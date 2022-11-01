The General Car Insurance Discounts

Auto insurance companies offer various discounts to their customers. Some are based on your car’s type, your driving history, and your commute. There are also discounts for certain groups like military members and students. Discounts are an excellent way to lower your auto insurance costs—the more discounts you qualify for, the more you can save.

Driver-Based Discounts

The General offers many discounts, including a good student discount, driver training discounts, military discounts (in Louisiana only), and safe driver discounts. Make sure you explore all discount opportunities to see what you may be eligible for. Discounts are the best way to decreaes your insurance premiums.

Policy-Based Discounts

The pay-in-full discount, multi-car discount, homeowner discount, and double deductible option can help lower your car insurance costs from The General. The double deductible is an optional discount that lowers your premium if you agree to double the deductible on your comprehensive coverage and collision coverage for the first 45 days of your policy only.

Bundling Discounts

Many auto insurance companies offer savings for bundling insurance policies. You might save by combining your renters, life, or homeowners insurance and car insurance under the same company. However, The General doesn’t offer bundling discounts.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance