainly test your patience. It’s been noted that 48 hours of each week on the road is made up of huge traffic jams, and the city has been ranked as the 43rd most congested city in the nation. North Charleston’s population is only just over 100,000 people, yet it feels as if many more are on the road. It’s crucial for residents to enroll in robust auto insurance, as an accident can happen easily in this busy place.
Car Insurance in North Charleston, SC
The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in North Charleston, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in North Charleston is $295 per month, or $3540 annually.
Car insurance in North Charleston is $36 more than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in North Charleston on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in North Charleston, SC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in North Charleston
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Direct Auto
|$92 /mo
|Allstate
|$117 /mo
|State Farm
|$122 /mo
|Progressive
|$144 /mo
|Nationwide
|$152 /mo
Best Car Insurance in North Charleston, SC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in North Charleston. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$258 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$280 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$171 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Carolina Cities
|Columbia
|$154/mo
|Charleston
|$132/mo
|Mount Pleasant
|$139/mo
|Rock Hill
|$139/mo
|North Charleston
|$125/mo
|South Carolina
|$138/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
North Charleston Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
When it comes to monthly insurance premiums, companies often reward maturity with lower rates. This is undoubtedly true in the city of North Charleston. Here, teen drivers pay an average premium of $739 per month, more than three times the average cost for drivers in their 50s (who pay $237 on average). And although those in their 60s and 70s have had more time on the road, more advanced age groups can signal additional insurance risks and pay more in premiums than many drivers even 30 years their junior.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$740
|20s
|$414
|30s
|$331
|40s
|$292
|50s
|$238
|60s
|$269
|70s
|$295
|80s
|$190
North Charleston Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Keep a clean driving record in North Charleston, and you’ll enjoy significantly better rates than those who aren’t as careful. Why? When you make driving mistakes, insurance companies recoup their losses by raising insurance rates—either because you’ve made a claim or because the chances of you making a claim in the future are now more significant. Auto insurance bills for those who speed or run through stop signs in North Charleston average out to $465 and $457, respectively. However, the careful driver pays as much as 57 percent less in premiums per month in this city.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$298
|Speeding Ticket
|$466
|At-Fault Accident
|$398
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$458
North Charleston Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Auto insurance companies charge you based on the amount of risk you are assigned. They determine risk by using all kinds of data, including your credit score. Why? Studies have found that the way you manage your money can accurately predict the likelihood of making an insurance claim. As the average car insurance rates in North Charleston demonstrate, drivers with excellent credit scores in North Charleston pay an average of $337 in car insurance premiums. In contrast, those with a poor credit score pay over $10 more monthly for the same coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$339
|Good
|$326
|Average
|$334
|Poor
|$350
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance South Carolina
Find local North Charleston agents
McKenna Agency Inc2154 N Center St,
Ste B 204, North Charleston , SC 29406
HUB International Charleston4401 Leeds Ave,
North Charleston, SC 29405-7554
W C Wilbur & Company1072 E Montague Ave,
North Charleston, SC 29405-4822
The Ferguson Agency9229 University Blvd.,
Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406
AssuredPartners of SC, LLC3860 Faber Place Dr Ste 400,
North Charleston, SC 29405-8555
M2R LLCPO Box 70548,
North Charleston, SC 29415
Insurance Office of America4400 Leeds Ave Ste 470,
North Charleston, SC 29405-7572
Robinson Auto Insurance3353 Rivers Ave,
North Charleston, SC 29405
Direct Auto Insurance5500 Rivers Ave,
North Charleston, SC 29406
Direct Auto Insurance2110 Greenridge Rd Suite F,
North Charleston, SC 29406
North Charleston, SC DMV Information
As if traffic weren’t bad enough, trying to visit the DMV in North Charleston is also a time-consuming task. There’s just one office within the city limits and it’s open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of a 9:30 a.m. start time on Wednesdays. Residents who want to try their luck at another location can make a short drive to Charleston or Mount Pleasant.
Public Transportation in North Charleston, SC
Given that North Charleston is a relatively small city compared to other major metropolitan areas, individuals without a vehicle will find that public transportation is minimal. The city is included in the greater Charleston Regional Transportation Authority system, so there might be some gaps in coverage depending on where you need to go. For consistent and reliable transportation, a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft is your best option.
For more detailed South Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in North Charleston, SC
Many people love living in North Charleston, as the area is rich in history and offers a number of things to do at any time of the year. However, driving in this city can be quite frustrating and even sometimes dangerous, as winter weather can create hazards on the road. If you do choose to drive in North Charleston, it’s recommended that you enroll in a robust car insurance policy in the event of an accident.
Keep in mind that full coverage doesn’t have to be expensive, as many people save more than they thought they would by using Insurify. Simply answer a few questions and you can compare quotes online from multiple insurance companies with ease. Insurance in North Charleston doesn’t have to be costly when you use Insurify!
FAQs - North Charleston, SC Car Insurance
Yes, if you are involved in a collision in South Carolina, it’s important to keep in mind that the state uses an at-fault system. This means that the insurance policy of the person who caused the accident will be utilized first to cover any damages or injuries.
Residents of South Carolina find that they tend to pay at least the national average for auto insurance, if not more, depending on their unique circumstances. North Charleston rates can be higher than expected due to the number of accidents in the area.
People trying to save money on car insurance should visit Insurify today and compare real-time quotes from multiple insurance companies. You’ll be able to see which discounts are applicable to your driving situation and can even enroll in a policy online.
Insurify Insights
How North Charleston Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in North Charleston, South Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how North Charleston drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in North Charleston
#96
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina
#71
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina
#70
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina
#40
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. North Charleston drivers rank 38 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in North Charleston with an accident: 13.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. North Charleston drivers rank 70 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in North Charleston with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, North Charleston drivers rank 74 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #74
- Percent of drivers in North Charleston with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, North Charleston drivers rank 73 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #73
- Percent of drivers in North Charleston with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, North Charleston drivers rank 96 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #96
- Percent of drivers in North Charleston with a speeding ticket: 11.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; North Charleston drivers rank 68 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #68
- Percent of drivers in North Charleston with clean record: 74.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. North Charleston drivers rank 34 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #34
- Percent of drivers in North Charleston with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.84%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
