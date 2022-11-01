Cheap Car Insurance in Washington DC (2022)

Washington, D.C. Driving Facts

All drivers living in the Washington, D.C. area must meet minimum insurance requirements. Additionally, all drivers in D.C. will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Washington, D.C.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington, D.C.

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington, D.C. roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

Requested by law enforcement

Renewing vehicle registration

The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington, D.C.[1] are:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington, D.C. is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

$10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

$5,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Washington, D.C., you’re required to purchase this coverage for bodily injury protection, but this can be rejected if drivers choose to do so.

Washington, D.C., DMV Information

You can get a lot done at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Washington, D.C. There are nine DMVs in Washington, D.C., plus online access once you set up an account. Common services you can get at the DMV or through online services include licensing exams and driving tests or vehicle registration.

Public Transportation in Washington, D.C.

Public transportation in Washington, D.C., is among the best in the country. The D.C. Metro can get you to most areas in the city, and the bus system can get you virtually anywhere else. Metro fares differ depending on the time of day, with off-peak hours being less expensive than rush hour. The D.C. Circulator is the much-loved bus system in the city, costing $1 per ride.

Beyond the metro, there are Amtrak trains and Greyhound buses that connect D.C. with other metro areas. Extensive shuttle systems also make it easy to access the airport. Commuters can also use extensive bike lanes for quick and carbon-free transportation. Finally, downtown Washington, D.C., is covered with wide sidewalks and promenades along the many historic sites.