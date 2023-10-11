What Happens If You Get Into a Car Accident Without Insurance?

You may face serious legal and financial consequences if you’re in a car accident without insurance, even if you’re not responsible for the crash.

Updated October 11, 2023 | Reading time: 5 minutes

Getting into a car accident when you don’t have car insurance can have serious financial and legal consequences, regardless of who’s to blame for the crash. You could face fines, jail or probation, suspension of your license or vehicle registration, and total financial responsibility for any damages stemming from the accident.

Even if you didn’t cause the accident, not having car insurance can mean you can’t recover damages from the at-fault party in some states. And an uninsured accident can make it difficult to find affordable car insurance in the future.

What happens if you caused the accident?

If you’re at fault for a car accident, the legal consequences of driving without car insurance largely depend on your state’s insurance requirements.

If you caused the accident and carry insurance, your insurer will likely increase your car insurance premiums. Depending on the accident’s circumstances, you may get a ticket for failure to control your vehicle, running a red light, or speeding.

But if you’re the at-fault driver and don’t have car insurance, several financial and legal consequences could occur:[1]

  • Fines

  • Jail time

  • License and vehicle registration suspension

  • SR-22 filing requirement

  • Vehicle impoundment

  • More expensive car insurance rates

New Hampshire is the only state that doesn’t require car insurance. Instead, New Hampshire drivers can opt out of buying coverage if they can prove they meet the state’s financial responsibility requirements in the event of an at-fault accident.[2]

Consequences in a no-fault state

After a car accident in a no-fault state, the involved parties file injury claims with their own insurance companies and property damage claims with the at-fault party’s insurer. If you’re an uninsured motorist, you can’t file a claim, but insured drivers will.

No-fault laws limit the number of lawsuits stemming from a car accident. Someone can still sue you after an accident in a no-fault state, but the suit typically has to first meet monetary thresholds your state establishes.[3]

But if you don’t have insurance in a no-fault state, your options for financial recourse are limited. Not only do you have to pay for your own medical expenses, but depending on your state’s laws, the other party may also be able to sue you for damages and excess injuries.

Consequences in an at-fault state

In an at-fault state, if you cause an accident and don’t have insurance, the other driver may be able to sue you for injuries and damages. Without insurance, you may not be able to pay their medical and repair bills out of pocket, so they can pursue legal recourse to recover their damages. If you had insurance, your liability coverage would pay for their damages and injuries, which could prevent a lawsuit altogether.

Another benefit of having car insurance is if someone sues you, your insurance policy can at least partially cover your legal bills.[4] If you don’t have insurance, you won’t have that backup, and you’ll have to spend your own money on court costs.

What happens if the other driver caused the accident?

If you’re an uninsured driver but didn’t cause the car accident, the other party’s insurance may pay for your car’s damages or your medical bills, depending on your state.

Even if you didn’t cause the accident, you can still face charges for driving without insurance and lose your license and car registration.

Consequences in a no-fault state

Typically, in a no-fault state, each driver would file a claim with their insurance company for medical expenses. If you aren’t insured, you’re responsible for any of your own medical bills.

No-fault states also have more stringent requirements for lawsuits from car accidents. Your damages may have to meet a monetary threshold before you can bring a suit against an at-fault driver.[5]

Consequences in an at-fault state

In an at-fault state, the liability insurance of the at-fault driver pays for the damages and medical bills for the other driver and passengers. So if you’re not at fault for an accident, the at-fault driver’s insurance would compensate you for your damages, medical bills, or lost wages — even if you don’t have your own insurance. 

But you’ll have to deal with the other driver’s insurance company on your own since you have no insurer to intervene on your behalf. And you’ll still face your state’s civil penalties for uninsured driving.

Learn More: Bodily Injury Liability Coverage: What to Know

What are ‘no-pay, no-play’ insurance laws?

Some states have no-pay, no-play laws that limit or prevent uninsured drivers from collecting money in the event of a car accident. The thinking is that if you drive uninsured, you shouldn’t benefit from other motorists having insurance.[6]

So if your state is a no-pay, no-play state, you can’t collect compensation for your damages or medical bills after an accident, even if it wasn’t your fault.

Eleven states have rules limiting what compensation, if any, uninsured drivers can receive after an accident:[7]

  • Alaska

  • California

  • Indiana

  • Iowa

  • Kansas

  • Louisiana

  • Michigan

  • Missouri

  • New Jersey

  • North Dakota

  • Oregon

Penalties for driving without car insurance

Driving without insurance is a risk. If authorities catch you without car insurance, you could face fines, license suspension, vehicle registration suspension, car impoundment, and even jail time. And when you get car insurance again, your costs will likely be higher because insurers will designate you a high-risk driver.

The table below includes states’ fines and penalties for driving without insurance.

