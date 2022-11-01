Cheap Car Insurance in Washington DC (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Washington, D.C.
Cheap car insurance may seem like a foreign concept in the nation’s capital, but D.C. drivers shouldn’t be discouraged. Despite higher rates than the national average, D.C. drivers can lower costs with discounts and comparison-shopping. Below, we’ve provided information about car insurance costs in D.C., plus an FAQ section and tips for getting your best rate.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Washington, D.C. is $299 per month, or $3,588 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Washington, D.C., with average premiums of $155 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Washington, D.C.
How much is car insurance in Washington D.C.?
The average cost of car insurance in Washington D.C. is $227 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
In a city where the average annual premium is well over $1,000, you may be surprised to find out that cheap rates are possible. We analyzed thousands of car insurance quotes to understand which car insurance providers offer the best rates on average. Below is a list of the five best insurers offering cheap car insurance policies in Washington, D.C.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$155
|Liberty Mutual
|$223
|Progressive
|$251
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$265
|Nationwide
|$270
|The General
|$483
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Washington, D.C.
Liability-only car insurance policies are ones that cover you in the event of an at-fault accident. These policies cover bodily injury liability and property damage liability up to coverage limits and minus the deductible. Liability insurance doesn’t cover your car’s damage—collision and comprehensive coverage policies do that. Below are the best rates for liability-only insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$108
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$167
|Liberty Mutual
|$170
|Progressive
|$180
|Nationwide
|$288
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Washington, D.C.
Full-coverage car insurance policies cover liability insurance, plus comprehensive and collision coverage. These policies are more expensive than buying only required minimums, but they’re worth it if you have a new car and even required by your lender if your care is financed. Below are the cheapest rates for full-coverage policies.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$167
|Liberty Mutual
|$244
|Nationwide
|$263
|Progressive
|$280
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$290
Best Car Insurance in Washington, D.C.
Of course, price isn’t everything. We analyzed dozens of data points—including price, technology, and customer experience—to understand which companies offer the best car insurance policies in the District of Columbia. Below are the top three companies. It’s up to you to decide if a company’s perks are worth the (sometimes higher) cost.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$270
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$223
|Travelers
|80
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Washington, D.C., Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record has one of the biggest impacts on your auto insurance rate. The average premiums for people with clean driving records are lower, when all other things are equal, than premiums for drivers with a history of speeding tickets, DUIs, or car accidents. Below, we show the average rates for D.C. drivers by driving profile based on thousands of real quotes.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Washington, D.C.
To qualify as a good driver, you need a clean driving history. That means no speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs, or other violations. Good drivers are best situated to get the lowest rate on car insurance than any other group, but you’ll need a few years of driving history before you can get a good driver discount. Below are the best cheap car insurance companies for good drivers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$147
|Liberty Mutual
|$211
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$231
|Progressive
|$241
|Nationwide
|$261
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Washington, D.C.
DUIs are capable of raising car insurance rates more than most other violations. People with a history of DUI are considered very high-risk by most insurance companies. You may need to work with a company specializing in high-risk policies. Below are the best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C., for drivers with a history of DUI.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$151
|Liberty Mutual
|$292
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$325
|The General
|$638
|Nationwide
|$740
SR-22 Insurance in Washington, D.C.
SR-22s are forms filed with the DMV proving that a driver is currently carrying at least state minimum car insurance (i.e., liability coverage and uninsured motorist coverage). These drivers are deemed high-risk and typically have a history of one or more of the following:
DUI/DWI
Driving uninsured
Suspended license
Serious at-fault accident
Too many points on license
The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Washington, D.C..
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Washington, D.C.
At-fault accidents are one of the more common ways to send car insurance premiums skyrocketing. Many drivers find it useful to move to minimum coverage policies after an accident. Below are the best companies on average for car insurance coverage for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$158
|Liberty Mutual
|$256
|Nationwide
|$272
|Progressive
|$296
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$386
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Washington, D.C.
Though speeding tickets may not seem like a big deal, they can cost you. They will disqualify you from receiving a safe driving discount. Many insurance companies will view multiple speeding tickets as high-risk. Below are the best Washington, D.C., car insurance rates we could find for drivers with speeding tickets on their record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$189
|Progressive
|$231
|Liberty Mutual
|$246
|Nationwide
|$300
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$325
Washington, D.C., Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Did you know that your credit score can also affect your car insurance rate? Drivers with good credit tend to pay less, sometimes much less, than drivers with poor credit scores. How much less depends on the insurance provider. Below are the average car insurance rates for drivers based on their credit rating.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$182
|Good
|$194
|Average
|$226
|Poor
|$281
Washington, D.C., Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance. Young drivers, especially teen drivers, usually pay more than older drivers. That’s because car insurance companies consider drivers with more experience to be a lower risk. But the trend reverses for drivers over the age of 70, as elderly drivers pose a higher risk. Below are the average rates for D.C. drivers by age.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$563
|Under 25
|$391
|20s
|$289
|30s
|$208
|40s
|$205
|50s
|$190
|60s
|$179
|70s
|$188
|80+
|$220
Car Insurance Rates in Washington, D.C., Neighborhoods
Though Washington, D.C., is one metro area, you might pay different prices for the same insurance depending on where you live. Insurers use claim rates, crime rates, traffic patterns, and other factors to compute risk ZIP code by ZIP code. Below, we show the average car insurance quote based on regions of Washington, D.C. How does your insurance rate stack up?
