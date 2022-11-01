4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Public transit is nonexistent in Greer, and residents rely on their cars for almost all errands, as the city is not walkable. Nearly 94 percent of Greer workers commute by car. Having a car insurance policy is absolutely essential to getting around in Greer.
Car Insurance in Greer, SC
The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Greer, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Greer is $218 per month, or $2616 annually.
Car insurance in Greer is $41 less than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Greer on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Greer, SC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Greer
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Direct Auto
|$66 /mo
|State Farm
|$94 /mo
|Allstate
|$102 /mo
|Nationwide
|$136 /mo
|American Family
|$155 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Greer, SC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Greer. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$240 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$225 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$150 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Carolina Cities
|Columbia
|$154/mo
|Charleston
|$132/mo
|North Charleston
|$125/mo
|Mount Pleasant
|$139/mo
|Greer
|$111/mo
|South Carolina
|$132/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Greer Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Hardworking teenagers will have a tough time paying for car insurance if they don’t want to let grades, sports, or other extracurriculars slip. Just a few years’ experience drops the rate by more than $150 per month, or $1,800 per year. From there, the rates slide down and stay below the state average of $311. People in their 50s see a speed bump. But then people in their 60s, who downsized after the kids moved out, see their rates at $127, which is $300 cheaper than the youngest drivers’ cost.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$466
|20s
|$294
|30s
|$224
|40s
|$214
|50s
|$302
|60s
|$128
|70s
|$231
|80s
|N/A
Greer Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
South Carolinians know that safe driving is smart driving, and the insurance companies agree. That’s why they reserve “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts for those who have clean records. Why do those with speeding tickets pay less than the safer drivers? Often, drivers with violations on the record strip down their policies. That means they may choose liability-only and skip comprehensive and collision coverage, whereas those with no violations can afford the added protection. Either way, three years of careful driving, and your record goes back to clean.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$262
|Speeding Ticket
|$252
|At-Fault Accident
|$286
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Greer Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many drivers are confused about what their credit score has to do with their ability to drive. But in the Palmetto State, it’s perfectly legal for car insurance companies to use credit history when deciding rates. But why do people with excellent credit pay the most? Often, drivers with better credit finance costlier cars and must buy higher coverage levels to protect their assets. That said, drivers with average credit who move to good credit can save $900 a year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$300
|Good
|$199
|Average
|$278
|Poor
|$242
Find local Greer agents
Owens Ins Agency Inc408 W Poinsett St,
Greer, SC 29650-1550
Countybanc Insurance Inc.300 Trade St,
Greer, SC 29651
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc.503 Old Boiling Springs Rd,
Greer, SC 29650-4241
Nationwide Insurance: Brad Hollifield115 W Wade Hampton Blvd,
Greer, SC 29650
AllSouth Insurance Group103E Regency Commons Dr,
Greer, SC 29650
Burnett Insurance Agency101 School St,
Greer, SC 29651
Hix Insurance Center Greer706 W Wade Hampton Blvd,
Greer, SC 29650
Owens Insurance and Financial Services408 W Poinsett St,
Greer, SC 29650
SEABROKERS INSURANCE810 W Poinsett St,
Greer, SC 29650
Greer, SC DMV Information
When it comes time to register your vehicle or renew your license, the Greer branch of the South Carolina DMV can assist you with all your needs.
Public Transportation in Greer, SC
Only about 1 percent of residents walk to work and 4 percent work from home. The rest of the city’s residents rely on their cars to commute an average of 22 minutes. The average household in Greer has two cars. To ensure safe and legal driving, families need a car insurance policy that covers both vehicles. There are no public transit routes in Greer, so residents without a vehicle need to rely on Uber or Lyft.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Greer, SC
Getting in an accident without car insurance in South Carolina can destroy your finances. Luckily, auto insurance in Greer is affordable, and you can compare quotes to get a low premium.
About 9 percent of South Carolina drivers don’t have car insurance. If you’re hit by a driver who isn’t insured, you’ll be covered by uninsured motorist coverage. But you may also want to purchase underinsured motorist coverage, which insurers in the state are required to offer. This can be helpful if the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your injuries or the damages to your vehicle.
FAQs - Greer, SC Car Insurance
The average cost of car insurance in Greer is $111 per month, which is less than the state and national averages. It’s possible to find car insurance for as low as $64 per month in Greer, however. The best way to ensure you get the lowest possible rate is to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify.
Yes. People with no credit in South Carolina pay as much as 87 percent more for car insurance, with an average increase of 57 percent, when compared to people with excellent credit. Every insurer weighs your credit information differently, so it’s important to shop around for quotes from different insurers. You can use Insurify to quickly and easily find the best deal.
In South Carolina, you’ll need a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury protection per person and $50,000 per accident. You’ll also need a minimum of $25,000 in property damage coverage per accident. You’re also required to carry uninsured motorist coverage in equal amounts. If you lease your car or have an outstanding loan on your vehicle, you may be required to have full coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Greer Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Greer, South Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Greer drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Greer
#86
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina
#69
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina
#40
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina
#72
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Greer drivers rank 50 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Greer with an accident: 12.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Greer drivers rank 40 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Greer with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Greer drivers rank 41 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Greer with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Greer drivers rank 39 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Greer with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Greer drivers rank 86 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #86
- Percent of drivers in Greer with a speeding ticket: 12.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Greer drivers rank 76 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Greer with clean record: 73.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Greer drivers rank 43 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Greer with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.72%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- South Carolina Department of Insurance . "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022