StateFinesJail TimeLicense/Registration
Alabama$500 to $1,0003 to 6 months6-month registration and license suspension
AlaskaN/AN/A90-day to 1-year license suspension
Arizona$500 to $1,000N/A3-month to 1-year license suspension
Arkansas$100N/ARegistration suspension until driver shows proof of insurance
California$100 to $200N/ARegistration suspension and 1-year license suspension (then 3 years of SR-22)
Colorado$500 to $1,000N/AUp to 8-month license suspension
Connecticut$100 to $1,000Up to 3 months1-month to 6-month registration and license suspension
Delaware$1,500 to $2,000N/A6-month license suspension
FloridaUp to $500 license reinstatementN/AUp to 3-year license and registration suspension
Georgia$200 to $1,000Up to 12 months60-day license suspension and registration suspension
Hawaii$500 to $1,500N/A3-month to 1-year license suspension
Idaho$75N/ALicense suspension until driver shows proof of insurance
Illinois$500 to $1,000N/AUp to 4-month plate suspension
Indiana$250 to $500N/A90-day to 1-year license suspension
Iowa$250N/ARegistration suspension and possibly vehicle impoundment
Kansas$100 to $300In lieu of paying the fee, you can be in jail for up to six monthsRegistration and license suspension until driver shows proof of insurance
Kentucky$500 to $1,000Up to 90 daysRegistration and license suspension
Louisiana$100 to $500N/ARegistration suspension and possibly impoundment until driver provides proof of insurance
Maine$100 to $500N/ARegistration and license suspension until driver shows proof of insurance
Maryland$150 for first 30 days without insurance, then $7 per dayN/ARegistration suspension until driver shows proof of insurance
Massachusetts$500 or one year of high-risk insurance premiumsUp to 1 year60-day to 1-year license suspension
MichiganUp to $1,000Up to 1 yearLicense suspension
Minnesota$200 to $1,000Up to 90 daysUp to 12-month registration and license suspension
Mississippi$1,000N/A1-year license suspension or until driver provides proof of insurance
Missouri$20 to $300 reinstatementN/AUp to 1-year registration and license suspension
Montana$250 to $500Up to 10 daysRegistration and license suspension on second offense
Nebraska$50 license reinstatement, $50 registration reinstatementN/ALicense and registration suspension until driver pays fees and provides proof of insurance
Nevada$250 to $1,000N/ARegistration and license suspension
New HampshireN/AN/ALicense suspension
New Jersey$300 to $1,000, up to $5,000 on subsequent offenses14 days on subsequent offenses1-year to 2-year license suspension
New MexicoUp to $300Up to 90 daysRegistration suspension
New York$150 to $1,500Up to 15 daysLicense and registration suspension
North Carolina$50 to $150N/A30-day registration suspension
North DakotaUp to $1,000Up to 30 daysLicense suspension
Ohio$100 to $600N/AUp to 2-year license suspension
OklahomaUp to $250Up to 30 daysCar impoundment or registration suspension
Oregon$135 to $1,000N/ARegistration and license suspension
Pennsylvania$300N/A3-month registration and license suspension
Rhode Island$100 to $1,000N/A3-month to 1-year registration and license suspension
South CarolinaUp to $600N/ARegistration and license suspension until driver pays fees and files SR-22
South DakotaUp to $500Up to 30 daysRegistration and license suspension
Tennessee$100N/ARegistration suspension
Texas$175 to $350N/ALicense suspension and vehicle impoundment on subsequent offenses
Utah$400 to $1,000N/ALicense suspension
VermontUp to $500N/ALicense suspension until driver provides proof of insurance
Virginia$600N/ARegistration and license suspension until driver provides proof of insurance
Washington$550 minimumN/APossible license suspension
Washington, D.C.$500 for first offense, 50% increase in civil fine for subsequent offensesN/ARegistration and license suspension
West Virginia$200 to $5,00015 days to 1 yearRegistration and license suspension
WisconsinUp to $500N/AN/A
WyomingUp to $750Up to 6 monthsN/A

What to do if you have an accident while uninsured

Here’s what to do if you have an accident, whether you’re insured or not:

  • If anyone is hurt, call 911.

  • Exchange your personal information with anyone involved in the accident or with the police.

  • If there were witnesses, ask for their contact information. They may be able to help the police or an insurer decide who was at fault.

  • Take photos and videos of the damage. Doing this can help an insurer make sense of what happened.

Depending on your state, if the police cite you for failure to show insurance, be prepared to pay any related fines and driver’s license reinstatement fees. You may also have to show proof of insurance to reinstate your license and registration, so it’s a good idea to start shopping for quotes.

Accident without insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on car insurance grace periods. Also, read the answers to common questions about being in an accident without car insurance below.

  • What do you have to pay after an accident without insurance?

    Depending on the state you’re in, you may be liable for not only your own injuries and damages but other parties’ injuries and damages. Furthermore, police officers may cite you for failure to provide proof of insurance at the scene of the accident, leading to possible fines and fees.

  • If you cause an accident without insurance are you automatically at fault?

    If you cause an accident, with or without insurance, insurance companies and courts will likely deem you at fault for the accident.

  • Which states have no-fault insurance systems?

    The following states are no-fault states, according to the Insurance Information Institute:[5]

    • Florida

    • Hawaii

    • Kansas

    • Kentucky

    • Massachusetts

    • Michigan

    • Minnesota

    • New Jersey

    • New York

    • North Dakota

    • Pennsylvania

    • Utah

  • What is uninsured motorist coverage?

    Uninsured motorist coverage covers situations in which the insured person is in an accident with an at-fault driver who isn’t insured — instead of relying on the uninsured driver to pay for damages and injuries, uninsured motorist coverage will kick in. Some states include this coverage in minimum insurance requirements, and in other states, it’s optional.

  • Which car insurance is the cheapest?

    Generally, the cheapest kind of car insurance you can get is liability-only insurance that meets your state’s minimum requirements.

Sources

  1. III. "Is it legal to drive without insurance?." Accessed October 3, 2023
  2. New Hampshire Insurance Department. "2022 Automobile Insurance Consumer Frequently Asked Questions." Accessed September 22, 2023
  3. The Hartford Insurance. "No-Fault States." Accessed September 22, 2023
  4. Liberty Mutual. "Bodily Injury Liability Insurance: What Is It?." Accessed September 22, 2023
  5. III. "Background on: No-fault auto insurance." Accessed September 22, 2023
  6. International Risk Management Institute. "No-pay, no-play laws." Accessed September 22, 2023
  7. Connecticut General Assembly Office of Legislative Research. "No Pay, No Play" Auto Insurance Laws." Accessed September 22, 2023