|Regions
|Average Monthly Quote
|Washington
|$231
|Naval Anacost Annex
|$424
|Washington Navy Yard
|$293
Washington, D.C. Driving Facts
All drivers living in the Washington, D.C. area must meet minimum insurance requirements. Additionally, all drivers in D.C. will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Washington, D.C.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington, D.C.
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington, D.C. roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington, D.C.[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington, D.C. is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$5,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Washington, D.C., you’re required to purchase this coverage for bodily injury protection, but this can be rejected if drivers choose to do so.
Washington, D.C., DMV Information
You can get a lot done at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Washington, D.C. There are nine DMVs in Washington, D.C., plus online access once you set up an account. Common services you can get at the DMV or through online services include licensing exams and driving tests or vehicle registration.
Public Transportation in Washington, D.C.
Public transportation in Washington, D.C., is among the best in the country. The D.C. Metro can get you to most areas in the city, and the bus system can get you virtually anywhere else. Metro fares differ depending on the time of day, with off-peak hours being less expensive than rush hour. The D.C. Circulator is the much-loved bus system in the city, costing $1 per ride.
Beyond the metro, there are Amtrak trains and Greyhound buses that connect D.C. with other metro areas. Extensive shuttle systems also make it easy to access the airport. Commuters can also use extensive bike lanes for quick and carbon-free transportation. Finally, downtown Washington, D.C., is covered with wide sidewalks and promenades along the many historic sites.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Washington, D.C.
Getting the cheapest car insurance starts with understanding exactly what types of coverage you need and their coverage limits. You should also consider what discount programs you qualify for, as this can aid you in finding the best insurer for your driving profile. Finally, you should conduct comparison-shopping so you can compare quotes from insurers in your area.
Insurify makes this last part very easy. You only need to fill out one form in order to receive six or more quotes from top insurers in Washington, D.C. We also make the process confidential, so you don’t have to share your information with every prospective insurer. You can also save your profile and set alerts for price drops so you never miss a chance to save.
Frequently Asked Questions- Cheap Car Insurance in Washington, D.C.
Yes, car insurance is mandatory in Washington, D.C. All drivers need to carry liability insurance and uninsured motorist protection up to state minimums. Drivers with financed vehicles will also be required to carry collision, comprehensive, and/or gap insurance as decided by their lender. It’s also a great idea to carry uninsured and underinsured motorist protection.
To find cheap car insurance, you should conduct comparison-shopping during the buying process. Don�’t forget to use discount programs and compare different car insurance options to ensure you get the best deal. If you’re having trouble affording car insurance, you should consider downsizing your vehicle to one that’s cheaper to insure.
Car insurance typically costs between $100 and $300 a month for most drivers. However, your rate could be less or much more depending on how much insurance you carry, what type of vehicle you drive, which discounts you qualify for, where you live, how much you drive, and your driving history. To get the lowest rate, always compare car insurance quotes before you buy.
There are a number of factors that can increase your rate. Receiving a moving violation, speeding ticket, and DUI conviction and causing an accident are the most common ways to increase your costs. That’s why maintaining a good driving record is so important. However, a drop in your credit score, change of location, or change of vehicle can also increase your rate.
Personal injury protection (PIP) is optional coverage in Washington, D.C. It covers your medical expenses, work loss, and funeral costs in the event of an accident—whether or not you’re at fault. Though PIP is optional, insurers are required to offer you coverage during the policy purchasing process, and it’s generally considered a good idea to carry it.
Insurify Insights
How Washington Dc Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Washington Dc below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Washington Dc drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Washington Dc
#9
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#18
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#34
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#46
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Washington Dc is the #20 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #20
- Percent of drivers in Washington Dc with an accident: 8.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Washington Dc is the #34 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #34
- Percent of drivers in Washington Dc with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Washington Dc is the #37 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #37
- Percent of drivers in Washington Dc with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Washington Dc is the #38 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #38
- Percent of drivers in Washington Dc with a rude driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Washington Dc is the #9 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #9
- Percent of drivers in Washington Dc with a speeding ticket: 11%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Washington Dc is the #24 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #24
- Percent of drivers in Washington Dc with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Washington, D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. "Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022