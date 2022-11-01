GAINSCO Car Insurance Reputation

Headquartered in Dallas, GAINSCO offers high-risk drivers in 18 U.S. states different types of insurance coverage for competitive rates. Customers purchase GAINSCO coverage through independent agents. Highlights from the company include minimum-limits coverage, SR-22 forms, and nonstandard auto insurance.

A subsidiary of State Farm, GAINSCO earned an A- financial strength rating from A.M. Best. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), GAINSCO customers recorded more complaints than average compared to national industry standards. GAINSCO considers policyholder driving history and works to provide drivers with cheap rates.

GAINSCO Customer Service

General questions and insurance claims can be reported and managed 24/7 over the phone at 1 (866) GAINSCO, online through the policyholder account portal at gainsco.com, or through the mobile app. Bilingual customer service is also available via 1 (866) 424-6726, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central. Payments can be made online.

GAINSCO Claims Filing Process

GAINSCO offers policyholders 24/7 access to claims services through their GAINSCO account online at gainsco.com, specifically the ability to report and track claims. The claims department is also accessible for help submitting or managing claims 24/7 by calling the phone number 1 (866) GAINSCO. Representatives and adjusters guide customers through the process.

