Best Car Insurance in Washington, D.C. (2025)

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
To help you find the right fit, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to determine the best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C.
Here are our top five picks and why we chose them.
Best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C.
The best car insurance company for you depends on several factors, such as your coverage needs, budget, driving record, and age. As you shop around, it’s also a good idea to consider each insurer’s coverage options, discounts, and track record for customer satisfaction and claims handling.
Here’s a quick look at our top choices to help you and other Washington, D.C., drivers get started on your search.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$81/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 262 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and quick claim handling but are dissatisfied with the unexpected and unexplained rate increases. Some also found the policy details hard to understand.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and quick claim handling but are dissatisfied with the unexpected and unexplained rate increases. Some also found the policy details hard to understand.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
Reviews (138)
Robert
February 20, 2025
Verified Review
Great Company
This is a stable company that is very good at handling claims and problems. They reduce deductibility with age.
Rajesh
February 7, 2025
Verified Review
Erie Review
Good service and competitive prices.
Dylan
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
867
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.49
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Whether you need liability only or full coverage, Erie Insurance offers some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in Washington, D.C. The insurer has also received the top ranking for customer satisfaction in the Mid-Atlantic region for the past three years, according to J.D. Power.[1] It was also ranked third nationally for claims satisfaction.
The company offers a wide range of insurance products and even boasts a discount of up to 25% if you bundle your auto insurance with your home coverage.
Pros
No. 1 J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$166/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,576 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,273)
Teresa
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Eugene
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Inconsistent Pricing but Good Claim Handling
They can't maintain consistent pricing. However, they handle claims well.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
851
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Other than Erie, State Farm is the only insurer on this list with an above-average rating for claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. The insurance company has more than two dozen local agents in Washington, D.C., and it offers affordable rates for both liability insurance and full coverage.
State Farm also offers a host of discounts to help you maximize your savings.
Pros
Strong network of local agents
High J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Many discounts available
Cons
Accident forgiveness not available
Gap coverage not available
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$80/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$152/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,710 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,892)
Paul
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
High Cost for Minimal Usage
I am barely traveling each month and have had no accidents. I feel my insurance should cost half of what I am currently paying.
Drinda
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Show Me 'The $29 A Month Low Rate'
Other than feeling that I should have a lower payment, I have nothing negative to report. It's very hassle-free.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
834
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Among our top picks for best insurance companies in Washington, D.C., GEICO offers some of the lowest rates in the District, both for liability-only and full coverage. The insurer also provides more transparency about potential savings from discounts compared to other companies.
GEICO also offers a host of other insurance products, making it easy to keep all your coverages under one proverbial roof.
Pros
Low average rates
Many discounts available
Easy policy management
Cons
Rideshare coverage not available
Gap insurance not available
Below-average J.D. Power claims and customer satisfaction ratings
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$191/mo
4.7
Best choiceBased on 791 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (412)
Ann
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Good
The local team has always been helpful when needed. However, the price is high.
Shannon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Eh
They doubled my rates after an accident.
Dwynne
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Very Satisfied Customer
I have been a Traveler customer for many years and I am very satisfied.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
860
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Travelers doesn’t offer the cheapest rates, but its premiums are more competitive than many other insurers in Washington, D.C. What’s more, the insurance company’s good student, student away at school, and driver training discounts can make it an affordable option for young drivers.
Travelers also offers several other discount opportunities, and it has nearly three dozen agents in Washington, D.C.
Pros
Multiple discounts for younger drivers
Discount for hybrid and electric vehicles
Many local agents
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction and customer satisfaction ratings
Must work with an agent to get a quote
Rideshare coverage not available in Washington, D.C.
USAA: Best for military members and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$170/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,696 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (975)
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
George
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Never a problem
Great
Isaiah
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Challenging Coverage and High Policy Price During Deployment
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
881
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA specializes in working with the military community, including U.S. military members, veterans, pre-commissioned officers, and their families. The company offers competitive rates for full coverage for many D.C. residents.
As a member, you can also take advantage of several other financial products and services, including insurance, banking, loans, and investing. USAA also offers a variety of member perks and discounts, making it a good option for the more than 20,000 veterans living in Washington, D.C.[2]
Pros
Offers banking and other financial products and services
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
Discount for vehicles garaged on base
Cons
Available only to members of the military community
No local agents
No 24/7 customer support
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Washington, D.C., to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Washington, D.C.
While our top picks can help you get started with your hunt for the best car insurance, it’s important to do your own research to ensure you get the best of the best.
Here are some tips you can use.
Consider how much coverage you need
Insurers may differ in the types of coverage they offer, so you’ll want to consider your coverage needs, including the types and limits you choose.
Read reviews from policyholders
Take some time to read reviews from current and previous policyholders on websites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot. These reviews can give you an idea of what your experience might look like and help you avoid potential red flags.
It’s a good idea to read both positive and negative reviews to get a full picture.
Look at discounts and perks
While many auto insurers offer a variety of discounts, some may provide savings that are more tailored to you. For example, if you have young drivers at home, a company with more discounts aimed at them can help you mitigate some of the costs of insuring them.
You can also consider other benefits, such as accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible, that can help you save money in the event of a claim.
Shop around and compare quotes
Every insurer is different in how it sets rates, so it’s crucial that you take the time to shop around and get quotes from multiple companies. As you go about the process, make sure you use the same coverage information with each insurer so you’re comparing apples to apples.
Find the Best Coverage at the Right Price
Liability policies start as low as $80 per month in D.C.
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in Washington, D.C.
The average cost of car insurance in Washington, D.C., is $210 per month for liability-only coverage and $301 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data. That’s quite a bit higher than the national monthly averages of $105 and $199, respectively.
Over the past two years, car insurance rates in the District have spiked, with average full-coverage rates jumping 24% since 2023, according to Insurify’s latest study. That’s substantially higher than the 15% average increase nationwide.
Best car insurance in Washington, D.C., FAQs
As you consider your options for car insurance, here are some answers to common questions to help you make a decision.
How much is car insurance in Washington, D.C.?
The average D.C. driver pays around $255 per month for car insurance. Breaking things down a bit further, drivers pay around $210 for basic liability coverage or $301 for a more robust full-coverage policy.
What are the best car insurance companies in Washington, D.C.?
Insurify’s top choices for the best car insurance companies in D.C. include Erie Insurance, State Farm, GEICO, Travelers, and USAA.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Washington, D.C.?
The minimum coverage requirements for drivers in Washington, D.C., include:[3]
Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.