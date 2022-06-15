Is Accident Forgiveness Car Insurance Worth It?

Companies That Offer Accident Forgiveness

Accident forgiveness has been around for years. Some companies offer a more advantageous accident forgiveness program than others, either offering it for less or on more favorable terms to policyholders.

Bear in mind that accident forgiveness is not available in all states. In California, accident forgiveness is illegal. And in Massachusetts, accident forgiveness has special exclusions and stipulations.

Allstate

If you purchase the Gold or Platinum “Your Choice Auto” package from Allstate, you’ll get accident forgiveness. With the Gold plan, you get one accident forgiven every three years. With the Platinum plan, you’re forgiven for an unlimited number of accidents, plus a diminishing deductible. You must have a clean driving record in order to get accident forgiveness.

GEICO

You qualify for free accident forgiveness after three years of safe driving as a GEICO policyholder. You can also purchase accident forgiveness insurance if you meet the requirements. You’ll get one accident forgiven every three to five years, depending on your state. And you get to keep your good driver discount despite the accident.

Liberty Mutual

You qualify for accident forgiveness for free with Liberty Mutual when you’re accident-free and moving-violation-free for five years. You get one accident in five years per policy, you get to keep the safe driver discount, and you won’t see a surcharge. Both at-fault and not-at-fault accidents qualify for accident forgiveness.

Nationwide

With Nationwide, you can be forgiven for two minor violations and two at-fault accidents in three years. You’ll also be granted unlimited “fender benders”—accidents with claims under $1,500. You need to be a customer for at least six months before you can buy accident forgiveness. There is no surcharge or premium spike, and you’ll retain the good driver discount.

State Farm

Accident forgiveness is free with State Farm, but you need to have been accident-free for nine years. This is much longer than the average, and forgiveness is limited to one accident per policy, even on ones with more than one driver. But customers do get to keep their good driver discount and don’t see a rate increase or surcharge.

Travelers

To get accident forgiveness with Travelers, you must purchase a Responsible Driver or Premium Responsible Driver plan. Eligibility for these plans depends on you qualifying as a “safe driver” with no accidents or major violations on your driving record for the last five years. You’ll get an accident or major violation forgiven once every three years.

