The General Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car insurance doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult to navigate. It’s time to get the most bang for your buck. The General is a reliable company you can trust with rates that average $146 per month for drivers in the U.S. If you’re a non-standard driver, it could be an excellent option for car insurance coverage.

Is it right for you? Let’s find out. Use Insurify to compare insurance rates online from The General and other top car insurance companies. View available options and discounts with at-a-glance quotes to save time and find the best deal.

The General in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with The General is $197 per month.

  • The General is good for high-risk drivers and those needing SR-22 forms and a low down payment.

  • The General isn't the best option for people with a clean driving record or those looking for excellent customer service.

The General Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Rating and scoring are important because they help motorists compare different companies and decide which one to choose. Permanent General, or “The General” as you know it, ranks lower than average in claims satisfaction and customer satisfaction. However, the company’s financial strength is excellent.

Industry RankingThe General Rating
A.M. BestA
Moody’sA2
Better Business BureauA+
NAIC Complaint IndexFar more complaints than average

The General Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

The General auto insurance uses a variety of factors to determine how much you should pay for your premiums. Age, gender, coverage amount, and driving history are common factors. As such, drivers with DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents generally pay higher rates compared to those with a clean record.

Driver ProfileThe General Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$107$77
DUI$161$155
At-Fault Accident$130$113
Speeding Ticket$112$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The General Car Insurance Quotes by State

Location is another important factor when deciding between auto insurance quotes. States have different laws regarding driving, claims, and insurance coverage. Depending on where you live, The General may give you a higher or lower quote for your auto policy.

StateThe General Average Monthly Premium
Alabama$87
Alaska$60
Arizona$261
Arkansas$238
California$105
Colorado$280
Connecticut$143
Delaware$162
Florida$323
Georgia$354
Hawaii$51
Idaho$176
Illinois$247
Indiana$184
Iowa$185
Kansas$219
Kentucky$320
Louisiana$278
Maine$149
Maryland$107
Massachusetts$130
Michigan$164
Minnesota$111
Mississippi$231
Missouri$337
Montana$161
Nebraska$228
Nevada$122
New Hampshire$174
New Jersey$97
New Mexico$89
New York$145
North Carolina$99
North Dakota$160
Ohio$164
Oklahoma$211
Oregon$270
Pennsylvania$264
Rhode Island$196
South Carolina$314
South Dakota$68
Tennessee$222
Texas$343
Utah$231
Vermont$160
Virginia$280
Washington$188
Washington, D.C.$483
West Virginia$266
Wisconsin$170
Wyoming$49
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The General Car Insurance Pros and Cons

When it comes to buying auto insurance, you want to get the best deal for your money. Many factors go into this decision. However, one of the most important is what company you choose. Thinking about buying a policy from The General? Here are some pros and cons to consider.

Pros

  • Offers insurance to high-risk drivers who may not get coverage elsewhere

  • SR-22 filings available

  • Coverage available with low down payment

Cons

  • Higher-than-average number of complaints

  • Not good for drivers with clean records

The General Car Insurance Discounts

Auto insurance companies offer various discounts to their customers. Some are based on your car’s type, your driving history, and your commute. There are also discounts for certain groups like military members and students. Discounts are an excellent way to lower your auto insurance costs—the more discounts you qualify for, the more you can save.

Driver-Based Discounts

The General offers many discounts, including a good student discount, driver training discounts, military discounts (in Louisiana only), and safe driver discounts. Make sure you explore all discount opportunities to see what you may be eligible for. Discounts are the best way to decreaes your insurance premiums.

Policy-Based Discounts

The pay-in-full discount, multi-car discount, homeowner discount, and double deductible option can help lower your car insurance costs from The General. The double deductible is an optional discount that lowers your premium if you agree to double the deductible on your comprehensive coverage and collision coverage for the first 45 days of your policy only.

Bundling Discounts

Many auto insurance companies offer savings for bundling insurance policies. You might save by combining your renters, life, or homeowners insurance and car insurance under the same company. However, The General doesn’t offer bundling discounts.

The General Car Insurance Coverage Options

The General has policies for autos, motorcycles, travel trailers, and more. When you purchase your auto insurance policy, you can get general liability insurance, comprehensive, collision, property damage, bodily injury liability coverage, underinsured, and personal injury protection.

Roadside Assistance

A roadside assistance plan is available when you buy auto insurance from The General. It provides 24-hour assistance that includes towing, battery service, fuel delivery, and lock-out service if you need it. While it isn’t part of your policy, the fee is included in your premium as a convenience.

Rental Reimbursement

Standard policies don’t include rental coverage. However, The General offers it as an optional insurance service coverage for policyholders. It has limits, such as a maximum benefit per day, and you must have comprehensive or collision coverage to add it to your policy.

Loan and Lease Payoff

If you owe on your car through a finance or lease, loan and lease payoff can help cover the outstanding balance in the event of a total loss. The coverage is an additional cost on top of your car insurance policy and pays the difference between the actual cash value minus the deductible and the vehicle’s salvage value.

The General Car Insurance Reputation

Is The General car insurance good?

The General car insurance ranks poorly for claims and customer satisfaction, but if you’re a high-risk driver who can’t find coverage elsewhere, it may be a good option.

The General is best known for offering coverage to high-risk drivers and those with below-average or poor credit. It’s a nonstandard type of insurance provider available for policyholders with less-than-stellar driving records. The company also offers benefits and discounts that drivers find helpful when looking for auto coverage.

The General Customer Service

A leading nonstandard auto insurance company in the United States, The General isn’t the best fit for people looking for excellent customer service. It rates about average or slightly below in National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) studies and J.D. Power ratings by region.

The General Claims Filing Process

Filing a claim with The General is available by phone. Call 1 (800) 280-1466 and follow instructuions. The mobile app also allows you to file a new claim and check an existing claim.

The General: Is it right for you?

The General is an excellent option for auto insurance coverage for many drivers. It offers affordable rates for high-risk drivers. However, drivers with clean driving records may find more affordable coverage somewhere else. To get the best coverage for your situation, shop car insurance quotes with Insurify—it’s quick, simple, and completely online.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Compared to other auto insurance companies, car insurance from The General is about average. It doesn’t earn recognition for customer service, but the insurance agency has affordable policies for high-risk drivers who may struggle to find coverage at other insurance companies.

  • The average cost of car insurance with The General is $197 per month. How much you pay depends on many factors, such as the type of car, the vehicle’s safety features, and the driver’s credit score, age, and location.

  • You can get several discounts through The General, such as good student, military, safe driver, pay-in-full, multi-car, homeowners, and double deductible. The more deals you qualify for, the more you’ll save on the cost of car insurance.

  • To get the cheapest car insurance, you need to shop around. Comparing auto insurance quotes with Insurify can save you time and money when looking for the best rate on your policy.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

