The Hartford Car Insurance Coverage Options

The Hartford offers a number of coverage options for their customers’ individualized insurance needs. Liability insurance (including bodily injury and property damage liability), uninsured motorist bodily injury and property damage, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, medical payments insurance, and no-fault or personal injury protection are all available policies.

Other coverage options include full auto glass insurance, towing insurance, rental car expenses, lifetime renewability, new car replacement, and The Hartford RecoverCare Advantage. The correct amount of coverage to purchase per driver varies based on each individual’s driving profile, history, credit score, coverage needs, desired car insurance rates, and much more.

AARP Auto Insurance Program from The Hartford

This program for AARP members offers a number of special advantages for a car insurance policy. Examples include lifetime renewability that promises policyholders the insurer will provide coverage for them for as long as they can drive, the RecoverCare Advantage provides up to $2,500 to help manage in the aftermath of a car accident, and some new car replacement.

Full Auto Glass Insurance Coverage

Full auto glass insurance coverage increases a customer’s deductible by just a few dollars a month. In return, policyholders with a smashed or damaged window do not have to pay any more than their existing deductible. The Hartford does include a more basic auto glass coverage in their comprehensive coverage, and the full auto glass coverage is not available in every state.

Towing and Labor Insurance Coverage

Towing and labor insurance coverage aids policyholders with the costs associated with towing their vehicle to a repair shop. Other roadside assistance for repair services like lock-outs are included in this coverage from the insurer. Upwards of 40,000 towing facilities throughout the country are connected with The Hartford and available to aid with the aforementioned services.

Rental Car Expense

The aftermath of a car accident—especially if it is a driver’s first accident—can be incredibly stressful. For those with either comprehensive coverage or a collision deductible, rental car expense coverage with The Hartford helps customers cover the costs associated with using a rental car for a certain amount of time while their car is in the shop being serviced or replaced.

