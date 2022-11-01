4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car insurance doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult to navigate. It’s time to get the most bang for your buck. The General is a reliable company you can trust with rates that average $146 per month for drivers in the U.S. If you’re a non-standard driver, it could be an excellent option for car insurance coverage.
Is it right for you? Let’s find out. Use Insurify to compare insurance rates online from The General and other top car insurance companies. View available options and discounts with at-a-glance quotes to save time and find the best deal.
The General in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with The General is $197 per month.
The General is good for high-risk drivers and those needing SR-22 forms and a low down payment.
The General isn't the best option for people with a clean driving record or those looking for excellent customer service.
The General Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Rating and scoring are important because they help motorists compare different companies and decide which one to choose. Permanent General, or “The General” as you know it, ranks lower than average in claims satisfaction and customer satisfaction. However, the company’s financial strength is excellent.
|Industry Ranking
|The General Rating
|A.M. Best
|A
|Moody’s
|A2
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more complaints than average
The General Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
The General auto insurance uses a variety of factors to determine how much you should pay for your premiums. Age, gender, coverage amount, and driving history are common factors. As such, drivers with DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents generally pay higher rates compared to those with a clean record.
|Driver Profile
|The General Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$107
|$77
|DUI
|$161
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$130
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$112
|$104
The General Car Insurance Quotes by State
Location is another important factor when deciding between auto insurance quotes. States have different laws regarding driving, claims, and insurance coverage. Depending on where you live, The General may give you a higher or lower quote for your auto policy.
|State
|The General Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$87
|Alaska
|$60
|Arizona
|$261
|Arkansas
|$238
|California
|$105
|Colorado
|$280
|Connecticut
|$143
|Delaware
|$162
|Florida
|$323
|Georgia
|$354
|Hawaii
|$51
|Idaho
|$176
|Illinois
|$247
|Indiana
|$184
|Iowa
|$185
|Kansas
|$219
|Kentucky
|$320
|Louisiana
|$278
|Maine
|$149
|Maryland
|$107
|Massachusetts
|$130
|Michigan
|$164
|Minnesota
|$111
|Mississippi
|$231
|Missouri
|$337
|Montana
|$161
|Nebraska
|$228
|Nevada
|$122
|New Hampshire
|$174
|New Jersey
|$97
|New Mexico
|$89
|New York
|$145
|North Carolina
|$99
|North Dakota
|$160
|Ohio
|$164
|Oklahoma
|$211
|Oregon
|$270
|Pennsylvania
|$264
|Rhode Island
|$196
|South Carolina
|$314
|South Dakota
|$68
|Tennessee
|$222
|Texas
|$343
|Utah
|$231
|Vermont
|$160
|Virginia
|$280
|Washington
|$188
|Washington, D.C.
|$483
|West Virginia
|$266
|Wisconsin
|$170
|Wyoming
|$49
The General Car Insurance Pros and Cons
When it comes to buying auto insurance, you want to get the best deal for your money. Many factors go into this decision. However, one of the most important is what company you choose. Thinking about buying a policy from The General? Here are some pros and cons to consider.
Pros
Offers insurance to high-risk drivers who may not get coverage elsewhere
SR-22 filings available
Coverage available with low down payment
Cons
Higher-than-average number of complaints
Not good for drivers with clean records
The General Car Insurance Discounts
Auto insurance companies offer various discounts to their customers. Some are based on your car’s type, your driving history, and your commute. There are also discounts for certain groups like military members and students. Discounts are an excellent way to lower your auto insurance costs—the more discounts you qualify for, the more you can save.
Driver-Based Discounts
The General offers many discounts, including a good student discount, driver training discounts, military discounts (in Louisiana only), and safe driver discounts. Make sure you explore all discount opportunities to see what you may be eligible for. Discounts are the best way to decreaes your insurance premiums.
Policy-Based Discounts
The pay-in-full discount, multi-car discount, homeowner discount, and double deductible option can help lower your car insurance costs from The General. The double deductible is an optional discount that lowers your premium if you agree to double the deductible on your comprehensive coverage and collision coverage for the first 45 days of your policy only.
Bundling Discounts
Many auto insurance companies offer savings for bundling insurance policies. You might save by combining your renters, life, or homeowners insurance and car insurance under the same company. However, The General doesn’t offer bundling discounts.
The General Car Insurance Coverage Options
The General has policies for autos, motorcycles, travel trailers, and more. When you purchase your auto insurance policy, you can get general liability insurance, comprehensive, collision, property damage, bodily injury liability coverage, underinsured, and personal injury protection.
Roadside Assistance
A roadside assistance plan is available when you buy auto insurance from The General. It provides 24-hour assistance that includes towing, battery service, fuel delivery, and lock-out service if you need it. While it isn’t part of your policy, the fee is included in your premium as a convenience.
Rental Reimbursement
Standard policies don’t include rental coverage. However, The General offers it as an optional insurance service coverage for policyholders. It has limits, such as a maximum benefit per day, and you must have comprehensive or collision coverage to add it to your policy.
Loan and Lease Payoff
If you owe on your car through a finance or lease, loan and lease payoff can help cover the outstanding balance in the event of a total loss. The coverage is an additional cost on top of your car insurance policy and pays the difference between the actual cash value minus the deductible and the vehicle’s salvage value.
The General Car Insurance Reputation
Is The General car insurance good?
The General car insurance ranks poorly for claims and customer satisfaction, but if you’re a high-risk driver who can’t find coverage elsewhere, it may be a good option.
The General is best known for offering coverage to high-risk drivers and those with below-average or poor credit. It’s a nonstandard type of insurance provider available for policyholders with less-than-stellar driving records. The company also offers benefits and discounts that drivers find helpful when looking for auto coverage.
The General Customer Service
A leading nonstandard auto insurance company in the United States, The General isn’t the best fit for people looking for excellent customer service. It rates about average or slightly below in National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) studies and J.D. Power ratings by region.
The General Claims Filing Process
Filing a claim with The General is available by phone. Call 1 (800) 280-1466 and follow instructuions. The mobile app also allows you to file a new claim and check an existing claim.
The General: Is it right for you?
The General is an excellent option for auto insurance coverage for many drivers. It offers affordable rates for high-risk drivers. However, drivers with clean driving records may find more affordable coverage somewhere else. To get the best coverage for your situation, shop car insurance quotes with Insurify—it’s quick, simple, and completely online.
Frequently Asked Questions
Compared to other auto insurance companies, car insurance from The General is about average. It doesn’t earn recognition for customer service, but the insurance agency has affordable policies for high-risk drivers who may struggle to find coverage at other insurance companies.
The average cost of car insurance with The General is $197 per month. How much you pay depends on many factors, such as the type of car, the vehicle’s safety features, and the driver’s credit score, age, and location.
You can get several discounts through The General, such as good student, military, safe driver, pay-in-full, multi-car, homeowners, and double deductible. The more deals you qualify for, the more you’ll save on the cost of car insurance.
To get the cheapest car insurance, you need to shop around. Comparing auto insurance quotes with Insurify can save you time and money when looking for the best rate on your policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.