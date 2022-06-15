Is It Illegal to Use a Fake Insurance Card?

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Most states require that you have current car insurance coverage to get behind the wheel. This ensures that you can cover the costs of medical bills and repairs after an accident.
Even though it’s easy to get auto insurance, fake car insurance cards still exist. Whether you have a fake auto insurance card on purpose or by accident, you may face a number of legal and financial consequences. You can compare car insurance quotes online if you’re looking for cheap car insurance rates.
Quick Facts
Driving around with a fake car insurance card is considered fraud, no matter where you live.
A fake auto insurance card can lead to serious consequences like fines, jail time, loss of driver’s license, and more.
If you believe you have a fake car insurance card, contact the department of insurance in your state to find out if the insurance company is registered.
Fake Insurance on Purpose vs. by Accident
Do I need an insurance card for proof of insurance?
In order to have sufficient proof of insurance, you’ll most likely need to be carrying a real insurance card with you at all times while driving. Some states are legalizing digital insurance cards that you can access on your smartphone.
You may get a fake car insurance card on purpose or by accident. Those who don’t want to pay for car insurance coverage, for example, can find a template online and make their own fake car insurance cards. But this strategy will only work until they’re pulled over or get in an accident and are asked to show proof of current car insurance. Since a fake insurance card is considered insurance fraud, drivers can face a long list of penalties.
Another common situation is that you believe you purchased actual auto insurance coverage and later find out that your car insurance company is fake and your coverage doesn’t exist. These scammers or fake car insurance providers often have similar names and logos to real ones, like GEICO and Progressive.
Fake Insurance Cards Are Fraudulent
When you think of insurance fraud, the idea of staging fake accidents might come to mind first. While this is often the case with health insurance, fake insurance cards are an example of car insurance fraud. Even though it’s easy to get free fake insurance cards online, this fraudulent act can cost you big time.
To avoid the hefty fines, jail time, loss of registration, loss of driver’s license, and other serious penalties that come with fake insurance cards, think twice before you try this scheme. Instead, take the time to shop around for cheap car insurance rates, and invest in legitimate coverage from a reputable company.
The DMV Will Likely Find Out
Imagine you used to have a car insurance policy through a well-known provider like State Farm or GEICO. For some reason, you let the coverage lapse. To avoid being pulled over by a police officer without an insurance card or proof of insurance, you decide to fill out a fake car insurance template online, print it out, and keep it in your car.
You may be surprised to learn that your insurance company will likely report your lapse to the DMV in your state. While you might get lucky one time and fool a police officer into believing you have a legitimate policy, the DMV will eventually find out you don’t have auto insurance coverage.
Since their database gathers information from every U.S. state, you’ll be flagged as an uninsured driver, no matter where you drive.
Is your insurance policy legitimate?
These days, it’s all too easy to fall victim to a car insurance scam. Fortunately, a number of red flags can tell you your auto insurance plan is fake. First, read reviews about the car insurance company. If you notice many negative comments about scammy practices or fraud, it’s time to pick another provider.
Also, make sure you’re able to log in to an online account to manage your policy and have access to customer service and a claims phone number. Don’t forget to study the card closely and look for different shades of ink, as legitimate cards have consistent ink coloring rather than dark and light shades that are common with photocopied cards.
It’s also essential that you have a unique identification number or policy number. Coming across any spelling or grammar mistakes on your policy or getting asked to pay your premium in cash or by money order should give you pause. You’re probably getting scammed.
In addition, be cautious of backdating, which is when your car insurance start date is before its purchase date. Legitimate car insurance companies would never do this as it may cause legal issues. Lastly, ask your provider to send you a permanent card as soon as your premium payment clears. They should be able to send you a sturdy card without any issues.
What to Do If You Suspect You Have a Fake Insurance Card
If you’ve invested in a car insurance policy and have any reason to believe it’s fake, contact your insurance company directly rather than the insurance agent. Inform them of the situation and listen to what they have to say.
If you still suspect you have a fake insurance card, report your case to the appropriate organization in your state. There’s a good chance you aren’t the only one being scammed. The organization can check to determine whether the provider is valid and registered.
So how do you know which organization to turn to? It depends on where you live. In Oregon, for example, it will be the Department of Consumer and Business Services. If you’re in Missouri, you’ll need to contact the Missouri Department of Insurance.
Keep in mind that it will likely take some time to report a car insurance scam and recover any money you may have lost. Also, you’ll need to purchase a legitimate auto insurance policy as soon as possible. Otherwise, you are driving around illegally and may be on the hook for serious penalties in the event of an accident.
How to Get the Best and Cheapest Car Insurance
Fortunately, car insurance doesn’t have to cost a lot. With so many ways to find cheap auto insurance, there’s no reason for you to have a fake card. If you shop around and compare your options, you’re sure to find an affordable car insurance policy that comes with a legitimate insurance ID card.
You can also opt for a smaller car insurance company or pay-per-mile coverage to save money. Whatever you do, don’t settle for a fake auto insurance card.
Frequently Asked Questions
Regardless of what state you live in, fake proof of insurance is illegal. A fake insurance card is considered fraud and may lead to serious penalties, especially if you get caught with it when you get pulled over by law enforcement or get into an accident.
While consequences vary from state to state, a fake insurance card can lead to thousands of dollars in fines as well as jail time. It might also represent a more serious offense: driving without insurance. Since a fake insurance card is almost always a recipe for disaster, it’s worth your time and money to invest in a legitimate policy from a reputable car insurance company.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t matter whether you realize your insurance identification card is fake. A fake insurance card is fraudulent even if you thought it was legitimate. Therefore, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the telltale signs of a fake insurance card and contact your insurance company and the appropriate agency in your state if you suspect it.
While every insurance company is different, some might consider your previous history with a fake insurance card risky and refuse to extend coverage to you. You can avoid this issue by ensuring that your insurance card is legitimate in the first place. This will open the door to more auto insurance providers and coverage options.
