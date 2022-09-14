Mark is a freelance journalist and analyst with more than 15 years of experience covering the insurance industry. He has extensive experience creating and editing content on a variety of subjects with deep expertise in insurance and automotive writing.
Drivers in Aiken pay an overall average of $178 per month for car insurance. This is cheaper than South Carolina’s average of $227 but more expensive than the national average of $154 per month.
Insurers consider numerous factors when setting your premium, including the local crime rate. Aiken has a higher property crime rate than most South Carolina cities, with roughly 37 property crimes per 1,000 residents.[1]
In addition to crime, insurers consider the frequency of severe weather, and while Aiken isn’t on the coast, South Carolina is no stranger to major storms. You should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.
Quick Facts
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for Aiken drivers.
Aiken drivers pay $222 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $134 for liability-only coverage, on average.
South Carolina is an at-fault state, so a driver who causes an accident is liable for damages.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Aiken
When it comes to finding cheap car insurance in Aiken, your risk factors, vehicle, and budget all affect which insurer is right for you. Premiums can vary dramatically between insurance companies, and finding the right fit for you and your vehicle can be time-consuming.
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Aiken can be even harder if you have an incident on your record or are putting a teen behind the wheel. The table below highlights some of the best insurers for certain drivers. You’ll want to do your own research and compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Best insurer for active military, veterans, and their families: USAA
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$64/mo
USAA is typically the best option for military members and their families, as it offers affordable rates and excellent service. While there isn’t a military base in Aiken, the state of South Carolina has eight military bases.[2] USAA regularly scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Pros
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Offers investing, banking, and retirement solutions to its members
Cons
Only available to active military, veterans, and their families
Customer service not available 24/7
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$71/mo
A teen driver is involved in a crash every 1.3 hours, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, which is just one reason why teens are so expensive to insure.[3] State Farm is the best insurer for teens in Aiken, with affordable rates and various ways for teen drivers to save, such as the Steer Clear program.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Various available discounts and coverages
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Accident forgiveness not available
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.1
JD Power
815
Liability Only
$64/mo
Full Coverage
$99/mo
A bad credit history will almost always result in more expensive car insurance. Insurers factor credit scores into a credit-based insurance score and use it to determine premiums. If your credit is less than stellar, Nationwide is one of the cheapest insurers in Aiken.
Pros
Wide variety of insurance products and coverages
Offers usage-based car insurance
Cons
Not available in all states
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Was very happy until I was told I would not be renewed as my agent was not with them anymore. I have to get a new agent and start as a new account after 50 years.
Insurers collect a variety of information when setting a rate. They’ll consider both your personal and vehicle’s risk factors. In addition, your policy choices will also affect your premium, as will the insurer’s cost of doing business.
Here are a few tips for finding cheap car insurance Aiken:
Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Be sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Compare quotes. Shop around and compare premiums from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Aiken: USAA
Liability car insurance covers the other driver’s injuries and property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. It’s important to understand that liability won’t pay to repair your own vehicle or cover any medical bills related to injuries you may have received in the accident. If you’re only carrying liability coverage, you’ll need to cover repairs to your vehicle out of pocket.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Aiken is USAA, with an average cost of $40 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest liability-only coverage in the Aiken area. Premiums will vary depending on your personal and vehicle rating factors, so be sure to shop your coverage with a variety of insurance companies.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Aiken: USAA
Full-coverage car insurance provides liability coverage as well as collision and comprehensive protection. Collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident, while comprehensive will pay for damage caused by fire, flood, vandalism, and more.
If you want to fully repair your car after an accident, you should carry full-coverage car insurance. If you have a loan or lease on the vehicle, your lender will require full coverage to protect its investment in your vehicle.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Aiken is USAA, with an average cost of $64 per month. The table provides details on some other affordable insurers and their average monthly quotes.
Car insurance requirements in South Carolina
South Carolina, like most other states, is an at-fault state, which means that the person responsible for a car accident needs to pay for other people’s injuries and property damage that results from the accident.
South Carolina legally requires all drivers to carry liability coverage. Liability coverage is broken into two categories: bodily injury and property damage. Bodily injury (BI) covers medical and legal bills for other drivers you injure with your vehicle, while property damage (PD) will pay for damaged or destroyed property.
The table below lists South Carolina’s minimum car insurance requirements:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While these are the required limits, they may not be sufficient in a serious accident. You’d have to cover any expenses that exceed your coverage limits out of pocket.
Some additional coverages to consider carrying to protect your wallet include:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damage caused by a collision with another car or an object like a telephone pole or fence.
How much your rate will climb with an incident on your driving record will vary depending on the type of incident, as well as other personal factors. Multiple incidents in a short time will result in a dramatic premium increase. Serious violations such as a DUI or reckless driving will result in a large premium increase, while a minor speeding ticket may only lead to a slight bump.
Average cost of car insurance by age
One rating factor that insurers consider is your age. It can have a major effect on your premium. In most cases, premiums will be sky-high for newly minted drivers, stabilize in middle age, and climb again as you hit your golden years.
Young drivers pay more for car insurance than any other group. Adding a teen to your policy can often double the cost of your premium. They pay so much for coverage because they’re inexperienced on the road and tend to take more risks, leading to plenty of at-fault accidents.
The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among teens ages 16 to 19 than among any other age group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[4]Teen drivers in this age group have a fatal crash rate almost three times as high as drivers 20 and older per mile driven.[5]
Car insurance rates stabilize in your 30s (assuming a clean record) but will start climbing again around age 70 because statistics show that senior drivers tend to be involved in more accidents. Older drivers don’t suffer from a lack of experience but typically have slower reactions, medical issues, and injure more easily, making them a greater risk to insure.
Check out the table below to find average monthly rates for various age groups.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$402
20s
$270
30s
$204
40s
$188
50s
$168
60s
$164
70s
$174
Aiken car insurance quotes by credit tier
While you might not think your credit history has anything to do with your car insurance, your insurer would disagree. Most states (South Carolina included) allow insurers to consider your credit information when setting a premium.
Insurers consider your credit as part of a larger credit-based insurance score to determine your premium. Drivers with lower credit scores almost always pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent or good credit. Improving your credit score can lead to massive savings.
The chart below shows how poor credit can result in a more expensive car insurance policy, and vice versa.
Rates by Credit Tier
Aiken car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Aiken.
How much is car insurance in Aiken?
The average cost of car insurance in Aiken is $178 per month. Aiken drivers pay $134 per month for liability coverage and $222 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Aiken?
USAA has the cheapest liability car insurance in Aiken, at $40 per month. Auto-Owners is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $42. The third-cheapest insurer, State Farm, has a liability-only rate of $44 per month.
Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your insurance needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Aiken?
USAA is the best car insurance company in Aiken, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include State Farm and Nationwide.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
