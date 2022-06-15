Is It Illegal to Use a Fake Insurance Card?

Is your insurance policy legitimate?

These days, it’s all too easy to fall victim to a car insurance scam. Fortunately, a number of red flags can tell you your auto insurance plan is fake. First, read reviews about the car insurance company. If you notice many negative comments about scammy practices or fraud, it’s time to pick another provider.

Also, make sure you’re able to log in to an online account to manage your policy and have access to customer service and a claims phone number. Don’t forget to study the card closely and look for different shades of ink, as legitimate cards have consistent ink coloring rather than dark and light shades that are common with photocopied cards.

It’s also essential that you have a unique identification number or policy number. Coming across any spelling or grammar mistakes on your policy or getting asked to pay your premium in cash or by money order should give you pause. You’re probably getting scammed.

In addition, be cautious of backdating, which is when your car insurance start date is before its purchase date. Legitimate car insurance companies would never do this as it may cause legal issues. Lastly, ask your provider to send you a permanent card as soon as your premium payment clears. They should be able to send you a sturdy card without any issues.

