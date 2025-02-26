Best Car Insurance in South Carolina (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Shopping for car insurance can be difficult, and everyone has different priorities regarding auto insurance. To help you make sense of your options, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies in South Carolina.
Here’s a look at the best insurers in South Carolina and the various factors to consider when evaluating your options.
Best car insurance companies in South Carolina
The best car insurance company for you will vary depending on your budget, coverage needs, and driving history. Whether you’re a military family or you’re looking for ways to save on insurance for a teen driver, here are the five best car insurance companies in South Carolina.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 157 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (97)
Keith
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
My Experience with Auto Owners
I recommend checking around with other car insurance companies as well.
Stephen
February 19, 2025
Verified Review
Trying to Lower My Insurance Cost
I find the representatives to be fair and friendly. They answer all my questions. I'm just trying to lower my bills and get a better price on insurance.
Mary
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Online Comparisons Name Progressive as Having the Lowest Rates
I initially thought my rates were high due to increases in premiums this year. However, after requesting online comparisons, I found that my current insurance company, Progressive, offered the lowest rates.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
871
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners is the best overall insurer for South Carolina drivers, thanks to its low average rates and comprehensive coverage. The company also has a superior financial strength rating from AM Best, which means it’s financially sound and able to pay out its claims.[1]
Pros
Affordable rates
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Wide variety of coverages available
Cons
Below-average rating J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,602 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,288)
Daniel
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Disappointing
Do not use them. Their prices keep increasing every other month.
Matthew
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Uncertain about the price increase
I was quoted $518, but the actual bill increased by $50. I'm not quite sure why. I didn't get a chance to call as today was one of my busiest days ever, but I will be in touch tomorrow.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the best company for teen drivers because it offers cheap car insurance rates and many different discounts for young drivers.
Your teen can save up to 25% for maintaining good grades and qualify for a discount by taking an approved driving course. State Farm also offers a discount if your student goes away to college and only uses their vehicle on vacations and holidays.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Savings opportunities for teens
Many local agents
Cons
May not be the cheapest option for drivers with violations
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$107/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,724 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,897)
Fredi
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Time to Change. No Customer Loyalty
Every year, the rates go up even without any claims.
Raymond
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
No problems.
Bruce
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Conflicted
I find it exasperating. I may look for something more affordable!
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO also offers cheap car insurance, which may be partly due to the wide variety of discounts the company offers. The company offers the standard discounts you’d expect to see, like bundling your auto and home insurance. But you can also earn a discount for being a federal employee, having certain safety features in your vehicle, and applying for an online quote. And it’s easy to apply for an online quote and manage your insurance policy.
Pros
Many discounts available
Quotes available online
Robust mobile app
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,699 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (976)
Robert
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
The interaction is always customer-centric. Very pleased.
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
With major military bases located across the state, South Carolina is home to thousands of active-duty service members and their families. USAA is a great choice for military families, thanks to its competitive rates and personal coverage options for active-duty service members and veterans.
Deployed members can also earn a discount for garaging their cars on a military installation. And if your parents were also USAA members, you could earn a 10% legacy discount.
Pros
Military-specific discounts
Highly rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction
Savings possible with SafePilot telematics program
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$147/mo
4.4
Best choiceBased on 812 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (457)
James
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Considering Changing Companies
I like Nationwide, but the auto premiums are too high for me to afford. We have four cars and our home insured with Nationwide, and the cost continues to increase. Other than that, I would highly recommend Nationwide to a friend.
Keith
February 16, 2025
Verified Review
Not Happy with Nationwide Prices!
It's a good company with good coverage, but the prices are incredibly high. I have no claims, a perfect record, and I'm 58 years old. There are no excuses for such high premiums.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
850
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.64
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Nationwide offers the best policy add-ons, allowing South Carolina drivers to customize their insurance coverage. In addition to standard coverage options, you can purchase gap insurance, towing and labor coverage, and rental car coverage.
If you choose its vanishing deductible option, you’ll earn $100 off your deductible for each year of safe driving, for up to $500. You may also qualify for accident forgiveness or a total loss deductible waiver.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
Many add-on coverages available
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
Cons
Higher average rates than many other insurers
Fewer discounts than competitors
Poor customer reviews on Trustpilot
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in South Carolina to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in South Carolina
Finding cheap car insurance is important, but price is only one aspect of finding the best car insurance for you. Here are four tips for getting the best car insurance in South Carolina:
Pick the right coverage amount
South Carolina has minimum coverage requirements all drivers must meet, but you’ll probably need more coverage than this. It’s a good idea to talk to an insurance agent to determine your coverage needs based on your vehicle, driving history, and location. For instance, you may want comprehensive coverage if you live in an area affected by hurricanes.
Read reviews
Reading reviews helps you understand the experiences other customers have had with a given company. You’ll also learn how that company deals with customer complaints. You can read customer reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, and Google Reviews.
Consider industry ratings
It’s also a good idea to look at industry ratings for each insurance company you’re considering. For example, J.D. Power rates insurance companies on customer satisfaction; AM Best looks at a company’s financial strength; and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) looks at customer complaints.
Compare quotes
Car insurance rates can vary quite a bit between companies, which is why shopping around is so important. Get quotes from at least three insurers. Online comparison tools make it easier to apply for and compare different quotes in one place.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina
Liability rates start at $52 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in South Carolina
The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in South Carolina is $268, compared to the national average of $199 per month. Auto insurance premiums have been rising across the board in recent years, and many South Carolina drivers have felt the effects.
In 2024, the average annual cost of full-coverage car insurance in South Carolina was $3,393, which is a 29% increase from the previous year, according to Insurify data. Unfortunately, these costs are projected to rise to $3,603 in 2025 — a 6% increase.
Best car insurance in South Carolina FAQs
Here’s a look at some additional information about finding the best car insurance in South Carolina.
How much is car insurance in South Carolina?
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in South Carolina is $268 per month, and the average rate for liability-only coverage is $168 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in South Carolina?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, GEICO, USAA, and Nationwide are the best car insurance companies for South Carolina drivers. But just because these companies are the best on average doesn’t mean they’ll be the best for you. Make sure to shop around and compare your options.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in South Carolina?
In South Carolina, the minimum requirements for car insurance are 25/50/25. You need at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person and $50,000 per accident. You also need at least $25,000 in property damage liability. South Carolina law also requires drivers to carry at least 25/50/25 in uninsured motorist coverage.[2]
Sources
AM Best. "AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Members of Auto-Owners Insurance Group; Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Members of Capital Insurance Group; Affirms Credit Ratings of Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company and Certain Affiliates and Subsidiaries."
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Jamie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.