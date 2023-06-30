New Car Replacement Insurance: What to Know

Do you need new car replacement insurance?

It depends on how quickly your vehicle depreciates. A car’s depreciation rate depends on its year, make, and model. Most new cars lose about 20% of their value in the first year of ownership and 60% within the first five years, according to Kelley Blue Book.[1]

The primary benefit of new car replacement insurance is receiving a brand-new vehicle of the same make and model if you total your vehicle. If you have an older vehicle, new car replacement insurance probably isn’t a good idea since most of your car’s depreciation has already occurred.

Factors to consider

Replacement cost: If the cost of replacing your vehicle with a vehicle of the same make and model would pose a financial burden, new car replacement insurance can be valuable.

Age of your vehicle: New car replacement insurance is typically only available for vehicles a few years old or newer. Insurers often have different vehicle age and mileage limits.

Affordability: New car replacement coverage will increase your insurance premium. Determining if the potential benefits are worth the additional cost is up to you. Make sure you still have enough money to pay your deductible .

Depreciation concerns: New vehicles experience significant depreciation in the first few years. New car replacement insurance can help limit the financial impact of depreciation if you have to file a claim.

Cost-benefit analysis

It’s important to weigh the benefits of new car replacement insurance against the increased costs. If the amount of premium increase is less than the amount you stand to lose if your car is totaled, new car replacement coverage could be a good investment.

For example, let’s say you add new car replacement coverage to your auto policy for an extra $100 a year. You crash your new vehicle with an actual value of $20,000 and a replacement cost of $25,000.

With a standard car insurance policy, you’ll get a check for $20,000 minus your deductible. That means if you wanted to buy the same car, you’d have to come up with $5,000 on your own. But if you have new car replacement insurance, you’ll receive $25,000 minus your deductible. In this case, the benefits outweigh the costs since you paid $100 to save $5,000.

Read More: The 10 Best and Worst Car Insurance Comparison Sites