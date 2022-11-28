Can you legally drive with an expired license? (2022)

How long can you drive with an expired license?

Can you legally drive with an expired license? No, you cannot drive with an expired license. Only a few states have limited grace periods in place for license renewal.

Driving with an expired license is illegal because states rely on obtaining updated driver information and ensuring your continued ability to drive safely. Though a few states provide drivers a grace period to complete driver’s license renewals after expiration, the period generally lasts for less than 30 days. The smartest option is to renew your license prior to expiration.

