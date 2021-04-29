Does Car Insurance Cover Hurricane Damage?

The Atlantic hurricane season can bring destruction to just about everything, including your car.

From Louisiana to Florida and all the way up the East Coast, s trong winds can topple vehicles or knock down trees, while storm surges and heavy rains bring flooding—all of which could potentially damage your car.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, a typical year has 21 major storms, almost half of which are hurricanes. This might raise some red flags for anyone living in affected areas.

Even if you can’t avoid a hurricane, there are ways to offset the financial impact any resulting damage has on you and your family.

For one, you may be able to write off a portion of your damages on your taxes, which can reduce your tax burden for that year. But you don’t have to wait for tax season to come around to offset your costs: a comprehensive car insurance policy can help protect you from unexpected bills after a hurricane damages your car.

