How to Get a South Carolina Driver’s License

How to get a teen driver’s license in South Carolina

South Carolina’s graduated licensing system starts with a beginner’s permit. You’ll need to be at least 15 to apply for one. The permit allows you to drive between 6 a.m. and midnight, provided you have a passenger who’s 21 or older and who’s had a driver’s license for at least a year. To get a beginner’s permit, you’ll need to pass a written test and a vision test.

You must keep your beginner’s permit for at least 180 days, take a driver’s education course with a minimum of eight hours in a classroom setting, and complete six hours of behind-the-wheel training. Plus you’ll need to practice 40 total hours of driving, with 10 of those hours at night.

The next step after the beginner’s permit is a conditional driver’s license, which is for drivers between 15½ and 16. It can allow you to legally drive between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. with no more than two passengers under 21. To receive a conditional license, you’ll have to pass a South Carolina road test and submit several documents.[2]

If you’re 16 years old but less than 17, you may receive a special restricted license and waive restricted driving times so you can drive for school or work purposes. You may earn full, unrestricted driving privileges once you turn 17 or have held your conditional license for one year, as long as your record is free of traffic offenses and at-fault accidents.

Check Out: Best and Cheapest Car Insurance for Teenagers