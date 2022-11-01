4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
With a population of roughly 70,000 residents, Greenville is nestled in the western part of South Carolina. The city can be a dangerous place to drive due to a range of traffic issues, including dangerous right turns, signals that are too close together, and congested roads in multiple areas of the region. While Greenville has been working to resolve these problems for years, it’s smart for drivers to carry adequate auto insurance coverage in the event of an accident.
Car Insurance in Greenville, SC
The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Greenville, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Greenville is $250 per month, or $3000 annually.
Car insurance in Greenville is $9 less than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Greenville on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Greenville, SC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Greenville
|Insurance Provider in Greenville
|Direct Auto
|$68 /mo
|State Farm
|$99 /mo
|Progressive
|$133 /mo
|Nationwide
|$144 /mo
|American Family
|$155 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Greenville, SC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Greenville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$236 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$211 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$246 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$170 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Carolina Cities
|Columbia
|$154/mo
|Charleston
|$132/mo
|North Charleston
|$125/mo
|Mount Pleasant
|$139/mo
|Greenville
|$129/mo
|South Carolina
|$136/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Greenville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
While being young has its perks, it’s good to grow older in Greenville—at least as far as car insurance is concerned. While young drivers take more risks on the road, mature motorists are more likely to make sound driving decisions and receive lower rates. It costs twice as much to insure a teen driver in Greenville ($548) as it does to secure the same coverage for someone in their 30s ($263) in this city.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$549
|20s
|$328
|30s
|$264
|40s
|$283
|50s
|$284
|60s
|$249
|70s
|$222
|80s
|$335
Greenville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Similar to a student report card, your driving record can reflect some of your biggest mistakes. While a clean record in Greenville can get your average insurance rate to $268, marks against you can push policy prices up. Drivers with just one speeding ticket on their record pay an average of $346. That’s a 30 percent increase over the perfect driver. Why so much? Risky driving behavior signals to the insurance company that you could be making a claim sometime in the future. They raise rates to make sure they will still be profitable after the fact.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$269
|Speeding Ticket
|$347
|At-Fault Accident
|$351
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$364
Greenville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you aren’t already actively managing your credit score, you should. It’s one thing you can control when it comes to keeping your insurance rates low. Like other variables used to determine your insurance policy’s price, credit-based insurance scores help insurance companies visualize your risk and set rates. In the end, better credit scores mean better insurance rates. In Greenville, drivers with excellent credit can expect to pay an average of $294 in premiums monthly.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$295
|Good
|$312
|Average
|$295
|Poor
|$292
Find local Greenville agents
The Morgano Agency206B Pine Knoll Drive,
Greenville, SC 29609
Advisors Insurance Agency494 Garlington Rd,
Greenville, SC 29615
The Turner Agency, Inc.623 Halton Road,
Greenville, SC 29607
South Carolina Insurance Brokers84 Villa Road,
Greenville, SC 29615
Southern Insurance Group301 Rutherford Street,
Greenville, SC 29609
The Briles Company3110 Augusta Street,
Greenville, SC 29605
Countybanc Insurance, Inc-Greenville3431 Pelham Rd,
Greenville, SC 29615
Newton Insurance Solutions LLC620 Howell Road,
Suite 9, Greenville, SC 29615
AssuredPartners55 Beattie Pl,
Ste 910, Greenville, SC 29601-2165
Arthurs Insurance and Risk Management Services, LLC601 Roper Creek Dr,
Greenville, SC 29615-6935
Greenville, SC DMV Information
The Greenville DMV is centrally located and open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a 9:30 a.m. opening time every Wednesday. Despite only having one office to serve drivers in the area, the Greenville DMV often receives rave reviews for its level of organization and the friendliness of employees. As long as you have your paperwork in order, a visit to this office should be quick.
Public Transportation in Greenville, SC
Greenville’s Greenlink bus system provides 11 routes throughout the greater metropolitan area, making it easy to get around the city without a vehicle. If you’re planning on staying close to downtown, consider taking a ride on one of two vintage-inspired trolleys. Free to ride, the trolleys operate on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.. If you’re headed outside city limits or require transportation during late-night hours, Uber or Lyft are wise choices.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Greenville, SC
Small cities don’t always equate to an easy time on the road, as Greenville is home to some pretty dangerous intersections. While improvements have been made in recent years, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with any route you plan on driving and give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
Despite the fact that car insurance rates can be high in Greenville, many drivers who use Insurify find that they spend less than others. By answering a few questions, you can compare real-time quotes from multiple insurance companies and can enroll in your new policy online.
FAQs - Greenville, SC Car Insurance
South Carolina is very strict when it comes to auto insurance. Driving without coverage could land you in jail along with the suspension of your driver’s license and vehicle registration.
The state requires that drivers carry a certain variety of coverage types, and the more features your policy entails, the more expensive your premiums will be. Drivers who are looking to save money on car insurance can visit Insurify to compare quotes in a matter of minutes.
Yes, as South Carolina uses an at-fault system to determine responsibility in the event of a collision. If you are found to be at fault, your auto insurance would pay toward damages first.
Insurify Insights
How Greenville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Greenville, South Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Greenville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Greenville
#59
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina
#53
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina
#83
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina
#33
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Greenville drivers rank 44 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Greenville with an accident: 12.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Greenville drivers rank 83 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #83
- Percent of drivers in Greenville with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Greenville drivers rank 61 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Greenville with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Greenville drivers rank 45 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Greenville with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Greenville drivers rank 59 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Greenville with a speeding ticket: 13.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Greenville drivers rank 89 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #89
- Percent of drivers in Greenville with clean record: 72.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Greenville drivers rank 35 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Greenville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.82%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
