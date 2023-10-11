What Happens If You Get Into a Car Accident Without Insurance?
You may face serious legal and financial consequences if you’re in a car accident without insurance, even if you’re not responsible for the crash.
Updated October 11, 2023 | Reading time: 5 minutes
