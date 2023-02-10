Illinois emissions testing requirements

If an Illinois car qualifies for regular emissions testing, then the owner must complete an emissions test every two years once the car reaches 4 years old. If a car fails an emissions inspection, the owner will need to have it retested after completing any necessary repairs.

Counties that require emissions testing

Where you live in Illinois affects whether you’ll be required to undergo emissions testing for your car every two years.

You may have to undergo testing if you live in one of the following Illinois counties:

Cook

Dupage

Kane

Kendall

Lake

Madison

McHenry

Monroe

St. Clair

Will

If you live in Cook, Lake, or Dupage counties, you must take your car in for testing every two years. In specific ZIP codes in the other counties listed above, exclusions allow some drivers to forgo emissions testing. If you don’t know whether your vehicle needs to be tested, you can confirm your car’s status through the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State’s Title and Registration Status Inquiry.[5]

Vehicles that must complete emissions testing

Certain vehicles must complete emissions testing if the car owner lives in an eligible area.[6] The vehicles include:

Light-duty vehicles, light-duty trucks, and heavy-duty vehicles at or below 14,000 pounds

Heavy-duty vehicles above 14,000 pounds

Heavy-duty vehicles at or below 14,000 pounds

Highway motorcycles

Off-highway motorcycles

All-terrain vehicles

The majority of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles built during 1996 or later typically require testing. You’ll receive a test notice if you need to complete emissions testing.