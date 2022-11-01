4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with GAINSCO is $207 per month.
GAINSCO is good for high-risk drivers, minimum limits, and flexible policies.
GAINSCO is bad for cheap rates, customer complaints, and drivers in most states.
On average, GAINSCO auto insurance is $207 per month and $2,484 per year for policyholders in the 18 states where the insurance policies are available. Individual rates with GAINSCO vary on a driver-by-driver basis depending on factors like driving history, credit history, age, vehicle type, chosen car insurance policy, set deductibles, location, and more.
GAINSCO Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of GAINSCO auto insurance?
On average, GAINSCO customers spend $207 per month and $2,484 per year for personal auto insurance. High-risk drivers insured with GAINSCO benefit from affordable rates and flexible insurance coverage.
Though GAINSCO offers quality coverage for high-risk drivers, the company still calculates auto insurance rates by considering factors like driving history, credit scores, and claims history. GAINSCO policyholders with clean driving records pay lower average rates than drivers with past recorded infractions, like DUIs, at-fault car accidents, or speeding tickets.
|Driver Profile
|GAINSCO Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$196
|$108
|DUI
|$390
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$270
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$234
|$116
GAINSCO Car Insurance Quotes by State
Auto insurance costs vary by state and city due to factors influenced by geographic location, including state minimum requirements, road infrastructure, crime rates, population, city, weather, and climate. Presently, insurance products from GAINSCO are available in 18 states. In addition to the states with average rates below, coverage is also available in Wisconsin and Mississippi.
|State
|GAINSCO Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$162
|Arizona
|$179
|Arkansas
|$160
|Florida
|$220
|Georgia
|$247
|Illinois
|$131
|Indiana
|$123
|Missouri
|$191
|New Mexico
|$130
|Ohio
|$115
|Oklahoma
|$163
|South Carolina
|$284
|Tennessee
|$184
|Texas
|$245
|Utah
|$177
|Virginia
|$156
GAINSCO Car Insurance Pros and Cons
GAINSCO auto insurance appeals the most to high-risk drivers in the 18 states where coverage is available. Drivers with past infractions often struggle to find auto insurers willing to work with them due to past driving and claims history. With GAINSCO, customers earn fairly affordable rates, access to SR-22 forms if necessary, minimum-limits coverage, and flexible payments.
|Pros
|Cons
GAINSCO Car Insurance Discounts
Like most auto insurance companies, GAINSCO offers a solid range of auto insurance discounts related to driver and policy specifics. Savings opportunities include autopay, pay in full, proof of prior coverage, homeowners, condo, townhouse, mobile home, early signing, multi-car, student, and loyalty discounts. Individual driver discount eligibility varies.
GAINSCO Car Insurance Coverage Options
GAINSCO specializes in providing auto insurance policyholders with affordable minimum-limits coverage. Coverage opportunities exist for high-risk drivers with suspended, expired, or foreign licenses; with older model vehicles; and with SR-22 insurance compliance. As a property and casualty insurance company, GAINSCO focuses on nonstandard personal auto insurance.
Policies are underwritten by GAINSCO’s parent company, MGA Insurance Company, and include options for bodily injury and property damage liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist liability, personal injury protection, medical payments, comprehensive and collision deductibles, towing and labor, and rental reimbursement.
GAINSCO Car Insurance Reputation
Headquartered in Dallas, GAINSCO offers high-risk drivers in 18 U.S. states different types of insurance coverage for competitive rates. Customers purchase GAINSCO coverage through independent agents. Highlights from the company include minimum-limits coverage, SR-22 forms, and nonstandard auto insurance.
A subsidiary of State Farm, GAINSCO earned an A- financial strength rating from A.M. Best. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), GAINSCO customers recorded more complaints than average compared to national industry standards. GAINSCO considers policyholder driving history and works to provide drivers with cheap rates.
GAINSCO Customer Service
General questions and insurance claims can be reported and managed 24/7 over the phone at 1 (866) GAINSCO, online through the policyholder account portal at gainsco.com, or through the mobile app. Bilingual customer service is also available via 1 (866) 424-6726, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central. Payments can be made online.
GAINSCO Claims Filing Process
GAINSCO offers policyholders 24/7 access to claims services through their GAINSCO account online at gainsco.com, specifically the ability to report and track claims. The claims department is also accessible for help submitting or managing claims 24/7 by calling the phone number 1 (866) GAINSCO. Representatives and adjusters guide customers through the process.
GAINSCO – Is it right for you?
Shopping around for all of your auto insurance options helps ensure that you find the cheapest rates for coverage that meets your unique insurance needs. Whether GAINSCO works for you depends on desired coverage levels, budget, driving history, and more. With the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, you can compare personalized quotes from the comfort of home.
Frequently Asked Questions
GAINSCO car insurance appeals the most to high-risk drivers with past driving infractions looking for affordable rates. The company offers nonstandard coverage, access to SR-22 forms, minimum-limits coverage, 24/7 claims coverage, and bilingual customer service. Those with clean driving histories can find lower rates with companies not focused on high-risk drivers.
On average, GAINSCO car insurance is $207 per month and $2,484 per year. Though these rates exceed national averages, the company offers high-risk drivers affordable auto insurance coverage. Individual policyholder rates vary by driving history, credit records, claims history, age, state and city location, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Like many other insurance providers, GAINSCO offers policyholders numerous policy-based and driver-based auto insurance discounts. Specific savings opportunities include autopay, pay in full, proof of prior coverage, homeowners, condo, townhouse, mobile home, early signing, multi-car, student, and loyalty discounts. Discount eligibility and specific premiums vary.
To find the cheapest auto insurance, you no longer have to rely on an insurance agent to walk you through the process and find potential savings. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare car insurance quotes from the comfort of your home. Shopping around for your auto insurance options will help you find affordable rates that meet your coverage needs.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.